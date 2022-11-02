Boilng Springs field hockey holds off Newport in District 3 Class A semifinal

The Boiling Springs field hockey team checked another box Wednesday night, shutting out Newport 1-0 to advance to Saturday’s District 3 Class A field hockey championship game.

The Bubblers survived a final-minute penalty corner by the Buffaloes, whose coaches disputed the officials’ clock management in the latter stages of the game. Newport coaches talked about protesting the game.

“It was definitely closer that it needed to be,” Bubbler coach Kortney Showers said. “We had our chances to score, but our defense led by Shae Bennett and Kylie Rife was solid. The girls knew if they scored, we had the opportunity to come back. The defense knows what they need to do, and they talk about their positions. We could have done a better job of positioning on offense to put it away.”

The championship game pits Boiling Springs (21-0) against top seeded Oley Valley at 11 a.m. Saturday at Central Dauphin’s Landis Field. It will be the Bubblers’ second championship game appearance in the last six years. Oley, the defending champion, defeated Boiling Springs 3-1 in last year’s semifinals.

Newport will face West Perry in Saturday’s consolation game at West Perry, at a time to be announced, to determine state tournament seeding. Seven teams from Class A advance to the PIAA tournament.

The Bubblers ran off seven corners and outshot the Buffaloes eight shots to one in the first half. The Bubblers got on the board when Genna Bush found the back of the net after Reagan Eickhoff’s initial shot deflected off the Newport goalie. Bush had to dribble the ball around before finding a crease to slide the ball into the cage.

Eickhoff sent several shots toward the cage, just missing goals or tip-ins from her teammates.

Newport keeper Ella Weidenhammer knocked down 11 Bubbler shots. The 1-0 score was indicative of her play in the cage.

Newport picked up some opportunities in the second half, but the Boiling Springs defensive crew of Tess Naylor, Zoe Collins, Shae Bennett, and in particular Kylie Rife in front of goalkeeper Eva Hancock stifled Newport’s offense.

Newport weathered the Bubbler intensity in the first three quarters and started to force the Bubblers to make plays in the final minutes.

A defensive save and a clear by Boiling Springs’ Alex Bandura eventually led to the Newport corner at the 30-second mark. As the corner was being inserted, the official stopped the clock to restart the corner, but never reset the clock. At 13 seconds, the Buffaloes inserted the ball, but it was cleared over the dotted line by Rife, and the official blew her whistle to end the game, drawing the rebuke of the Newport coaching staff.

“I have to say I was nervous and jittery in that final minute,” Hancock said. “I haven’t had to face too many of those this year, especially in the final minute of a game. We have been practicing for these and our defense stood tall. Our coaches have been so good at having us do drills to prepare us and it definitely was nerve-wracking. I am so happy for our team to get a shot at Oley Valley. That was one of our goals all season.”