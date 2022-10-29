Boiling Springs field hockey rushes to 8-0 win over Annville-Cleona in District 3 quarterfinals

Boiling Springs’ Reagan Eickhoff, Shae Bennett and Genna Bush walked to midfield with their arms interlocked, a symbol of the unity the Bubbler field hockey team has shared this season.

Oneness has been the Bubblers’ mantra, and toward the end of the regular season, Boiling Springs felt it started to lose its grip on the driving force. But following a pair of District 3 Class A playoff games, and even more so Saturday’s quarterfinal matchup against Annville-Cleona, the oneness has once again burgeoned on the field and on the Bubbler sidelines.

Boiling Springs had six players find the back of the cage against the visiting Dutchmen Saturday, as the Bubblers cruised to an 8-0 shutout at Ecker Field. The victory locks the Bubblers into the PIAA tournament and advances them to Wednesday’s semifinals where they’ll host Newport, a 4-3 winner in shootouts against Greenwood Saturday morning.

“I think tonight, we just had a fire with us,” Boiling Springs midfielder Reagan Eickhoff said. “And kind of continuing that, and once we hit that first goal, not letting up … just keeping our foot to the ground.”

The stomp-down mentality surfaced when Eickhoff blasted the first goal between the bars at the 6:01 mark off a Lexi Hanlin assist. From there, the Bubblers (20-0) uncorked their scoring frenzy.

“Anytime, especially when it's a team that we don't know much about, we're just anxious, and it's a district playoff game. We know what's at stake,” Boiling Springs head coach Kortney Showers said. “So, I think they just relax and come back to their game once we do put in the first one or two (goals).”

Feeding off the Eickhoff score, the Bubblers extended their lead to 2-0 with a Bennett goal at the end of the first. That advantage quickly stretched to 4-0 by halftime after Lexi Hanlin scored up on the cage off an Alex Bandura helper, and Bush pushed across a goal with 1:36 left in the first half.

A-C recorded two shots on goal in that span and collected one corner. It was the last drop of offensive energy it exercised.

“We were just connecting great tonight,” Eickhoff said. “I think everybody was really uplifting. And our big thing now instead of focusing on our mistakes is (saying), ‘You have the next ball or unlucky, it happens,’ just remembering that it's a game of mistakes and that no mistake defines you or how the game is going to go.”

And despite shutting down the Dutchmen attack, Boiling Springs didn’t let off.

Reese Hays cleaned up a pair of loose balls out of the break, converting the opportunities into two goals, to push the Bubbler lead to 6-0. Freshman Lexi Boyle, the sixth Bubbler to place a dash in the scoring column, found room on the right side of the goal frame for the seventh tally. Eickhoff drilled her second goal early in the fourth to cap the 8-0 triumph.

Bandura finished with a team-leading two assists.

“I genuinely believe that we have a variety of different players, and they all play different, and they all take these different shots,” Hays said. “So, I think that's why we have a bunch of different scores.”

And through the variety and specialties of each player in the Boiling Springs lineup, the Bubblers clump all the pieces together to fuel the oneness they’ve shared all season.

“It's been nice to see them come full circle,” Showers said, “back to what we started off so strong with in the season.”