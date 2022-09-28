Boiling Springs field hockey rises above in 4-0 shutout of Bishop McDevitt, extends win streak to 11 games

The saying goes, “Practice makes perfect.”

The adage rings true for the Boiling Springs field hockey team. Through 10 games, the Bubblers strung together 10 straight wins, pitched 10 shutouts, outscored their opponents a combined 77-0 and allowed a mere nine shots on goal.

So, when the Bubblers were faced with four defensive corners in the first half against Bishop McDevitt Wednesday at Ecker Field, the blood pressure spiked. But Boiling Springs drew from its drills in practice, with its elite offense pitted against its stalwart defense, and stymied the four shots on goal the Crusaders threw its way.

Four saves from goalkeeper Eva Hancock and four goals from the Bubbler attack pushed Boiling Springs (6-0 Capital) to a 4-0 victory over McDevitt, extending its win and shutout streak to 11 games. It also broke the Crusaders’ bid for an undefeated season.

“I think we do a lot of practice with not just relying on each other … but I think we have so much trust in each other and respect for one another and our skill sets that we just support each other at that point,” said Boiling Springs senior mid Reagan Eickhoff, who scored two goals. “So, it’s not just about what we can do on our own, it’s how we can help one another.”

The Crusaders (8-1, 3-1) were the toughest test the Bubblers had faced yet this season, as Boiling Springs hadn’t permitted a shot on goal in six of its last eight games entering Wednesday’s bout.

Despite the early McDevitt push, the Bubblers threw their own attack the Crusaders’ direction. Eickhoff wasted little time getting the hosts on the board, gathering a Reese Hays pass and rifling her shot into the bottom-right hash of the cage at the 9:05 mark of the first quarter.

The Ohio State commit punched in her second goal with time winding down in the second quarter. Eickhoff snuck around the top of the shooting circle on a corner insert, eluded two Crusader defenders and received a friendly bounce on her shot as the ball danced between the bars. Sandwiched between the goals were the four saves from Hancock.

“I’m not gonna lie, it’s still very nerve wracking,” Hancock said with a laugh of standing in goal. “Every single time I see the ball cross the 25, it doesn’t matter who the team is. But it’s just having enough confidence in myself to know that I’ve been doing this for a pretty long time and that I have excellent teammates behind me.”

Boiling Springs, after being shut down in the third quarter, landed a pair of haymakers in the fourth to clinch the victory. Lexi Hanlin scored the first with 6:49 left, receiving a cross from Genna Bush and sliding her shot past a diving Kalea Ferguson in goal. Alex Bandura netted the final score on the back end of a crisp corner sequence, with the assist credited to Hanlin.

The Bubblers picked up 12 corner opportunities in the win and outshot the Crusaders 8-4.

“I think the biggest thing is they know what they have to lose and they don’t want to lose what they have going for them,” Boiling Springs head coach Kortney Showers said. “And so just that confidence coming into each game … they’ve really just learned to keep their composure no matter who they’re against or what rest we have.

“They’ve learned to rise above.”