Senior Tess Naylor still calls former teammate Reagan Eickhoff from time to time, asking for advice.

Eickhoff, now a freshman at Ohio State, was a captain on the 2022 Boiling Springs field hockey team that captured the program’s first District 3 and PIAA Class A titles on its way to a perfect 26-0 record. Eickhoff and eight others have since graduated.

Absorbing the guidance from the previous leadership, Naylor — along with fellow seniors Alex Bandura and Reese Hays — feel ready to answer the call and write the next chapter in Bubbletown. Boiling Springs will also be under the direction of first-year head coach Bayley Leonard, a former assistant at Big Spring, who takes over after Kortney Showers resigned in February after six years at the helm.

“I think that this is kind of the first time that we can be like, ‘This is our win. It's not the seniors.’ It's our win, and we made this program,’” Naylor said. “I'm excited to see where it goes and see how our team changes. I think our team is not going to look the same as last year. I don't know what it's gonna look like, but I think we’re kind of finding ourselves in that team.”

While the Bubblers are turning the page, much of last year’s historic run can still translate over. Boiling Springs wants to maintain its momentum and build around last year's team unity.

The foundation to both begins with Naylor, Bandura and Hays. Other returning seniors include starting defender Kylie Rife, Haley Lenker, Kate Yanity and Alexa Brown. Underclassmen from last year’s group will also develop larger roles, including junior Kate Yenser and sophomore Lexi Boyle.

“I'm excited to take the new leadership positions,” Bandura said. “Last year, we all had different roles on the field. But I think this year, it's going to change a little bit. So I'm excited to kind of adapt to that and embrace it wholeheartedly.”

By establishing some of the old, the Bubblers can initiate some of the new. With players slotting into new roles, Boiling Springs will search for different ways to score.

Last year’s title team had a myriad of scoring options. Eickhoff led the Bubblers with 42 goals while outgoing seniors Lexi Hanlin and Genna Bush pocketed 30 and 15, and Shae Bennett contributed nine. Bandura and Hays also had an eye for the back of the cage, burying 18 scores apiece.

“It's not gonna be about just one player getting the goals, getting the points,” Bandura said. “It's going to be a total team effort, recognizing everyone's successes all together and just building a really good camaraderie.”

On the defensive end, Rife will captain a back line that surrendered four goals across its 26 games last season. Yanity will replace goalie Eva Hancock.

“I think having confidence and trust in each other is one of our big things right now to take forward,” Naylor said. “We talked about this last year — the oneness. I think we're gonna try and integrate that back into this season as well, but also build on our new strengths.”

With the players introducing new beginnings, Leonard is following their lead. Between the crop of returning talent, along with a bulk of promising underclassmen, the first-year skipper is making few adjustments.

“It's an established program,” Leonard said. “Obviously, last year, they won a state title. And in previous years, they were going to districts and states. So it wasn't a fluke. They're a successful program who has seen a lot of good hockey, and I think that that definitely has good momentum going for us.”

Leonard said she hopes improve interest at the youth level as a feeder for the Bubbler program. But in her debut season, she’s focusing on watching her team grow and gel together.

“It’s been fun to watch them from the sidelines as a fan,” Leonard said, “and now step in and get to know them as players. … I think that they have a lot to prove and a lot to show of what they can do, and what they can accomplish with the new group.”

Naylor, Bandura and Hays aren’t ruling out another deep playoff run. But this time, they’ll be the one’s steering the ship and calling the Bubbler program their own.

“I think (last year’s run) just shows it wasn't a stroke of luck,” Bandura said. “We put in the hard work, and we're just going to keep building on that and building on the trust with our teammates this year.”

“I think we have that spark going into this season,” Hays said. “We're ready to dominate again.”