'Built like a brick wall': Mechanicsburg field hockey's defensive unit shining in postseason, helping fuel historic run

Mechanicsburg’s Rachel Buono, Emma Fissel, Casey Tyrrell and Emily Kraber can’t quite pinpoint the catalyst to their defensive success this postseason.

There’s the factor of playing field hockey together for a multitude of years. Of course, you can’t forget the friendships and bonds they share off the pitch. And you always have the hours upon hours of practice they put in this fall.

Or it could be a little bit of everything.

“I don't know,” Tyrrell said, “I think we just all know how we play.”

Whatever the key pieces to the puzzle may be, they helped form strong defensive play during the Wildcats' District 3 playoff run, play that continued into the first round of states Tuesday. Mechanicsburg fell to Twin Valley 3-0 in its first-ever D3 Class 2A championship appearance, then shook off that loss and bounced back with a 2-1 triumph Tuesday night against Merion Mercy in the first round of the PIAA playoffs.

The back line of Buono, Fissel and Tyrrell, along with Kraber in goal, has been a consistent driving force in the Wildcats’ postseason run. They establish a “brick wall” when the opposition enters the shooting circle.

They coordinate movements with an unspoken bond.

“I'd say, for our backfield, it honestly sometimes feels like we're just all connected on one brainwave,” Buono said, “because sometimes, we don't even have to communicate and we can already see that we're backing each other up. I don't even know how to explain it. It's a lot more connection than I realized.”

The group took up field hockey at a young age, and outside of the high school season, the players compete with club teams, including Central Penn Field Hockey. Throughout those year-round activities, they each fine-tuned their own trade, learning more about themselves and the game as a whole.

The bulk of experience, along with guidance from Mechanicsburg head coach Tonya Brown and her staff, translated to their 2021 campaign, specifically in their still infant historic playoff run. The bunch allowed only five goals (four in districts, one in states) across five games, three of the tallies coming in the loss to Twin Valley.

Paired against a nationally ranked and top-seeded Palmyra squad in the 2A district semifinals, the Wildcat defenders held the steadfast Cougar offense to a lone goal amid 17 corner opportunities, a part of the game Palmyra is renowned for converting on.

“I feel like that was a big moment,” Fissel said. “That was a big moment for us. They scored one goal on us that whole game. That was huge. And I feel like that was really the moment where it was like, ‘Wow, we've accomplished something here.’ It's pretty cool.”

While the semifinal upset of Palmyra amplified the ‘Cats’ confidence, regular-season wins against — at the time — undefeated Northern (2-1) and Hershey (4-0) stick out as other key moments.

The Wildcat quartet said they've channeled that regular-season experience throughout their postseason run. It helped Mechanicsburg blank Elco and Susquehannock, 7-0 and 5-0, in the first two rounds of the district playoffs. The defenders also credit their offense for finding the cage on the other end.

“It's really special, especially because nothing like this has happened in any of my previous years,” Kraber said, “so, I kind of got to see it all — the times where we weren't so great or didn't connect and now all the buildup to actually having an amazing season. It's been really fun. And also getting to experience the postseason, because it's really nothing that we've been able to do at school here yet. I'm really proud of everyone on this team. And I think we're all proud of each other, just the way we play.”

From the sidelines, Brown said she is in awe of what her defensive unit has accomplished and displayed this postseason. She takes note of the “brick wall” mentality her players have adopted.

“They all have their different strengths,” Brown said, “and they all have different weaknesses. And they all accept those. And that's part of being a role on the team. And they all understand what those are.”

With the defensive quartet leading the postseason surge, the 2021 Wildcats continue to introduce a new era of field hockey at Mechanicsburg.

The historic wave they currently ride began with the program’s first district playoff win since 2008 against Elco. The 5-0 shutout of Susquehannock guaranteed the ‘Cats their first-ever state tournament bid, and the 3-1 win over Palmyra advanced them to their only district championship appearance in school history.

Tuesday’s 2-1 edging of Merion Mercy crossed off another record feat on the collective list — the first state tournament win.

And the Wildcats show no signs, or have any plans, of letting off the pedal.

“Honestly, if you asked little freshman me, I honestly would have been like, ‘There's no way.’ I honestly would have been so surprised. I would’ve been speechless. And I still am speechless,” Buono said, “because I tell them in our huddle every day, ‘We're making history. Let's continue to make it, let's continue to fight for all those, and let's go win the next game and just keep winning them.’”

For Buono and Kraber, the lone pair of starting seniors, it’s hard to describe the elite transformation they’ve witnessed in their team this fall.

The one guarantee: every win, every goal, every save, has been an all-around team effort.

“Growth is a big part. I think that we've grown, even from the beginning of the season,” Kraber said. “I think we grew as a team, and I think that we've been given a really amazing opportunity. And we've taken advantage of every game we had. We played our hearts out in every game. …We always put our best out there no matter what.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.