High School Field Hockey

Cumberland Valley rolls past Chambersburg, Boiling Springs' bounty of goals and other field hockey notes from Thursday

CV LD Field Hockey 8

Cumberland Valley's Sammi Blocher, left, drives the ball down the field as Lower Dauphin's Emmy McCulley applies pressure during the fourth quarter in the 2021 District 3 Class 3A Championship at Landis Field in Lower Paxton Township.

 Sentinel File

Seven different players found the back of the cage for Cumberland Valley field hockey Thursday night for a 7-0 win over Chambersburg in Mid-Penn Commonwealth action.

The litany of goal scorers included Hayven Mumma, Morgan Smeltz, Mackenzie Smith, Courtney Lenderman, Caroline Prokop, Sammi Blocher and Mari Bruscino. Taylor Whitehead was on the end of two assists while Mumma and Caylin Donlevy each recorded one helper. The CV defense also held up its end of the bargain, allowing a lone shot on goal that was absorbed by netminder Grace Meinke.

The convincing victory pushed the Eagles to 3-0 on the season, as they remained atop the Commonwealth Division standings. Chambersburg dropped to 1-4 with the loss.

Carlisle field hockey erupts for 4 goals in fourth quarter, tops Big Spring 5-0

Bubblers' bounty

Boiling Springs steamrolled through Littlestown and Gettysburg with 11-0 and 10-0 wins last week and maintained its scorching pace Thursday with a 9-0 shutout of Camp Hill.

Ohio State commit Reagan Eickhoff and junior Alex Bandura each tallied a hat trick while Shae Bennett, Genna Bush and Lexi Hanlin each punched in a goal. Eickhoff, Bush and Tess Naylor each had their name on an assist. The Bubblers broke through for five goals in the first quarter before coasting to four over the remaining three frames. 

Camp Hill, goalkeeper Alyssa Taylor-Ford collected 14 saves. The Lions attack struggled against the Bubbler defense, failing to register a shot on goal or a corner.

The Bubblers improved to 3-0 with the triumph while Camp Hill dropped to 2-2.

Palmyra rides defense to 1-0 win over Mechanicsburg in Mid-Penn Keystone field hockey matchup

Polar Bears remain unbeaten

Head coach Amelia Martire and Northern have been busy so far this fall, racking up six straight wins to open the season. The Polar Bears secured win No. 6 Thursday by edging Colonial counterpart West Perry 1-0.

Olivia Anderson provided the game-winning goal off an assist from Evelyn Morris. Gwen Baublitz stymied six West Perry shots in the cage.

High School Field Hockey: Boiling Springs offense clicks on all cylinders, blanks Littlestown 11-0

Greyhounds buckle down

Shippensburg snatched its second consecutive win Thursday in a 4-1 decision against Colonial foe Waynesboro.

The Greyhounds posted two goals apiece in the first and second half, an offensive charge led by Eily Houser’s two scores. Houser was joined by Riley Mullen and Claire Johnson in the scoring column. Mullen, Kylee Boardman and Sydnee Hottle each distributed one assist as well.

Shippensburg improved to 2-4. The Indians remain winless at 0-3-1.

Thursday’s cores

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cedar Cliff at State College, 4 p.m.

Cumberland Valley 7, Chambersburg 0

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs 9, Camp Hill 0

Mid-Penn Colonial

Shippensburg 4, Waynesboro 1

Northern 1, West Perry 0

Nonleague

Carlisle 5, Big Spring 0

Friday’s schedule

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Colonial

Waynesboro at Northern, 5 p.m.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

