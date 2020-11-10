District 3 Boys Soccer: In 'humbling moment,' Cumberland Valley named Class 4A champ after Manheim Township withdraws due to COVID-19

So now the Eagles are the 4A champs and will play Williamsport, a team they faced in the 2017 state playoffs, in Saturday's PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals. The site and time are to be determined.

The Eagles now have nine District 3 titles.

Billman stressed repeatedly he and his players are approaching the result, which he avoided calling a victory, with "humility."

"I'm using the word 'humbled' because I think we're moving forward, but I and we totally get how this came to be," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Billman said he wants to "compose a message to send to Manheim Township and their community." The Eagles will represent all of District 3's leagues during states, he said.

"I truly hope health-wise and everything going on with [Manheim Township] that they're OK and in another year, another season we can play them under much different circumstances," he said.

Also on Tuesday afternoon, District 3 announced all three of Wednesday's field hockey championships were postponed to Thursday due to the potential for bad weather.

Tuesday's news is the latest instance of a team being forced to alter a scheduled game or drop out of the district playoffs altogether during the pandemic.