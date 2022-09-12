Boiling Springs field hockey pulls away early, hands Northern first loss in 4-0 decision

The battle of the field hockey unbeatens in the Mid Penn was decided early despite an early test from Northern. Boiling Springs shut out the Polar Bears 4-0 at Ecker Field Monday night to extend its unbeaten streak to four on the young season.

Northern entered the contest 7-0 and the Bubblers entered at 3-0, having outscored opponents 32-0. The Bubblers got caught right as out of the gate as the Polar Bears took the ball down into the offensive circle and earned a corner. A shot was deflected high, and the official called it dangerous and turned the ball over to the Bubblers.

“We knew we had them early last year and wished we would have had them later in the season,” said Bubbler coach Kortney Showers. “We had such confidence, and we were able to maintain composure. We didn’t really have a lot of time to organize the defense, but they communicated well and knew what they needed to do. Shae (Bennett) and Zoe (Collins) played well together and led the defense.”

The Bubblers used their speed and entered the offensive end twice, before a cross from Genna Bush found the stick of Reese Hays, who deflected it past Northern keeper Gwen Baublitz.

On their final foray into the zone in the quarter, Lexi Boyle's cross found Bush, who slapped it home for the second goal, just seconds before the quarter expired. The play started with a nice through ball from Reagan Eickhoff to Boyle, who one-timed it to Bush for the finish.

Early in the second quarter, Eickhoff ripped a shot off a corner insertion from Alex Bandura. The shot deflected off a defender’s stick high and into the goal for the 3-0 lead.

Northern had two corners late in the quarter, but Eickhoff made a defensive play and goalie Eva Hancock came out and kicked a cross away.

Northern got some solid defensive plays and stops from Baublitz and defender Addy Fringer, who anchored several defensive plays by the Bears.

Boiling Springs added to its lead as Bush's cross found Bandura at the corner of the cage for the tap in and a 4-0 lead.

“We knew from the start that we needed to play stick-to-stick passing, chemistry, and communication. Everything we did tonight was by the book and what we needed to do,” Collins said. “They were fast, and they caught us early. We know we are going to score. We did a good job of marking and staying in front of our girls.”

“Offensively, anybody can score at any time. Reagan is key, but Alex (Bandura), Genna (Bush), and Lexi (Hanlin) can all put the ball in the cage,” Showers said.