Buckeye bond: Reagan Eickhoff, Cam Standish channel Ohio State connection, lift Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg to 1st PIAA field hockey finals

Boiling Springs’ Reagan Eickhoff received a text from Ohio State head field hockey coach Jarred Martin around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.

“Two minutes left, Cam just scored,” Martin’s text read.

“Cam” is Mechanicsburg’s Cam Standish who, along with Eickhoff last week, signed a national letter of intent to play for the Buckeyes in fall 2023.

"We've talked a lot, hung out and got dinner a few times and stuff," Standish said, "just building our relationship to get ready for this summer and fall."

With two minutes left in regulation against Villa Maria in a PIAA Class 2A semifinal at Governor Mifflin High School, Standish buried the go-ahead goal for the Wildcats. The late score was enough for a 1-0 victory, sending Mechanicsburg to its first state championship game in program history.

About two hours earlier, and 20 miles northwest, at Tulpehocken High School, Eickhoff received a Zoe Collins pass 30 seconds into overtime in a PIAA Class A semifinal against Central Columbia. With a “lucky touch,” Eickhoff backhanded a shot into the bottom of the cage, securing the Bubblers a 1-0 overtime victory.

Eickhoff’s shot lifted Boiling Springs to its first-ever state final.

“It’s so cool,” Standish said. “I think just growing up next to each other, like 30 minutes away, it's really cool to kind of grow up in the same environment with the level of hockey we have and just experiencing that, and then building on it when we get to Ohio State.”

The Bubblers and Wildcats are set for their title tilts Saturday at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field. Boiling Springs squares off with Wyoming Area at 11 a.m., followed by Mechanicsburg against Palmyra at 1 p.m.

The soon-to-be Buckeyes will have the opportunity to cheer each other on.

“It's so exciting because we talk before every game," Eickhoff said. "We talk after every game. We congratulate each other. We're hype for each other. Even though they're just down the road, we want each other to win, which is super cool.”

Before Eickhoff and Standish pledged as future teammates, they perfected their craft together through the ranks of the club circuit. Their shared field hockey journey began with Nexus in the USA Futures program before transitioning to the local scene as opponents in the Central Penn loop.

Their corresponding paths helped them form a tight bond. Eickhoff and Standish plan to room together during Ohio State’s summer session next year following graduation in the spring.

“We’re going to be super close obviously again,” Eickhoff said, “but it means a lot because her hard work is paying off and it's super exciting. … It's like we're all doing great things and we're all lifting each other up.”

While their collegiate field hockey careers are aligning, Eickhoff and Standish have more history to write in Bubbletown and Mechanicsburg. Eickhoff and the Bubblers etched a new program mark by reaching the state semifinals. Standish and the ‘Cats improved upon their semifinal exit from a year ago.

Neither can draw up the perfect description for the historic runs.

“I think it's just so crazy," Standish said, "even waking up today, knowing that it's real. But it's just so special to all of us, that we're really excited. We've worked really hard this whole season, even resetting from last year after making a huge run. It was a lot to come back and make that same path again and go even further. So, to make it to the championship this year is really special.”

Eickhoff’s historic season with Boiling Springs also included the program’s first District 3 title, which the Bubblers clinched with a 3-1 win over Oley Valley. And with Emmaus’ 2-1 setback to Wilson in the PIAA 3A semifinals Wednesday, Boiling Springs stands alone as the last unbeaten team in the state at 25-0.

“It means that all of our hard work is finally paying off,” Eickhoff said. “Year after year, especially for the seniors, we push and push and we show up every day in the preseason and even in the postseason, and we know what we need to work on. Even the juniors and the sophomores, and even our freshmen that are playing varsity, everybody's playing such a crucial role. I think it just serves for the teamwork and the time that we've put in.”

Regardless of outcome Saturday, Eickhoff and Standish have helped set the standard in their programs while carving out their own personal marks.

On a blustery and damp Wednesday night, they stamped their lasting imprints two hours apart and 20 miles away.

Saturday, they have one more chance to do it again.