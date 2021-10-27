District 3 Field Hockey: Boiling Springs blasts Northern Lebanon in playoff opener

The Boiling Springs field hockey team appears to be in postseason form, thanks to some film watching, as it thrashed Northern Lebanon 11-0 in Wednesday’s District 3 Class A playoff opener Wednesday at Ecker Field in Boiling Springs.

The Bubblers move on to play Susquenita (a 2-0 winner over Bermudian Springs) in a quarterfinal-round game scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Ecker Field.

Boiling Springs controlled the game from the start and moved the ball wide, back in, and every which way, tallying two goals in the first period and three more in every following other period for the win.

Reagan Eickhoff led the Bubbler attack with four goals and added an assist, while Genna Bush scored twice and added an assist.

“We definitely needed a good start and we moved the ball really well,” Bush said. “We moved the ball in and out and also passed the ball back when we didn’t have anything. We are ready to play anybody on Saturday.”

At the 7:15 mark of the first period, Eickhoff ripped a shot that deflected off the Viking goalie and ended up in the cage.

Reese Hays scored on a Bush feed, and the rout was on.

Eickhoff ripped two back-handed shots into the net, sandwiching a score by Lexie Hanlin, to give the Bubblers a 5-0 halftime lead.

The Vikings, who started five freshmen, were overwhelmed in the third, as the Bubblers got two goals from Bush and one from Eickhoff.

The Bubblers started five freshmen two years ago in their first state tournament game and came away with a win. Those same five freshmen form the core of this year’s Bubbler team as juniors. The Bubblers only have three seniors, Erin Keen, Grace Willacy and defensive standout Ajla Salkic.

Junior Shaelynn Bennett, who provided hustle and defensive play in the midfield, scored goal No. 9, and Willacy added the 10th before sophomore Alex Bandura tallied the final score.

Defensively, goalkeeper Eva Hancock never faced a shot, a tribute to her defense.

On the other end, Viking keeper Cala Martino made 14 saves. She was in the middle of every Bubbler foray and kicked numerous shots out. The Vikings also got three defensive saves, two from Taylor Klink and one from Alexandra Spangler.

“We watched some film, and the girls got a chance to see themselves and from that angle, they really got a chance to see themselves and where other girls are and what other players and positions are doing wrong,” said Bubbler coach Kortney Showers. “They really got a chance to reflect on how much they weren’t moving. Yesterday at practice, the energy level was so high. They love this part of the season. They made some adjustment based upon what they saw.”

