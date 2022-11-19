Boiling Springs defeats Wyoming Area for PIAA Class A field hockey title

For 57 minutes, Boiling Springs and Wyoming Area field hockey played to a stalemate. Offense was always going to be at a premium in the PIAA Class A title game on Saturday at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field, considering both squads combined for 37 shutouts in 49 games this year.

But with the Bubblers applying tremendous pressure as the seconds ticked off, it felt like a foregone conclusion they would break through, as they had all season.

Reagan Eickhoff made sure of that as the senior rocketed a shot past sprawling Wyoming Area keeper Rylee Muniz with 3:02 left in regulation to cap a perfect 26-0 season, giving the Bubblers their first PIAA Championship in school history with the 1-0 victory.

"I think it was meant to be," Eickhoff said. "We've worked hard this season and proved so many people wrong. We played some of our biggest rivals and came out on top. We wouldn't win without every single layer of play. It shows how much teamwork means because there's no single effort in any game. Everybody pulled through it together and was playing for one another."

Both defensive units limited the chances to few and far between as the Bubblers' backline of Kylie Rife, Zoe Collins, and Tess Naylor held the Warriors to one shot on goal the entire game.

Despite the 0-0 deadlock through three quarters, Boiling Springs controlled play in the final period generating numerous scoring chances. As time wound off the scoreboard, Wyoming Area started playing frantically, committing mental and physical mistakes.

"I think composure was a big part of it because they were starting to get rattled," Eickhoff said. "We were getting calls, and they were getting lots of cards. You have to rise above that situation because emotion plays a huge part, especially in this setting with so many fans."

"We knew it was going to come down to a mental game," Boiling Springs head coach Kortney Showers said. "Honestly, they were laughing and excited when they could hear the other team cursing and getting physical. They're like, "Oh, we have them shook," and they just knew they weren't going to let that affect them."

On the Bubblers' ninth corner of the game, Alex Bandura inserted it directly into Eickhoff. The Ohio State commit settled the pass before grooving the shot low and right for what proved to be the game-winning goal. The final three minutes were all but perfunctory, as the wind went out of the Warriors' sails when the ball rattled off the board.

"As a senior, I won't ever get to play Bubbler hockey again," Shae Bennett said. "So I'm glad it ended the way it did. But yeah, I think it was more emotional than anything. I think we were mentally prepared and physically prepared. We've been working for this our whole season."

Wyoming Area (22-3), out of District 2, had four corners in the contest but none in the final 27 minutes of play, as Boiling Springs locked down the defensive end.

"I was very nervous," Eickhoff said. "We're here with our best friends. That's what calmed me down because, for a lot of us, it's our last time ever playing with any of our teammates. But we showed them what little Bubbletown can do."