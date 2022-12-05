2022 All-Sentinel Field Hockey: Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff blasts her way to Player of the Year

When the spotlight shined on her, Eickhoff delivered time and time again, scoring game-winning goals in the Bubblers’ PIAA semifinal and championship victories. The Ohio State signee blasted in 42 goals this season to go along with 16 assists, eclipsing 200 career points. Eickhoff’s elite play — combined with her leadership qualities — helped steer Boling Springs to its first-ever state championship and a perfect 26-0 season. 2021 All-Sentinel Player of the Year.
Kortney Showers, Boiling Springs and Tonya Brown, Mechanicsburg
The first state field hockey trophies for Bubbletown and Mechanicsburg reserved space in their respective trophy cases this fall thanks, in part, to the direction of Showers and Brown. Showers was at the helm for the Bubblers during their undefeated campaign, which also included District 3 and Capital Division titles, and Brown ushered the Wildcats to a 21-4-1 record and the highest single-season win total in program history. Both coaches collected their 100th career victories during their teams’ postseason runs.
Bennett could transition from leading the Boiling Springs attack to fortifying the Bubbler defense with lightning-quick speed. The Kutztown pledge delivered a little bit of everything this fall, cutting through opposing defenses for nine goals and 11 helpers. Bennett’s complete play style lifted her to Capital All-Division Player of the Year honors. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.
Lexi Hanlin, sr., F, Boiling Springs
Boiling Springs outscored its opponents 154-4 allowed this season, and Hanlin contributed 30 of the tallies. The senior midfielder complemented her 30 goals with eight assists, and she cleared the 100 career point threshold. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Genna Bush, sr., MF, Boiling Springs
Another all-around contributor in Showers' starting 11, Bush frequently kickstarted the Bubblers’ scoring frenzies with a team-high 19 assists. The Bloomsburg commit’s 19 helpers were paired with 15 goals, as Bush also reached 100 career points. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Jenna Herbster, sr., MF, Cumberland Valley
Stats on a scorebook don’t properly reflect the play Herbster exhibited on the pitch any given night. The Massachusetts signee was the lifeblood of head coach Ashley Hooper’s team this season, pocketing nine goals and distributing six assists. As a senior leader and part of CV’s “Savage Seven,” Herbster helped guide the Eagles back to the District 3 postseason and earned a Commonwealth Player of the Year nod from the Mid-Penn's coaches. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.
Cam Standish, sr., MF, Mechanicsburg
Standish will soon join Eickhoff at Ohio State, but before her Buckeye send-off, the Mechanicsburg senior filled a similar role for the Wildcats as her future teammate did in Bubbletown. The proverbial quarterback of the Mechanicsburg attack, Standish buried 17 goals and facilitated 19 assists on the Wildcats’ journey to the PIAA championship. She capped a decorated prep career by notching her 100th career point during the postseason run. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.
Gracyn Catalano, sr., F, Mechanicsburg
Catalano's overtime scores in the PIAA quarterfinals and the state championship helped Mechanicsburg clinch its first state title. The Lock Haven pledge banked a team-high 29 goals this season and added seven assists. Catalano finishes her career as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 120 points. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Sydney Aylward, sr., MF, Mechanicsburg
Aylward was the glue that held the Mechanicsburg midfield together. The Temple commit’s unselfish nature and team-centric style of play could be felt in all facets of the game. Aylward’s senior-year resume was highlighted by five goals, 11 assists and four defensive saves. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Casey Tyrrell, sr., D, Mechanicsburg
There were few, if any, defenders better than Tyrrell. The Appalachian State commit served as an extra backstop for the Wildcats this fall, as she recorded 12 defensive saves. On occasion, Tyrrell aided the Mechanicsburg attack, delivering two assists — including one on Catalano’s golden goal in the state final — and scoring one goal. She was named the team’s MVP for this season. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Evelyn Morris, so., F, Northern
If Morris hadn’t put the Mid-Penn on watch after an impressive freshman season last year, she has now. The sophomore forward punctured defenses for 36 goals this fall and accompanied the searing scoring mark with 20 assists. Morris, along with the rest of the Polar Bear attack, helped send Northern to the PIAA quarterfinals.
Olivia Anderson, so., MF, Northern
Morris wasn’t Northern’s only surging sophomore, as Anderson played an equal role in helping the Polar Bears strike down their opponents. Anderson sent 26 shots between the bars this fall and nearly matched her goal total with a team-leading 24 assists. She earned a spot on the Colonial All-Division First Team.
Olivia Glinski, sr., D, Red Land
As Red Land took another step forward as a program, Glinski emerged as the hallmark of the Patriot squad. The senior defender was the proverbial blockade before the cage, as she collected 14 defensive saves. Glinski, who’s committed to Shippensburg for lacrosse, helped pilot the Patriots to a District 3 postseason appearance and an overall 10-8-1 record.
Boiling Springs' Shae Bennett, right, drives the ball down the field as Newport's Adalynn Smith applies pressure during the second quarter of their State Class A quarterfinal game on Saturday morning at Lower Dauphin Middle School.
Boiling Springs' Genna Bush, center, winds up and attempts a shot at the net but has her shot blocked during the third quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Cumberland Valley's Jenna Herbster, left, drives the ball down the field as Lower Dauphin's Avery Pollock chases her during the second quarter in the 2021 District 3 Class 3A Championship at Landis Field, Lower Paxton Township.
Mechanicsburg's Cam Standish attempts a penalty shot but has her shot blocked by Palmyra's goalie Haleigh Lambert during the third quarter in their 2022 PIAA Class 2A championship on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.
Mechanicsburg's Casey Tyrrell, back, passes the ball away from in front of Colby Gannon during the first quarter of their PIAA Class 2A semifinal game on Wednesday night at Governor Mifflin High School.
Mechanicsburg's Alana Shimp, left, controls the ball in front of Villa Maria's Kaleigh Touey during the second quarter of their PIAA Class 2A semifinal game on Wednesday night at Governor Mifflin High School
Boiling Springs celebrates after Reagan Eickhoff, center, scores a goal late in the fourth quarter in the 2022 PIAA Class A championship against Wyoming Area on Saturday afternoon at Cumberland Valley's Chapman Field.