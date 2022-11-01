District 3 Field Hockey: Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg readying for final push in semifinals

The Boiling Springs and Mechanicsburg field hockey teams are readying for one final push.

That push is for a berth in the District Class A and 2A championship games set for Saturday at Landis Field in Harrisburg. To get there, they need to advance through their semifinals Wednesday. Boiling Springs hosts Newport at 7 p.m. at Ecker Field while Mechanicsburg hits the road to face Mid-Penn Keystone counterpart Palmyra for a 6:30 p.m. showdown at OAL Complex.

Ahead of the semifinal games, here’s a look at each matchup and how the teams got to this point, what’s ahead and some additional notes.

For the up-to-date District 3 brackets, click here.

Class A

No. 6 Newport (16-3) at No. 2 Boiling Springs (20-0)

How they got here: The Bubblers blasted their way through the first round and quarterfinals, defeating Bermudian Springs 11-0, followed by an 8-0 shutout of Annville-Cleona. The Buffaloes upset Greenwood, 4-3, in shootouts and topped Wyomissing 10-0 in first-round action.

What’s next?: The winner advances to the district final against the winner of the other semifinal between No. 5 West Perry and No. 1 Oley Valley. Both teams have already qualified for the PIAA tournament.

Notes: Boiling Springs is the last-standing undefeated team in District 3. The Bubblers have vanquished their opponents 145-3 on the season, a torrid stretch that includes 17 shutouts. A victory Wednesday would vault the Bubblers’ to their second district final appearance in program history. Seniors Reagan Eickhoff and Lexi Hanlin have both scored at least 30 goals this fall (Eickhoff 38, Hanlin 30).

Newport would advance to its fourth championship in program history with a triumph Wednesday. The Buffaloes boast a pair of 20-plus-goal games on the season, the highlight of a 6.2 goals per game average. Prior to their shootout victory against Greenwood, the Buffaloes had fallen to the Wildcats three times during the regular season.

Class 2A

No. 4 Mechanicsburg (16-3-1) at No. 1 Palmyra (15-2-2)

How they got here: Mechanicsburg has pitched a pair of shutouts across its first two playoff games, blanking Lampeter-Strasburg 8-0 in the first round and whitewashing Northern 5-0 in the quarterfinals. Palmyra’s outcomes have taken the same shape, shutting out Spring Grove 4-0 and Ephrata 7-0.

What’s next?: A ticket to the district final hangs in the balance for both teams. Both Mechanicsburg and Palmyra secured a spot in the state tournament with their quarterfinal wins.

Notes: Mechanicsburg takes aim at its second straight district championship appearance after edging the Cougars 3-1 in last year’s semifinals. The Wildcats, which checked off five program firsts a year ago, added to their list Saturday by becoming the first group to advance to two consecutive district semifinal games and qualify for two straight PIAA postseasons. Mechanicsburg has outscored its opposition 28-0 over its last four games.

The Cougars enter the semifinal scrap on a five-game tear. In two regular-season meetings with the Wildcats, Palmyra beat Mechanicsburg 1-0 and worked a 1-1 tie. The Cougars have won 13 district titles, trailing only Lower Dauphin’s 15.