Boiling Springs field hockey's selfless defense makes for 'one big happy family' in PIAA title run

Family means putting other needs before your own wants.

Boiling Springs’ Zoe Collins, Tess Naylor and Shae Bennett employ that mantra every time they step on the field hockey pitch. The three are midfielders, but in the Bubbler lineup, they play more defensive-oriented roles.

It’s not their preferred position, but one can hardly tell.

Collins, Naylor and Bennett, along with true defender Kylie Rife, were the backbone of the Bubblers all season. Saturday, facing Wyoming Area in the PIAA Class A championship at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field, the quartet showed that despite three-fourths of them playing outside their natural positions, the Warriors would have trouble scoring any goals.

Pitching their seventh shutout this postseason, and 22 total on the year, the Bubblers rode their staunch defense and a goal from Reagan Eickhoff to secure their first state title as a program.

“I think being like a family and being so connected, you have to be selfless,” Naylor said. “We were needed a defense, and we were here for the team. It's not about what we want to do or where we prefer to play, it's about where the team needs us.”

“And I’m very grateful for that,” Rife said, finishing Naylor’s sentence.

The quartet cites each individual’s strengths as catalysts to their suffocating play. The diverse talents keep opposing attackers on their toes.

It’s a blend of speed, stickwork and drive that kept all but four shots out of the cage.

“It’s kind of like stepping up in a sense,” Collins said. “Everyone else has their own strengths and things like that, so we have to, even though we don't prefer to play defense, we're stepping up to play defense to be those backs and to be the last line.”

Few teams have been able to crack the code on the final line of defense. Aside from the four scores, goalkeeper Eva Hanock saw just 47 shots this season. She stopped 43 of them, but the blockade in front of her helped limit the threats.

“I think our main work for this year was oneness,” Bennett said. “I think that we really pulled together as a team, especially during postseason. And defensively, I think our communication improved and our trust in one another definitely played a part in that.”

Collins, Naylor, Bennett and Rife also credit the persistent Bubbler attack in sharpening their defensive mechanics. Facing a group every day in practice that punctured opponents for 155 goals this year, the level of preparation doesn’t get stronger than that.

“I think with our attack, we get very competitive in practice. But in the best way,” Naylor said. “It really helps us prepare for other teams that are aggressive in the circle and want that goal, because in practice, our attack want that goal. So we practice how we play.”

“Usually defense comes out on top,” Rife added with a laugh.

And while the Bubbler defense brings its own fierce attitude to the field, the selflessness of Collins, Naylor, Bennett and Rife helped Boiling Springs leave its lasting imprint this season.

“I'm just very grateful for everybody,” Rife said. “Literally, we all work together. It's not one individual person. Defense and offense, we're just one big happy family.”