With the first practice of the 2023 high school field hockey season fast approaching, Mid-Penn Conference teams met with media Thursday at Cumberland Valley High School to share their thoughts heading into the year.

Here are five things we learned at Media Day.

Coaching carousel

Five Sentinel-area teams will have new head coaches at the reins this season. Bayley Leonard was approved as Boiling Springs’ skipper in April, taking over for Kortney Showers, while Carlisle hired Jen Clements to fill Lindsay Sensenig’s position in February. Other coaching moves included Cindy Rainey’s hiring at Camp Hill and Tabi Kleese joining Red Land. Trinity, joining the Mid-Penn in 2024, will also feature a new head coach, but the position is currently vacant.

Different identity, similar goals

Boiling Springs and Mechanicsburg captured PIAA titles for the first time in their programs' histories last season. Both teams will have a new identity this fall, as the Bubblers graduated more than half of their starting rotation, and the Wildcats saw 12 seniors depart. Despite the turnover, Bubbletown and Mechanicsburg players said they’re using the historic runs as motivation while a new chapter unfolds.

“I’m excited to see how this team changes and grows from the team last year,” Boiling Springs senior Tess Naylor said.

“I’m excited for trying to build a new team dynamic this year with some new faces,” Mechanicsburg senior Alana Shimp said.

Herd hosting awareness games

There’s excitement surrounding the Carlisle program this fall with a new head coach and a flood of incoming talent. On Thursday, the Thundering Herd highlighted two prominent games in their regular-season schedule, including a Pink Out Game — in support of breast cancer awareness — and an inaugural Mental Health Awareness Game scheduled for Sep. 18.

Focusing on growth

Team growth was a frequent topic among teams Thursday. Groups like Big Spring and East Pennsboro cited progression compared to last season. Meanwhile, teams like Trinity — set to embark on its second season overall — emphasized improvement in program interest.

“Our goal for this year is to make our program a lot bigger,” Trinity senior Bella Prokop said, “and to make more of a family atmosphere.”

Connecting the dots

As part of its state-title celebration, Mechanicsburg ordered shirts illustrating the overtime, game-winning sequence from the Class 2A championship. While the Wildcats didn’t don the shirt Thursday, the attire includes the jersey numbers of each player who contributed to the play, and the path the ball took to reach the stick of then-senior Gracyn Catalano, who delivered the golden goal for a 1-0 victory over Palmyra.

Video: Mid-Penn field hockey teams talk goals, expectations and excitement at 2023 Media Day Big Spring Field Hockey Media Day 2023 Boiling Springs Field Hockey Media Day 2023 Carlisle Field Hockey Media Day 2023 Cumberland Valley Field Hockey Media Day 2023 East Pennsboro Field Hockey Media Day 2023 Mechanicsburg Field Hockey Media Day 2023 Northern Field Hockey Media Day 2023 Red Land Field Hockey Media Day 2023 Shippensburg Field Hockey Media Day 2023 Trinity Field Hockey Media Day 2023 West Perry Field Hockey Media Day 2023