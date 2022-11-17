Big Spring, Messiah grad Lindsay Sensenig resigns as Carlisle field hockey head coach

Lindsay Sensenig is stepping down as the head coach of Carlisle field hockey following four seasons with the program.

Sensenig’s resignation was unanimously approved by the Carlisle Area School District board Thursday night. Sensenig said she stepped down on her own terms.

“Ultimately, it's because I am pursuing other opportunities that are more closely related to my job as a full-time school counselor at Bellaire (Elementary)," Sensenig said. "So unfortunately, whenever you have many things that you juggle, sometimes one of those things has to fall. So unfortunately, that was field hockey at this time.”

In Sensenig's four years at the helm of the Thundering Herd program, Carlisle forged an overall 24-37-4 record. Carlisle’s 2022 campaign was its most successful under Sensenig. The team posted a 9-9-1 mark and earned trip to the District 3 Class 3A postseason. Carlisle fell to eventual district champion Lower Dauphin 5-0 in first-round play but earned its first district berth since 2010.

The Herd improved each year since Sensenig's hiring in 2019.

“Every year that I was with Carlisle … my ultimate goal was just improvement,” Sensenig said. “I knew that this was a team that had previously seen success throughout its history, but my goal coming in was to grow the team, grow as a program but also grow the individual players. So, I think that was something that was absolutely done by my coaching staff, all of our coaches, but ultimately (through) the hard work of all the players.”

Prior to her arrival at Carlisle, Sensenig was an assistant at Dickinson in 2017 under current Big Spring head coach Carly Zinn. She had a decorated collegiate career at Messiah from 2013 to 2016. With the Falcons, Sensenig was named a 2016 All-American, a two-time South Atlantic All-Region player, three-time All-Mid-MAC Commonwealth selection, helped Messiah to the 2016 NCAA Division III national championship and was selected to play in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Senior Game.

Sensenig replaced longtime coach Cecelia Clippinger — who is an assistant on Tonya Brown’s staff at Mechanicsburg — in 2019. Sensenig is also a 2013 Big Spring graduate.

“I don't know for sure,” Sensenig said when asked if she plans to stay involved in field hockey, “but certainly hockey has been a part of my life for many, many years. … Field hockey is a huge piece of my life, so just right now, I'm stepping away. But that absolutely does not mean that I will be gone forever.”