Cumberland Valley field hockey defeats Red Lion 4-1 in District 3 Class 3A playoff opener

Cumberland Valley’s Jenna Herbster, scored two goals and the Eagles defense did the rest to anchor a 4-1 victory over Red Lion on Wednesday night at Chapman Field in the first round of the District 3 Class 3A field hockey tournament.

The win moves the Eagles to a quarterfinal match scheduled at 11 a.m. Saturday against Penn Manor in Millersville. The four Class 3A semifinalists advance to the state tournament.

Cumberland Valley picked up four penalty corners in the first six minutes Wednesday but could not dent the scoreboard, as the teams looked for defensive weaknesses.

Caroline Prokop gave the Eagles the lead at the 3:55 mark, gathering a long pass from Morgan Smeltz, going around one defender and beating Lion keeper Mackenzie Schrack.

The Eagles had the better of play in the second quarter but could not solve the Lion defense or Schrack for another goal.

Red Lion’s Julia Turosinski, who was a thorn in the Eagles’ side all game, beat two Eagle defenders on the right edge and fired a shot past Eagle goalie Grace Meinke with just 43 seconds left in the half.

“This is an awesome facility and just a wonderful environment,” Lion coach Carol Gillmen said. “They have a great passing game, and the corner execution was not good for us. We are a young team and I give them credit for playing all 60 minutes and getting a goal against Cumberland Valley.”

Moments before the end of the half, the Eagles earned another chance off a penalty corner. Herbster found the ball and ripped a shot past Schrack for an untimed goal to give the Eagles a 2-1 lead.

“We had opportunities,” Cumberland Valley coach Ashley Hooper said. “We had four goals tonight which was more than we needed. We still need to get shots off quicker on corners.”

Herbster added a second goal on a corner just two minutes into the second half. Courtney Lenderman and Taylor Whitehead were credited with assists on the goal.

Four Eagles were sent off with cards in the second half for inadvertently touching the ball, giving the Lions several opportunities to cut into the lead. The Eagle defense, consisting of Hayven Mumma, Smeltz, Lenderman, and Kaia Crossley, supported Meinke in an effort to shut down the Red Lion attack.

The Eagles had several other big shots, two by Herbster, but all were kicked out or deflected by Schrack, who finished with seven saves.