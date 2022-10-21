District 3 Field Hockey: 6 local teams stamp ticket to 2022 playoffs

Reagan Eickhoff scored with 12:17 left in overtime to give Boiling Springs a 2-1 win over Greenwood in a nonleague field hockey game.
The brackets are set as the chase for District 3 championship hardware begins.
The 2022 District 3 field hockey tournament opens Wednesday with first-round action across all three classifications, and six Sentinel-area teams are angling for a deep postseason run.
Here’s a look into the local District 3 playoff contingent, with dates, times and notes into each local matchup.
here. Class 3A Schedule: First round, Wednesday; Quarterfinals, Oct. 29; Semifinals, Nov. 2; Final, Nov. 5. Number of teams that qualified: 14
First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 14 Carlisle at No. 3 Lower Dauphin, Lower Dauphin Middle School, 7 p.m.; No. 10 Red Lion at No. 7 Cumberland Valley, Chapman Field, 7 p.m. Notes: The Herd stamped their first ticket to the district postseason since 2010. Carlisle forged a 9-8-1 record this fall and will square off against the nationally-ranked Falcons. … The Eagles are in pursuit of their second straight trip to the district final, a contest they dropped 3-0 to Lower Dauphin last year. Like Carlisle, CV navigated a toilsome Mid-Penn Commonwealth schedule this fall and finished the season with a 10-8 mark. Class 2A Schedule: First round, Wednesday; Quarterfinals, Oct. 29; Semifinals, Nov. 2; Final, Nov. 5. Number of teams that qualified: 16 First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 13 Lampeter-Strasburg at No. 4 Mechanicsburg, John H. Frederick Field, 6 p.m.; No. 12 Red Land at No. 5 Northern, Northern High School, 5:30 p.m. Notes: After its most successful season a year ago, the Wildcats hope to kickstart an even deeper postseason run when they host the Pioneers out of the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Mechanicsburg, members of the grueling Keystone Division, strung together a 13-3-1 regular season. … The Patriots and Polar Bears, both York County residents, meet for the first time in the district playoffs. Red Land emerged from a taxing Keystone slate with a 10-7-1 record. Northern, among the top-tier programs in the Colonial, marched to a 15-2-1 mark. Class A Schedule: First round, Wednesday; Quarterfinals, Oct. 29; Semifinals, Nov. 2; Final, Nov. 5. Number of teams that qualified: 16 First-round matchups featuring local teams: No. 15 Bermudian Springs at No. 2 Boiling Springs, Ecker Field, 7 p.m. Notes: The Bubblers bring an unblemished 18-0 record and a mind-boggling 126 goals scored to three goals allowed ratio to the district tournament. The Eagles make the trek from Adams County in hopes of ousting Boiling Springs.
Photos: Northern at Boiling Springs field hockey
Boiling Springs' Zoe Collins, front, drives the ball down the field during the first quarter in a Sept. 12 Mid-Penn Colonial field hockey game against Northern at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff, back, and Northern's Lillian Fringer battle for control of the ball during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial field hockey game on Monday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's Gianna Caperelli, center, looks for room to run during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial field hockey game against Boiling Springs on Monday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's Clare Colegan, left, passes the ball away from in front of Boiling Springs' Tess Naylor during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial field hockey game on Monday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Eva Hancock blocks a shot at the goal during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial field hockey game against Northern on Monday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Shae Bennett, left, drives the ball around Northern's Madison Snyder during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial field hockey game on Monday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Kylie Rife, left, looks for an open teammate to pass to as Northern's Madison Snyder applies pressure during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial field hockey game on Monday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after scoring a goal during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial field hockey game against Northern on Monday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs celebrates after scoring a goal during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial field hockey game against Northern on Monday night at Ecker Field.
Boiling Springs' Addison Fringer, center, controls the ball as she drives down the field during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial field hockey game against Northern on Monday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Genna Bush, left, and Northern's Addison Fringer chase down a loose ball during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial field hockey game on Monday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's Jenah Hovis keeps her eye on the ball during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial field hockey game against Boiling Springs on Monday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff, front, and Northern's Gianna Caperelli battle for control of the ball during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial field hockey game on Monday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's Gianna Capperelli, center, drives the ball down the field during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial field hockey game against Boiling Springs on Monday night at Ecker Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Photos: Palmyra tops Mechanicsburg in Mid-Penn field hockey
Mechanicsburg's Sydney Alward, front, drives the ball down the field as Palmyra's Keely Bowers chases her during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey game in Palmyra.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Alana Shimp passes the ball during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey game against Palmyra in Palmyra.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Alana Shimp, left, drives the ball around Palmyra's Katie Lintz during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey game in Palmyra.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Emma Fissel passes the ball during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey game against Palmyra in Palmyra.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Palmyra's Hadley Hoffsmith, left, and Mechanicsburg's Sydney Alyward battle for control of the ball during the first quarter of a Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey game in Palmyra.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Palmyra's Keely Bowers, front, makes a steal from Mechanicsburg's Cam Standish during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey game in Palmyra.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Cam Standish, right, applies pressure to Palmyra's Olivia Kirkpatrick during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey game in Palmyra.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Cam Standish, left, makes a steal from Palmyra's Keely Bowers during the first quarter of a Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey game in Palmyra.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Palmyra's Mallory Hudson, left, pass the ball away from in front of Mechanicsburg's Natalie Wilson, right, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey game in Palmyra.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Alana Shimp finds an open lane to run between Palmyra's Keely Bowers, left, and Morgan Lantz during the second quarter of a Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey game in Palmyra.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Anne Manning, left, passes the ball away from in front of Palmyra's Olivia Kirkpatrick during the third quarter in a Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey game in Palmyra.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Photos: State College at Carlisle in Mid-Penn field hockey
Carlisle's Alexis Bear, left, drives the ball around State College's Madi Gaul during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Wednesday at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Reagan Rose, left, controls the ball in front of State College's Madi Gaul during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Wednesday at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Sarah Waleski, left, passes the ball during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against State College on Wednesday at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Calyn Clements, right, dribbles around State College's Hannah Garlin during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Wednesday at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Nora Richeson, front, and State College's Caitlyn Keiter battle for control of the ball during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Wednesday at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Mollie Best, front, gets control of a loose ball during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against State College on Wednesday at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Alexis Bear, left, looks for room around State College's Madi Gaul during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Wednesday at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Maya Reichenbach, right, and State College's Lanie Herlocher, left, scramble to gain control of a loose ball during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Wednesday at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Ashlyn Boykin, left, controls the ball in front of State College's Olivia Miller, right, during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Wednesday at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Sarah Waleski, right, and State College's Madi Gaul battle for control of the ball during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Wednesday at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Mollie Best, left, drives the ball around State College's Caitlyn Keiter during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game on Wednesday at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and
cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports
