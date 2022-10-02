Boiling Springs field hockey's 2022 ascension built on foundation, family atmosphere

Reagan Eickhoff sees the same traits and qualities in herself and her Boiling Springs field hockey teammates that she remembers having eight years ago.

Eight years ago, as 8, 9 and 10-year-olds, Eickhoff, now a senior, and several other Boiling Springs classmates won a state soccer cup as members of the South Middleton Soccer Association U9 Premier Force. Field hockey didn’t enter the picture until middle school, but the Bubblers’ competitive nature, respect for one another and sisterly bond has stayed consistent.

Boiling Springs field hockey is off to an 11-0 start this fall with all 11 wins coming in shutout fashion. Eickhoff, along with seniors Genna Bush, Shae Bennett and Jenah Hovis, were part of the 2014 soccer title-winning team and have keyed the Bubblers’ historic start.

“I think a big thing, and we really focus on this at club a lot, but we do ‘we before me,’" Eickhoff said, "and I think that's how my friends are, especially in the senior class, because we always put each other first, which I think is super important. And I think that's just something great that we have because I know personally that if I did not have my best friends around me at all times, I would not be able to do some of the things I can do today.”

Eickhoff cited the Bubblers’ long-term connection as the driving force to their success this season. Ten of 11 starters from last year's team returned after a campaign that included a 20-4 record, third-place honors in the District 3 Class A tournament and a trip to the PIAA quarterfinals.

The Bubblers have shifted into another gear this fall. Along with the prefect record and shutout streak, Boiling Springs has outscored opponents 81-0 while allowing 13 total shots on goal. Eickoff leads the scoring contingent with 21 goals, followed by fellow senior Lexi Hanlin with 16.

Bush leads the team with 11 assists, and senior goalkeeper Evan Hancock has stopped all 13 shots she faced.

“I think the biggest thing is their headspace,” head coach Kortney Showers said. “They have really learned to handle confrontation from just the ways we always talk about controlling the controllables, and there's so many uncontrollables in a hockey game. … That's the biggest thing I've seen, is just that maturity level of, ‘You know what, we can't control it, but we can control what we do.’”

Heather Eickhoff, an assistant coach and Regan’s mom, shares the same memories as her daughter from the 2014 soccer season. Heather helped coach the championship-winning team and recalls an identical drive and approach on the field to what the Bubblers have showcased eight years later.

Looking back, Reagan Eickhoff recalls moments that, in one way or another, brought her and her teammates closer together. The laughable moment that sticks out most was being forced to hold hands and run the field with now-Boiling Springs multisport standout Molly Starner after the pair was caught hitting each other at a practice.

“Even then, as those 8, 9, 10-year-olds, they were focused on hard work,” Heather Eickhoff said. “They have a work ethic that you could see at a young age, and it has carried them through high school not only in field hockey, but in their academics and in their drive to play at the next level. … They will make sure that people know that they're ready to compete, and that's been the same for the last 10 years.”

The Bubblers have aspirations of District 3 championship hardware and a longer PIAA tournament stay this season.

They’ll tap in to their team connectivity and continue to pull from the groundwork they laid as 8, 9 and 10-year-olds in helping them reach their goals.

“Throughout the years, we've all excelled in different sports or excelled in different organizations, and so, it’s kind of now just putting that all together,” Reagan Eickhoff said. “It’s nice to be able to grow up with each other because now we have such a strong grasp of respect for each other, and we want everything to work not just for ourselves but for one another.

“Playing side by side with all my best friends gave me a really solid foundation of family in everything that I did.”