District 3 Field Hockey: Crouse's overtime goal gives Northern win over East Pennsboro

As the sun began to give its final glimmer behind the tree line during overtime in Wednesday’s District 3 Class 2A field hockey game between No. 14 East Pennsboro and No. 3 Northern at John H. Frederick Field at Memorial Park, the Polar Bears began to apply the offensive pressure.

When East Pennsboro goalkeeper Alexa Johnson made a sliding save as the Northern offense bore down, the ball slipped out of her reach, Brynn Crouse briefly gathered the rebound and promptly punched in her shot to propel the Polar Bears past the Panthers with a 3-2 decision.

“It's a second chance,” Crouse said, “you know, well a first chance, but to keep going, because we knew this was gonna be a tough first round against East Pennsboro even though they were 14. So, we're grateful to keep going.”

Over the course of the 60 minutes of regulation, the teams matched offensive and defensive swings the entire way through. Alison Buffington consistently brewed the Panther attack while Crouse directed the Polar Bears.

After a scoreless first quarter, East Pennsboro broke through first. With the Northern defense contesting Buffington in the shooting circle, she swiveled around a defender and dished a perfectly placed pass to Anastasia Daskalakis, who posted the first point at the 10:13 mark in quarter two.

Northern’s Evelyn Morris knotted the contest at one at with 2:42 remaining in the second quarter off a ricocheted save.

Head coach Amelia Martire noticed the synergy her team shared Wednesday night. The Polar Bears' seven seniors spearheaded the victory and congruence on the pitch.

“One thing that's really special I think about this team is we have seven seniors, and they've been together since the time they were in fourth grade,” Martire said, “so I think that definitely helped them gel. A lot of times you see girls come out in middle school, and then they just fizzle out by the time they get to their senior year, and you might have four seniors. But I think the fact that we have seven seniors and they've been playing together, and they know each other, and they trust each other, really helps.”

Continuing to trade punches and defensive strongholds to open the third frame, Northern was awarded a corner around six minutes. With the ball dancing in the shooting circle, Lillian Fringer gained possession and passed to Crouse, who sent the shot screaming for her first goal.

“I think being able to score a lot of goals got us comfortable with getting those passing sequences and getting the feeling of scoring goals,” Crouse said, “you know, so now, hopefully it will be kind of natural to us to just score moving forward.”

East Pennsboro’s Astrid Comp cashed in with 1:39 left in the third quarter in a squall of Panthers and Polar Bears. She stuck her stick out and poked the ball past Northern netminder Gwen Baublitz to even the score at two.

After a scoreless fourth period, and after the first eight minutes of overtime went undecided, Crouse’s goal cinched the Polar Bear win. Northern will greet the winner of No. 6 Fleetwood, a 1-0 winner over No. 11 New Oxford Wednesday, in the 2A quarterfinals Saturday.

East Pennsboro showed quickness and ability to split the seam throughout the game.

Northern made sure to stay within itself and continued to click offensively.

“I think that this was a really intimidating game for us because in years past, we were in the same division as East Pennsboro, and they were kind of always our rival,” Martire said. “You know, one year they'd win the division. One year we'd win the division. So, when we saw we were playing East Penn, it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, here we are.’ We're not in the same division anymore, but they were our rivals in the past. So, I think that this game was really intimidating, and this one is just going to really propel us into our next game.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

