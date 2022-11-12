Catalano, Standish send Mechanicsburg to PIAA semifinals with 3-2 OT victory over Crestwood

SHILLINGTON — Mechanicsburg’s Gracyn Catalano lifted her arms in the air for a brief moment, ready to ignite a field hockey golden-goal celebration.

But Catalano’s first tap at the cage off a Sydney Aylward pass in overtime didn’t quite sneak by Crestwood goalkeeper Isabella Caparusio. Recognizing the stopped shot, Catalano honed back in on the ball, gathered it and sent a second flick into the upper tier of the cage with 4:43 left in overtime.

The second effort pushed Mechanicsburg to a 3-2 overtime win Saturday against Crestwood in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal matchup at Governor Mifflin High School. Advancing to the semifinal round, Mechanicsburg draws Villa Maria Academy, a 2-1 overtime winner against Hershey earlier Saturday, in a Tuesday contest at a site and time to be determined.

“I touched it, and it was rolling in, and I thought it went over the line, and I actually jumped up and down,” Catalano said. “And then I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, wait, that’s not in,’ and I luckily was able to slide it in.”

Catalano’s heart-racing moment was the grand finale to a collection of snapshots between the Wildcats (19-4-1) and Comets (14-8). Before overtime, Crestwood’s Ava McConnell delivered one of the big moments. With Mechanicsburg leading 2-1, McConnell received a cross on the right side of the circle and buried the equalizer with 22 seconds left in regulation.

Roughly four minutes ahead of McConnell’s gut-punch, Mechanicsburg’s Cam Standish fired a crowd-roaring goal. On a corner, Standish received the insert from Alana Shimp, took a few dribbles to her right and rifled a forceful shot into the cage.

It was Standish’s 100th career point.

“That was crazy,” Standish said. “I think throughout the whole game, I knew I was close (to the 100th point), so it was just perfect timing to get it on that goal. … It was a really exciting moment for it.”

The first three quarters matched the intensity of the final two frames despite both teams being limited to one goal. Mechanicsburg struck first in the second quarter, as Catalano received an in-stride pass from Standish and went top shelf for the score.

“The thing that I'm really happy about was the through the physical play, they maintained their composure,” Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown said of the Wildcats. “And we talked about that before the game, that's number one on the list, was maintaining composure. Because I knew they’re physical. I knew they were strong. So, I'm really proud of my kids for just protecting the ball with their body and not letting people push them off the ball.”

The Wildcats looked as if they would carry a 1-0 lead into intermission, but the Comets had one final push. With the final seconds winding down, Crestwood blasted an initial shot at Mechanicsburg netminder Lexi Brady, who absorbed the attempt with a diving stop. In the process, Brady’s helmet flew off in her recovery.

While Brady tried to signal for a stoppage, Crestwood’s Aubrey Macri collected the rebounded save and whisked her shot into the cage with 3.7 seconds left in the first half.

“I think that's our main focus, especially this game,” Standish said of overcoming Crestwood’s timely goals. “It was a little bit out of our style, a lot to adjust to with just how it played out, but I think we all had lots of experience. We know what we're doing. So, just staying in the moment and talking to each other positively always helps to stay composed and keep playing.”

“They put their heart and soul into this game today, and we knew that we were going to have to play a fierce 60 minutes of hockey if we were going to be able to pull it off,” Crestwood head coach Amanda Tredinnick said. “Kudos to Mechanicsburg. They're a great program.”

But the Comets’ timely surges weren’t enough. Mechanicsburg edged Crestwood in both shots on goal (14-7) and corners (9-6).

“This is all our biggest dreams, and we're here doing it again for the second year in a row,” Standish said. “We're just super excited, and I'm so proud of everyone.”