 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
High School Field Hockey

5 local players named to 2022 MAX Field Hockey Pennsylvania All-Region Team

  • 0
Boiling Springs Newport 2.JPG

Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff, right, celebrates after scoring a goal in the third quarter of their game on Saturday against Newport in the State Class A quarterfinal game at Lower Dauphin Middle School 

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Catalano's goal with 30 seconds left in overtime gave the Wildcats a 1-0 win over Palmyra and captured the first state title in school history.

Five Sentinel-area players have been selected to the 2022 MAX Field Hockey Pennsylvania All-Region Team that was announced Wednesday afternoon.

Boiling Springs’ Reagan Eickhoff and Mechanicsburg’s Cam Standish were recognized as First team honorees while Shae Bennett (Boiling Springs), Jenna Herbster (Cumberland Valley) and Gracyn Catalano (Mechanicsburg) were tabbed with Second Team honors.

High School Field Hockey: 14 local athletes receive 2022 PFHCA all-state recognition
Sentinel Sports 2022 in Review: Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg raise 1st PIAA field hockey titles

Eickhoff and Bennett helped the Bubblers capture the program’s first PIAA Class A title this fall through a 26-0 season. Eickhoff, an Ohio State pledge, blasted in 42 goals with16 assists in a stellar senior campaign. Bennett, committed to Kutztown, compiled 11 assists and scored nine goals and was named the Mid-Penn Capital All-Division Player of the Year. Both received as first team Class A all-state honors.

Standish and Catalano helped steer the Wildcats to their first PIAA Class 2A crown and a program-best 21-4-1 record and were both dubbed first team Class 2A all-state. Standish, who’s set to join Eickhoff and Buckeyes next fall, distributed 19 assists and buried 17 goals in her senior season. Catalano, signed to Lock Haven, deposited a team-high 29 goals and became Mechanicsburg’s all-time leading scorer at 120 points.

People are also reading…

Herbster helped pilot the Eagles back to the District 3 Class 3A postseason with an 11-9 overall record. Pledged to Massachusetts, the CV senior collected nine goals and distributed six assists from her midfielder position. She was named the Mid-Penn Commonwealth All-Division Player of the Year.

Looking back on Boiling Springs field hockey's 1st PIAA title

All the coverage in one place from Boiling Springs' 1-0 victory over Wyoming Area Saturday in the PIAA Class A field hockey championship.

Boiling Springs defeats Wyoming Area for PIAA Class A field hockey title
Field Hockey
alert top story

Boiling Springs defeats Wyoming Area for PIAA Class A field hockey title

  • Mick Reinhard For The Sentinel
  • Updated
  • 0

The Bubblers defeated Wyoming Area 1-0 Saturday in the Class A final to complete an undefeated season and capture the program's first state title.

Tied together: Boiling Springs field hockey connected on the field by the ribbons covering their shoelaces
Field Hockey
alert top story

Tied together: Boiling Springs field hockey connected on the field by the ribbons covering their shoelaces

  • Christian Eby
  • Updated
  • 0

Saturday’s state title forever stamped the Bubblers in the Boiling Springs’ record books. But it’s their shoelaces, covered in a rainbow of ribbons, that will forever tie them together.

Boiling Springs field hockey's selfless defense makes for 'one big happy family' in PIAA title run
Field Hockey
alert top story

Boiling Springs field hockey's selfless defense makes for 'one big happy family' in PIAA title run

  • Christian Eby
  • Updated
  • 0

While the Bubbler defense brings its own fierce attitude, it’s the selflessness Zoe Collins, Tess Naylor, Shae Bennett and Kylie Rife imbibed that helped Boiling Springs leave its lasting imprint. 

Photos: Boiling Springs celebrates state field hockey championship
Field Hockey
alert

Photos: Boiling Springs celebrates state field hockey championship

  • Jason Malmont
  • Updated
  • 0

Scenes from the Bubblers' 1-0 win over Wyoming Area in the PIAA Class A field hockey title game and the ensuing celebration.

Watch Now: Police, community help send Boiling Springs field hockey to state championship game
Field Hockey
alert

Watch Now: Police, community help send Boiling Springs field hockey to state championship game

  • Christian Eby
  • Updated
  • 0

Community members gathered to cheer on the Boiling Springs field hockey team, which received a police escort to the PIAA Class A championship …

Watch Now: Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff scores game-winning goal in state title game
Field Hockey
alert

Watch Now: Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff scores game-winning goal in state title game

  • Christian Eby
  • Updated
  • 0

Eickhoff's shot off a corner broke a scoreless tie with 3:02 left in regulation, sending Boiling Springs to a 1-0 win over Wyoming Area in the…

Watch Now: Boiling Springs field hockey celebrates a state title
Field Hockey
alert

Watch Now: Boiling Springs field hockey celebrates a state title

  • Christian Eby
  • Updated
  • 0

The Bubblers raise the state championship trophy after a 1-0 win over Wyoming Area in the Class A final Saturday.

Looking back on Mechanicsburg field hockey's 1st PIAA title

All the coverage in one place from Mechanicsburg's 1-0 overtime victory against Palmyra Saturday in the PIAA Class 2A field hockey championship. 

Fourth time's the charm: Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime for 1st PIAA field hockey title
Field Hockey
alert top story

Fourth time's the charm: Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in overtime for 1st PIAA field hockey title

  • Christian Eby
  • Updated
  • 0

With 30 seconds remaining in overtime, Mechanicsburg's Gracyn Catalano delivered the golden goal to top Palmyra 1-0 for the Wildcats' first PIAA Class 2A title. 

Uplifted by the hometown crowd, Mechanicsburg field hockey delivers school's first PIAA title
Field Hockey
alert top story

Uplifted by the hometown crowd, Mechanicsburg field hockey delivers school's first PIAA title

  • Mick Reinhard For The Sentinel
  • Updated
  • 0

As Mechanicsburg went on its historic postseason run, the outpouring of support has been tremendous.

The ultimate guardian: Lexy Brady's time as a volunteer firefighter translated to her protection of the Mechanicsburg field hockey cage
Field Hockey
alert top story

The ultimate guardian: Lexy Brady's time as a volunteer firefighter translated to her protection of the Mechanicsburg field hockey cage

  • Christian Eby
  • Updated
  • 0

As a volunteer firefighter, Lexy Brady brought a focused and protective mindset to the Mechanicsburg field hockey cage, where the goaltender backstopped the Wildcats to a state title.

Photos: Mechanicsburg takes down Palmyra for 1st PIAA field hockey title
Field Hockey
alert top story

Photos: Mechanicsburg takes down Palmyra for 1st PIAA field hockey title

  • Jason Malmont
  • Updated
  • 0

The Wildcats edged the Cougars 1-0 in overtime to hoist the state trophy. 

Watch Now: Gracyn Catalano's golden goal clinches 1st state title for Mechanicsburg field hockey
Field Hockey
alert

Watch Now: Gracyn Catalano's golden goal clinches 1st state title for Mechanicsburg field hockey

  • Christian Eby
  • Updated
  • 0

Catalano's goal with 30 seconds left in overtime gave the Wildcats a 1-0 win over Palmyra and captured the first state title in school history.

Watch Now: Mechanicsburg field hockey lifts state championship tropy
Field Hockey
alert

Watch Now: Mechanicsburg field hockey lifts state championship tropy

  • Christian Eby
  • Updated
  • 0

Mechanicsburg celebrates a 1-0 win over Palmyra and the first state title in program history.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Mahomes makes NFL history by investing in NWSL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News