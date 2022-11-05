District 3 Field Hockey: Boiling Springs targets first title vs. Oley Valley

The Boiling Springs field hockey team has a chance to capture its first-ever District 3 Class A title.

The Bubblers face top-ranked Oley Valley in the title game at 11 a.m. Saturday at Landis Field in Harrisburg. It is the program’s second district final appearance, and the second in the last six years.

Prior to the opening pass back, here’s an in-depth look at the matchup.

No. 2 Boiling Springs (21-0) vs. No. 1 Oley Valley (17-1-1)

How they got here: Like during its regular season, Boiling Springs has coasted through its postseason slate. The Bubblers bounced Bermudian Springs 11-0 and Annville-Cleona 8-0 in the first two rounds before topping Newport 1-0 in Wednesday’s semifinals. The Lynx pitched a pair of shutouts in the first round and quarterfinals, blanking Biglerville 5-0 and Bishop McDevitt 3-0, before edging West Perry 4-1 in the semifinals.

What’s next?: Both teams secured a PIAA tournament berth with their quarterfinal win. Regardless of outcome Saturday, the Bubblers and Lynx are both scheduled to host state first-round matchups Tuesday.

Numbers to know: 6.9 and 3.6. Blowing out teams has been a Bubbler trend this year, and while Oley has controlled most games from beginning to end, piling up the goals isn’t its forte. Boiling Springs averages 6.9 goals a game compared to the Lynx’s 3.6. The Bubblers have recorded double-digit outputs six times this fall while Oley has yet to eclipse double figures.

Player to watch: Eva Hancock. The Bubblers’ ability to find the back of the cage is second to none, but on the other end of the field stands a stonewall goalkeeper in Hancock. With the Boiling Springs attack setting the tone this season, the Messiah commit hasn’t been tested often. However, in the few games she’s been cast in the spotlight, she’s answered the bell, stopping 30 of the 33 shots thrown her direction.

Additional notes: The Bubblers and Lynx are familiar foes. Oley advanced to last year’s championship by topping Boiling Springs 3-1 in the semifinals. In the Bubblers’ first championship appearance in 2016, the Lynx mined district gold with a 2-0 win. Oley has captured 10 district titles which ranks third in all of District 3, only behind Palmyra’s 13 and Lower Dauphin’s 15.