 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Field Hockey

4 local athletes receive USA Field Hockey selection camp invitations

  • Updated
  • 0
USA Field Hockey logo

Four local athletes have been selected to attend USA Field Hockey camps scheduled for late 2022 or early 2023.

Enola’s Katherine Hume, Dillsburg’s Kendall Longenberger and Mechanicsburg’s Marissa Muza earned spots in the U-16 Selection Camp while Mechanicsburg’s Cam Standish received an invitation to the Rise Selection camp.

According to a press release, USA Field Hockey will name the 2023 U.S. U-16 and Rise Women’s National team at the conclusion of camp.

The local athletes selected participated in the 2022 Nexus Championship June 23-30 at Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va.

Field Hockey: 6 local athletes selected for 2022 AAU Junior Olympic Games
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News