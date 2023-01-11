5 local players named to 2022 MAX Field Hockey Pennsylvania All-Region Team

Five Sentinel-area players have been selected to the 2022 MAX Field Hockey Pennsylvania All-Region Team that was announced Wednesday afternoon.

Boiling Springs’ Reagan Eickhoff and Mechanicsburg’s Cam Standish were recognized as First team honorees while Shae Bennett (Boiling Springs), Jenna Herbster (Cumberland Valley) and Gracyn Catalano (Mechanicsburg) were tabbed with Second Team honors.

Eickhoff and Bennett helped the Bubblers capture the program’s first PIAA Class A title this fall through a 26-0 season. Eickhoff, an Ohio State pledge, blasted in 42 goals with16 assists in a stellar senior campaign. Bennett, committed to Kutztown, compiled 11 assists and scored nine goals and was named the Mid-Penn Capital All-Division Player of the Year. Both received as first team Class A all-state honors.

Standish and Catalano helped steer the Wildcats to their first PIAA Class 2A crown and a program-best 21-4-1 record and were both dubbed first team Class 2A all-state. Standish, who’s set to join Eickhoff and Buckeyes next fall, distributed 19 assists and buried 17 goals in her senior season. Catalano, signed to Lock Haven, deposited a team-high 29 goals and became Mechanicsburg’s all-time leading scorer at 120 points.

Herbster helped pilot the Eagles back to the District 3 Class 3A postseason with an 11-9 overall record. Pledged to Massachusetts, the CV senior collected nine goals and distributed six assists from her midfielder position. She was named the Mid-Penn Commonwealth All-Division Player of the Year.