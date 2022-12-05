2022 All-Sentinel Field Hockey: Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff blasts her way to Player of the Year

The final goals and saves of the 2022 high school field hockey season have been recorded which means it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2022 All-Sentinel Field Hockey Team, which includes Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team and Second Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Reagan Eickhoff, sr., MF, Boiling Springs

When the spotlight shined on her, Eickhoff delivered time and time again, scoring game-winning goals in the Bubblers’ PIAA semifinal and championship victories. The Ohio State signee blasted in 42 goals this season to go along with 16 assists, eclipsing 200 career points. Eickhoff’s elite play — combined with her leadership qualities — helped steer Boling Springs to its first-ever state championship and a perfect 26-0 season. 2021 All-Sentinel Player of the Year.

Co-Coaches of the Year

Kortney Showers, Boiling Springs and Tonya Brown, Mechanicsburg

The first state field hockey trophies for Bubbletown and Mechanicsburg reserved space in their respective trophy cases this fall thanks, in part, to the direction of Showers and Brown. Showers was at the helm for the Bubblers during their undefeated campaign, which also included District 3 and Capital Division titles, and Brown ushered the Wildcats to a 21-4-1 record and the highest single-season win total in program history. Both coaches collected their 100th career victories during their teams’ postseason runs.

First Team

Shae Bennett, sr., MF, Boiling Springs

Bennett could transition from leading the Boiling Springs attack to fortifying the Bubbler defense with lightning-quick speed. The Kutztown pledge delivered a little bit of everything this fall, cutting through opposing defenses for nine goals and 11 helpers. Bennett’s complete play style lifted her to Capital All-Division Player of the Year honors. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Lexi Hanlin, sr., F, Boiling Springs

Boiling Springs outscored its opponents 154-4 allowed this season, and Hanlin contributed 30 of the tallies. The senior midfielder complemented her 30 goals with eight assists, and she cleared the 100 career point threshold. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Genna Bush, sr., MF, Boiling Springs

Another all-around contributor in Showers' starting 11, Bush frequently kickstarted the Bubblers’ scoring frenzies with a team-high 19 assists. The Bloomsburg commit’s 19 helpers were paired with 15 goals, as Bush also reached 100 career points. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Jenna Herbster, sr., MF, Cumberland Valley

Stats on a scorebook don’t properly reflect the play Herbster exhibited on the pitch any given night. The Massachusetts signee was the lifeblood of head coach Ashley Hooper’s team this season, pocketing nine goals and distributing six assists. As a senior leader and part of CV’s “Savage Seven,” Herbster helped guide the Eagles back to the District 3 postseason and earned a Commonwealth Player of the Year nod from the Mid-Penn's coaches. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Cam Standish, sr., MF, Mechanicsburg

Standish will soon join Eickhoff at Ohio State, but before her Buckeye send-off, the Mechanicsburg senior filled a similar role for the Wildcats as her future teammate did in Bubbletown. The proverbial quarterback of the Mechanicsburg attack, Standish buried 17 goals and facilitated 19 assists on the Wildcats’ journey to the PIAA championship. She capped a decorated prep career by notching her 100th career point during the postseason run. 2021 All-Sentinel First Team.

Gracyn Catalano, sr., F, Mechanicsburg

Catalano's overtime scores in the PIAA quarterfinals and the state championship helped Mechanicsburg clinch its first state title. The Lock Haven pledge banked a team-high 29 goals this season and added seven assists. Catalano finishes her career as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 120 points. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Sydney Aylward, sr., MF, Mechanicsburg

Aylward was the glue that held the Mechanicsburg midfield together. The Temple commit’s unselfish nature and team-centric style of play could be felt in all facets of the game. Aylward’s senior-year resume was highlighted by five goals, 11 assists and four defensive saves. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Casey Tyrrell, sr., D, Mechanicsburg

There were few, if any, defenders better than Tyrrell. The Appalachian State commit served as an extra backstop for the Wildcats this fall, as she recorded 12 defensive saves. On occasion, Tyrrell aided the Mechanicsburg attack, delivering two assists — including one on Catalano’s golden goal in the state final — and scoring one goal. She was named the team’s MVP for this season. 2021 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Evelyn Morris, so., F, Northern

If Morris hadn’t put the Mid-Penn on watch after an impressive freshman season last year, she has now. The sophomore forward punctured defenses for 36 goals this fall and accompanied the searing scoring mark with 20 assists. Morris, along with the rest of the Polar Bear attack, helped send Northern to the PIAA quarterfinals.

Olivia Anderson, so., MF, Northern

Morris wasn’t Northern’s only surging sophomore, as Anderson played an equal role in helping the Polar Bears strike down their opponents. Anderson sent 26 shots between the bars this fall and nearly matched her goal total with a team-leading 24 assists. She earned a spot on the Colonial All-Division First Team.

Olivia Glinski, sr., D, Red Land

As Red Land took another step forward as a program, Glinski emerged as the hallmark of the Patriot squad. The senior defender was the proverbial blockade before the cage, as she collected 14 defensive saves. Glinski, who’s committed to Shippensburg for lacrosse, helped pilot the Patriots to a District 3 postseason appearance and an overall 10-8-1 record.

Second Team

Eva Hancock, sr., GK, Boiling Springs

Zoe Collins, sr., MF, Boiling Springs

Alex Bandura, jr., MF, Boiling Springs

Mollie Best, sr., MF, Carlisle

Lola Williams, jr., MF, Cedar Cliff

Taylor Whitehead, sr., MF, Cumberland Valley

Hayven Mumma, so., F, Cumberland Valley

Lillian Fringer, sr., MF, Northern

Grace Wagner, sr., MF, Red Land

Ashley Doyle, jr., MF, Red Land

Eily Houser, sr., F, Shippensburg

Honorable Mentions

Faith Warner, sr., MF, Big Spring; Rylee Garman, sr., D, Big Spring; Olivia Ocker, jr, MF, Big Spring; Everly Foster, sr., F, Camp Hill; Taylor Preston, sr., D, Camp Hill; Lauren Poplaski, sr., MF, Camp Hill; Haley Boyarski, jr.; F, Camp Hill; Calyn Clements, sr., MF, Carlisle; Sarah Waleski, sr.; F, Carlisle; Macenzie Mulholland, sr. GK, Carlisle; Reagan Rose, jr., D, Carlisle; Zyen Haynesworth, sr., D, Cedar Cliff; Kelsey Shires, jr., GK, Cedar Cliff; Morgan Smeltz, sr., MF, Cumberland Valley; Caylin Donlevy, jr., F, Cumberland Valley; Courtney Lenderman, so., D, Cumberland Valley; McKenzie Tallman, sr., D, East Pennsboro; Anne Manning, sr., F, Mechanicsburg; Natalie Wilson, sr., MF, Mechanicsburg; Alana Shimp, jr., F, Mechanicsburg; Gianna Caperelli, jr., MF, Northern; Maura Simpson, fr., MF, Northern; Gwen Baublitz, sr., GK, Northern; Josie Ickes, jr., GK, Red Land; Chelsea Carpenter, so., MF, Red Land; Emma Livingston, so., F, Red Land; Elke Staver, sr., F, Shippensburg; Riley Mullen, jr., MF, Shippensburg; Olivia Lebitz, jr., MF, Shippensburg.