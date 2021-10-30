District 3 Field Hockey: Boiling Springs secures 3-0 quarterfinal win over Susquenita, locks up state championship bid

As the ball bounced among a cluster of Boiling Springs and Susquenita players in the shooting circle in the third quarter of Saturday’s District 3 Class A quarterfinal field hockey game at Ecker Field, Alex Bandura’s stick connected with the ball.

Bandura didn’t send her shot whistling past the goalkeeper. In fact, all that was required was a subtle poke to slip the rock past Blackhawks’ netminder Ava Taube. At the time, the goal not only padded the Bubblers lead to two, but it also served as the haymaker that put the game out of Susquenita’s reach.

Riding Bandura’s third-quarter score and a pair of Reagan Eickhoff goals, No. 4 Boiling Springs secured itself a spot in the district Class A semifinals and booked itself a direct flight to the PIAA State Championships with a 3-0 blanking of No. 12 Susquenita.

Saturday’s win carried an extra bulk of emotion, too. Last fall, the Bubblers lost their opportunity to compete in the district postseason amid a COVID-19-related shutdown.

The Bubblers travel to No. 1-seeded Oley Valley Wednesday for their semifinal bout.

“Their layers were on,” Boiling Springs head coach Kortney Showers said, “I mean, they really cleaned up ball after ball. They definitely had a more chaotic game, but they understood their passing game, and they knew where the ball needed to go. I think they had the jitters at the beginning, but thankfully, we had those layers.”

Similar to its Mid-Penn Conference comrades, who competed earlier Saturday afternoon, Boiling Springs recipe for success consisted of playing the game to its speed while consistently keeping the Susquenita defense on its heels.

Displaying an unforgiving attack, the Bubblers dribbled into opposing territory on numerous occasions, forcing the Blackhawks to erect a defensive stronghold in the shooting circle. Boiling Springs also keyed on smooth passes and transitions throughout to perplex its opposition.

Defensively, the Bubblers implemented the plan of erasing the big-ball threat, using suffocating double teams and recoveries to stymie the Blackhawks’ offensive push. The plan worked to perfection as Susquenita netted just two shots on goal.

“Our defense stepped up in a huge way … it was an amazing team effort today,” Showers said.

It took some time for the Bubblers to find their footing offensively, but a late first-quarter goal from Eickhoff, off a Bandura assist, put the wheels in motion. And without a cage to be found in the second quarter, Bandura’s nudge in the third accounted for the second score.

Eickhoff sent a furious backhanded shot between the pipes in quarter four to round out Boiling Springs’ collective hat trick and seal the Blackhawks’ fate. The Bubblers accumulated six shots on goal and five corners across the 60 minutes of play.

Bandura and Eickhoff noted their team’s connectivity.

“It was such high energy,” Eickhoff said. “I think coming off a really big game on Wednesday, we keyed on our passes and cutting off their long balls since they’re a grass team. So, we really needed to work on our stick-to-stick passing and kind of having our point there. And we did that. All of us were such high energy. We were all there for each other. We were positive and so high. It was just such a great game to be a part of.”

“Today we really stepped it up,” Bandura said, agreeing with her teammate. “We knew this was gonna be a tough game going into it. We knew they were gonna come out strong and we just put it in right away with Reagan’s goal, and we just didn't let down after that.”

With a trip to the state championships locked down, the Bubblers aim to the ride their current wave of momentum into Wednesday’s contest versus Oley Valley. They bear an added spark of motivation after last year’s opportunity was stripped.

“I think it means that much more,” Showers said. “It's that much more special that we did lose that opportunity and no one's experienced it in two years and to be able to come back, and I said it before, but this postseason is a whole new beast. So, that brings something else out in them. And they haven't had this kind of competition, you know, in regular season as much, but the postseason is one strong game after the other and this is definitely one of the stronger teams we've played in awhile.”

“They knew they had to amp up their energy for this postseason game.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

