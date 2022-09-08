Carlisle field hockey erupts for 4 goals in fourth quarter, tops Big Spring 5-0

Through the first 45 minutes of play Thursday, the Carlisle field hockey team had scored one goal.

Then in the final 11 minutes, 24 seconds, it added four.

The quartet of fourth-quarter goals, including a three-score stretch in the final five minutes, lifted Carlisle to a 5-0 Mid-Penn crossover victory over Big Spring on the Bulldogs' turf field. Ava Nealy led the offensive charge with two goals.

Carlisle searched for an edge with sharper passes, a few 50/50 balls in its favor and strong team communication in the first three quarters against the Big Spring defense, but it wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the offensive floodgates burst open.

“We want to make sure that no matter who we play, that we focus on our abilities, our skills and our team chemistry,” Carlisle head coach Lindsay Sensenig said. “So, I think maybe it was just a click of that. But I'm really glad that we were able to turn it around in the fourth quarter because the fourth quarter is who we are. It’s Herd hockey, it’s playing together, it's doing the basic skills right.”

Nora Richeson’s goal at the 11:24 mark of the fourth quarter kickstarted the pivotal push. Richeson sneaked into the left corner of the shooting circle, received a feed from Mo Gerber and whisked the ball through a cluster of Bulldog defenders into the right hash of the cage.

Nealy followed Richeson’s score three minutes later off a Calyn Clements assist, and Clements took a Mollie Best pass and scorched a shot between the posts on a corner. Best capped the scoring assault with a nonassisted goal as the remaining 4:47 bled away.

“We are so proud of what we saw on Tuesday (against Cumberland Valley),” Sensenig said, “and that was our goal, to bring it back into this game, which is why we wanted to focus on ourselves. But having a fourth quarter like this, especially ending the game as strong as we did, is hopefully going to propel us forward.”

Nealy’s first tally came at the 5:07 stamp of the first quarter. The Herd (2-2, 0-2 Commonwealth) dribbled down the field and set up Best in the shooting circle. Rather than obliging, Best zinged a pass to a cutting Nealy, who punched her shot past a diving Amber Cribbs.

Aside from the first-quarter score, the Bulldogs (0-4, 0-1 Capital) kept the Herd at bay through the first three frames. Big Spring consistently met Carlisle attackers with a blocking tackle and cleared a slew of balls from the shooting circle.

Bulldog goalkeepers Cribbs and Sarah Lynn combined to make 16 saves on 21 Carlisle shots. Big Spring did not record a shot on goal.

“We have been talking a lot about our core values and our energy and consistency,” Big Spring head coach Carly Zinn said, “so I think that consistency definitely shined today. … It's recognizing those small victories and that is exactly where we are.”

With momentum on their side, the Herd hit the road for a meeting with Lancaster-Lebanon foe Hempfield at 10 a.m. Saturday, angling to climb above .500. Zinn and the Bulldogs remain on the prowl for win No. 1, taking their next swing Monday at home against Middletown.

“Just like we did today,” Sensenig said, “(we hope) to play our game, to play our intensity, to play to our level and really focus on possession and focus on the intensity progressing up the field.”