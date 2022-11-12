Boiling Springs reaches new heights with 1-0 win over Newport in PIAA quarterfinals

HUMMELSTOWN — Boiling Springs' run in last year's state field hockey playoffs ended with a quarterfinal loss. The Bubblers returned to the Class A quarterfinals Saturday and moved at least one step further with a 1-0 victory over Newport at Lower Dauphin Middle School.

The win moves them into a match up against the winner of Central Columbia and New Hope on Tuesday at a site and time to be announced.

The Boiling Springs victory was the 100th career win for Bubbler coach Kortney Showers in five seasons.

“I certainly wouldn’t be where I am right now without the great coaches and players that we have had in Boiling Springs,” said Showers. “I remember sitting on the beach and someone mentioned did I look at South Middleton because it was a good school and a good field hockey team. I looked it up and saw they were looking for a field hockey coach. I called and a week later, I was sitting in an interview with Kim Spisak and Pat Dieter and thinking, 'Wow.'”

The Bubblers have never reached the state tournament's final four despite qualifying for the PIAA tournament seven times in the past 10 years. They have lost four times in the opening round, and twice in the second round.

A goal from Ohio State commit Reagan Eickhoff in the third quarter off a Shae Bennett feed gave the Bubblers the game's only goal.

Boiling Springs had three consecutive penalty corners, and Bennett took the feed in from Alex Bandura before inserted the ball into the middle, where Eickhoff slid it between two defenders and past the Buffalo keeper Ella Weidenhammer.

In their 1-0 loss to the Bubblers in the District 3 semifinals, Weidenhammer had stood on her head in cage to hold the Bubblers to one goal. On Saturday at sun-soaked Kreiser-Hallman Field, she made two huge saves in the opening three quarters. She kicked out a shot by Eickhoff and then slapped away a high ball with her blocker.

“Ella has been outstanding for us, as aa goalie and as a leader of this team and she is still uncommitted to college,” said Newport coach Cheryl Capozzoli said. “Some school is going to get a tremendous player and person.”

Despite the potent offenses on either side, the defenses shined Saturday. Both teams slowed down the other's attack at the edge of the circle, playing solid stick defense.

“We knew this was going to be a tough game," Capozzoli said. "They just don’t give up anything on defense. They play good defense, and they have Shae (Bennett) back there as well as a solid goalkeeper. They are hard to beat.”

Newport did knock one into the cage in the opening quarter, but it was waived off due to coming from outside the circle.

“I was waiting for the Newport charge and a late corner to challenge us," Hancock said. "Our defense has been so solid in front of me all year."

Showers agreed.

“Early in the season when we were scoring all of the goals, the offense got a lot of credit, but our defense has been a key all season,” she said. “They have been there every game.”