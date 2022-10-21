District 3 Field Hockey: 6 local teams stamp ticket to 2022 playoffs

The brackets are set as the chase for District 3 championship hardware begins.

The 2022 District 3 field hockey tournament opens Wednesday with first-round action across all three classifications, and six Sentinel-area teams are angling for a deep postseason run.

Here’s a look into the local District 3 playoff contingent, with dates, times and notes into each local matchup.

To view the District 3 playoff brackets, click here.

Class 3A

Schedule: First round, Wednesday; Quarterfinals, Oct. 29; Semifinals, Nov. 2; Final, Nov. 5.

Number of teams that qualified: 14

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 14 Carlisle at No. 3 Lower Dauphin, Lower Dauphin Middle School, 7 p.m.; No. 10 Red Lion at No. 7 Cumberland Valley, Chapman Field, 7 p.m.

Notes: The Herd stamped their first ticket to the district postseason since 2010. Carlisle forged a 9-8-1 record this fall and will square off against the nationally-ranked Falcons. … The Eagles are in pursuit of their second straight trip to the district final, a contest they dropped 3-0 to Lower Dauphin last year. Like Carlisle, CV navigated a toilsome Mid-Penn Commonwealth schedule this fall and finished the season with a 10-8 mark.

Class 2A

Schedule: First round, Wednesday; Quarterfinals, Oct. 29; Semifinals, Nov. 2; Final, Nov. 5.

Number of teams that qualified: 16

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 13 Lampeter-Strasburg at No. 4 Mechanicsburg, John H. Frederick Field, 6 p.m.; No. 12 Red Land at No. 5 Northern, Northern High School, 5:30 p.m.

Notes: After its most successful season a year ago, the Wildcats hope to kickstart an even deeper postseason run when they host the Pioneers out of the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Mechanicsburg, members of the grueling Keystone Division, strung together a 13-3-1 regular season. … The Patriots and Polar Bears, both York County residents, meet for the first time in the district playoffs. Red Land emerged from a taxing Keystone slate with a 10-7-1 record. Northern, among the top-tier programs in the Colonial, marched to a 15-2-1 mark.

Class A

Schedule: First round, Wednesday; Quarterfinals, Oct. 29; Semifinals, Nov. 2; Final, Nov. 5.

Number of teams that qualified: 16

First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 15 Bermudian Springs at No. 2 Boiling Springs, Ecker Field, 7 p.m.

Notes: The Bubblers bring an unblemished 18-0 record and a mind-boggling 126 goals scored to three goals allowed ratio to the district tournament. The Eagles make the trek from Adams County in hopes of ousting Boiling Springs.