4 local athletes receive USA Field Hockey selection camp invitations

Four local athletes have been selected to attend USA Field Hockey camps scheduled for late 2022 or early 2023.

Enola’s Katherine Hume, Dillsburg’s Kendall Longenberger and Mechanicsburg’s Marissa Muza earned spots in the U-16 Selection Camp while Mechanicsburg’s Cam Standish received an invitation to the Rise Selection camp.

According to a press release, USA Field Hockey will name the 2023 U.S. U-16 and Rise Women’s National team at the conclusion of camp.

The local athletes selected participated in the 2022 Nexus Championship June 23-30 at Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va.