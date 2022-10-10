Central Dauphin field hockey fends off Cumberland Valley for 2-1 victory

Central Dauphin survived a final-minute penalty corner from the Cumberland Valley Eagles to secure a 2-1 Mid Penn Commonwealth Division victory at Eagle View Stadium Monday night.

Trailing 2-0, the Eagles tallied their only goal — from Caylin Donlevy — with 3:03 on the clock and kept the pressure on the Rams in that final three minutes. Central Dauphin goaltender Jackie Rosler kicked shots out of danger, and defender Sara Yeselavage blocked a crossing pass to deny Cumberland Valley on its home turf.

On the final corner, the Eagles had three shots and kept the ball in the circle to give themselves that chance, but the Rams were able to clear the ball. CV's Jenna Herbster had a good look, but Yeselavage was in position.

As of Monday night, Cumberland Valley (9-7, 7-3 Commonwealth) sat in the No. 8 spot of the District 3 Class 3A power rankings. The top 14 teams qualify for the postseason tournament.

Cumberland Valley's attack brought pressure in the scoreless first half, forcing the Rams defense and Rosler to fend it off repeatedly before the Eagles could land more dangerous shots.

“We had opportunities early, but couldn’t find the back of the net,” Eagle coach Ashley Taylor said. “We played well tonight all over the field but had a letdown in the third period where we gave up two goals. They were both great goals on good shots. We have to continue to play an entire game, not parts of the game.”

Central Dauphin (11-4, 7-2) entered the game in the No. 6 spot in the power rankings. The Rams played the long ball throughout the game to try to get the ball up top to Maya Williams and Kaylee Zellers. Both generated offensive chances in the second half. The Rams had eight corners in the second half and scored on one of them.

Zellers inserted a corner midway through the second half. Williams stopped the insert and ripped a shot into the corner of the net through traffic for the first goal of the contest. Williams presented a challenge for the Cumberland Valley defense with her speed and length.

Gabby Brightbill also authored a quality opportunity for the Rams, but her shot was kicked out by Eagle keeper Grace Meinke, who had seven saves and deflected several crosses.

Brightbill set up the second Rams goal three minutes later, sending in a cross that was deflected by Holly DeAngelo into the net for the 2-0 lead.

The fourth quarter featured end-to-end action with both defenses making big plays and firing the ball back up the field. Finally, the Eagles converted as Donlevy knocked home a loose ball to cut the deficit to one. The Eagles could not get that equalizer.

“We have been stressing playing consistently every night,’ Ram interim coach Jennifer Burns said. “We have played well one night and then do not do the same things the next night. We have to find that consistency before the playoffs. Overall, we played well tonight, but we need to continue to find good play every night and do the things in games that we do at practice.”