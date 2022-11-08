Boiling Springs hits its stride late, blanks Bloomsburg 3-0 for PIAA field hockey 1st-round triumph

Successful teams need every player to step up at different times during a season, and it took just that to jump start the Boiling Springs field hockey Tuesday night. Reese Hays tallied two goals to lead the Bubblers to a 3-0 PIAA Class A first-round win against Bloomsburg at Ecker Field.

The win moves the Bubblers to the quarterfinals Saturday against District 3 foe Newport at a site and time to be announced. Boiling Springs topped the Buffaloes 1-0 in the District 3 semifinals.

“We had opportunities, but our communication wasn’t there in the first two quarters,” said Hays. "We started slowly for whatever reason, but we picked it up once we started to communicate better. Sometimes players on teams are overshadowed and overlooked, but sometimes they have to step up."

Bloomsburg (14-8) was the aggressor in the early parts of the second quarter and used the speed of Taylor Bower and Lillian Fogelsanger to put pressure on the Bubbler defense. The Panthers had four penalty corners, but only one legitimate shot on goal. Two defensive plays by Kylie Rife, and one by Zoe Collins, allowed goalkeeper Eva Hancock the opportunity to breathe.

Boiling Springs (23-0) came out a bit flat on offense. The Bubblers finally connected, but Panther goalie Hailey Leisering was able to make two big saves.

The game was scoreless at the half, but the Bubblers appeared to improve their energy late in the second quarter. Two minutes in, Hays connected off a scramble.

After two green cards on Bloomsburg, the Bubblers had four consecutive corners from the seven-minute mark until the three-minute mark. Bush just missed a tap in, and Lexi Hanlin did a phenomenal job inserting the ball into the scrum. Finally, at the 3:57 mark, Reagan Eickhoff found Hays for her second goal, giving the Bubblers some breathing room.

Eickhoff scored the final goal late in the fourth quarter.

“We definitely started out slow. We let our emotions get the best of us early on, but we regrouped at halftime,” said Shae Bennett. “The corners are something we need to do a better job of finishing on offense, and not allowing on defense. We are looking forward to a rematch with Newport. We didn’t feel the 1-0 score was indicative of the game.”

The Bubblers recorded their 19th shutout on the season.

“Our defense doesn’t get the credit they deserve, but they have been solid all season — Zoe (Collins), Shae (Bennett), Kylie (Rife), and Tess Naylor as well as Eva Hancock,” said Hays.

“We saw them play against Oley Valley and I got a chance to see how good this team really is,” said Panther coach Chuck Baker. “We knew we would have to almost have a perfect game. Give them credit, they are the best team we have seen this year and I am proud of our kids. This is our fourth year in a row in states, and with only a couple of upperclassmen, this is good experience for our youngsters.”