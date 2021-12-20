2021 All-Sentinel Field Hockey Team: Boiling Springs' Reagan Eickhoff adds Player of the Year to postseason accolades

With the 2021 high school field hockey season in the rear-view mirror, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2021 All-Sentinel Field Hockey Team, which includes Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and honorable mentions.

Player of the Year

Reagan Eickhoff, jr., mid, Boiling Springs: An Ohio State University signee, Eickhoff displayed a knack for scoring goals and finding open teammates, which powered the Bubblers' run to the state Class A quarterfinals and an overall 20-4 record. The Boiling Springs junior paced the team with 27 goals and 15 assists this fall, including 10 scores and three assists across five playoff games. Eickhoff’s dominant play earned her Mid-Penn Capital Division MVP and Class A first team all-state honors. 2020 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Coach of the Year

Tonya Brown, Mechanicsburg: It was the season of firsts for the Wildcats. With Brown at the reins, Mechanicsburg punched its ticket to its first-ever District 3 championship game, received its first bid to the PIAA tournament and captured its first state-playoff win in program history. The Wildcats’ historic postseason run fizzled out in the state Class 2A semifinal round, but the ‘Cats walked away with an impressive 17-7 record and a book brimming with records.

First Team

Brynn Crouse, sr., mid, Northern: Crouse will leave Northern as one of the premier scorers in the Keystone state. To cap what’s been a historic prep career, Crouse pocketed 38 goals (tops in the Mid-Penn) and served up 20 assists this fall. The Duke University pledge concludes her four-year tenure having eclipsed 200 career points and 100 career goals. Crouse marshaled the Polar Bears to an 18-5 record and a state tournament bid this season while receiving Class 2A first team all-state laurels. 2020 All-Sentinel Player of the Year.

Anne Manning, jr., forward, Mechanicsburg: Blowing by defenders is in Manning’s blood. The recent Saint Joseph’s University commit used her speed and agility to fire 16 shots between the posts this fall. She nearly matched her output in assists as well (14). Manning’s controlling play helped launch the Wildcats to the state semifinal round and an overall 17-7 showing. She was named to the Class 2A all-state first team.

Laney Noreika, sr., forward, Big Spring: Many know Noreika’s success on the basketball court, but her elite level of play on the pitch ranks right up among the area's best. She finishes her field hockey career with the most points in Big Spring history (152), having reached the feat in just three seasons after an ACL tear her sophomore year. She found the back of the cage on 18 occasions this fall in addition to nine assists, propelling her to a Mid-Penn Capital First Team and a Class 2A second-team all-state nod. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

KK Sauvé, sr., mid, Cumberland Valley: The last few seasons, Sauvé proved to be the Eagles' key facilitator. Her senior campaign was no exception. The University of Vermont pledge, Mid-Penn Commonwealth MVP and Class 3A first team all-state honoree buried 20 goals and dished 16 assists, an increase over last year’s five scores and four assists. Sauvé’s all-around play guided CV to its first-ever district final appearance and a run to the state quarterfinals. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Sammi Blocher, jr., forward/back, Cumberland Valley: Another key contributor and Mid-Penn Commonwealth first team all-star for Ashely Hooper’s Eagles, Blocher chipped in 15 goals and 13 assists this fall. She also tallied a defensive save. Blocher’s threatening play earned her a Class 3A all-state honorable mention.

Jenna Herbster, jr., mid/back, Cumberland Valley: Herbster wasn’t on the scoring end as much as Sauvé and Blocher — she did score one goal — but her suffocating defensive play accented much of CV’s success on the opposite end of the field. The University of Massachusetts commit totaled one defensive save across the Eagles' 22-game slate and tacked on five assists. Herbster rounded out the CV trio of Mid-Penn Commonwealth first team honorees and later added Class 3A first team honors to her postseason accolades.

Alison Buffington, sr., forward, East Pennsboro: Buffington proved to be one of the Mid-Penn’s top scorers yet again this season, capping her storied prep career with a grand total of 243 points and 99 goals. The Saint Joseph's University commit’s ability to outrun opposing defenders was a key component in the Panthers' success and helped usher East Pennsboro to the district playoffs. Buffington’s final dance in Enola concluded with Class 2A first team all-state 2A recognition. 2020 All-Sentinel First Team.

Kirstin Sconyers, sr., mid, East Pennsboro: Sconyers’ impressive stickwork and blazing speed not only brewed the Panthers attack, but it also played a vital role on the defensive side of the field this season. The senior mid finished her high school career with 23 goals and 21 assists. Sconyers’ all-around contribution earned her Class 2A second team all-state honors.

Shae Bennett, jr., mid/defense, Boiling Springs: The keystone to the Boiling Springs defense, Bennett did her part on the attack as well. The Bubbler junior concluded a breakout season with seven goals and six assists on the offensive end. Her defensive presence limited opposing shots on goal and ultimately garnered her Class 3A first team all-state laurels.

Cam Standish, jr., mid, Mechanicsburg: In two years, Standish will be playing alongside Eickhoff in a Buckeye uniform, but for now, Mechanicsburg is glad to have its mid standout for one more season. Another key piece in the Wildcats’ historic run, Standish whistled in 15 goals this fall, coupled with seven assists. While the stat book won’t show it, Standish’s physical play consistently halted opposing teams’ attack around midfield. She joined Manning on the Class 2A first team all-state list.

Alexa Johnson, jr., GK, East Pennsboro: It’s safe to say the Panthers are looking forward to having Johnson man cage duties for one more year. In just three seasons, the junior netminder ranks as the all-time saves leader in program history (400). This fall, she charted over half of her record total, swiping away 203 shots. Johnson’s brick-wall mentality earned her a Class 2A all-state honorable mention.

Honorable Mention

Genna Bush, jr., Boiling Springs; Lexi Hanlin, jr., Boiling Springs, Zoe Collins, jr., Boiling Springs; Eva Hancock, jr., Boiling Springs; Maylei Noreika, so., Big Spring; Olivia Ocker, so., Big Spring; Lalia Moore, sr., Big Spring; Faith Warner, jr., Big Spring; Nora Klapowski, sr., Camp Hill; Everly Foster, jr., Camp Hill; Taylor Preston, jr., Camp Hill; Mollie Best, jr., Carlisle; Calyn Clements, sr., Carlisle; Chloe Overmiller, jr., Carlisle; Macenzie Mulholland, sr., Carlisle; Kelsey Shires, so., Cedar Cliff; Mollie Fuller, sr., Cedar Cliff; Lola Williams, so., Cedar Cliff; Mia Boardman, sr., Cumberland Valley; Sidney Krebs, jr., Cumberland Valley; Grace Meinke, jr., Cumberland Valley; Emily Kraber, sr., Mechanicsburg; Sydney Aylward, jr., Mechanicsburg; Rachel Buono, sr., Mechanicsburg; Gracyn Catalano, jr., Mechanicsburg; Natalie Wilson, jr., Mechanicsburg; Casey Tyrrell, jr., Mechanicsburg; Ella Still, sr., Northern; Kayla Sloan, sr., Northern; Lillian Fringer, jr., Northern; Abigail Simpson, sr., Northern; Grace Wagner, jr., Red Land; Paige Webster, sr., Red Land; Ashton Kolmansberger, jr., Red Land; Ashley Doyle, so., Red Land; Gracie Johnson, sr., Shippensburg; Emily Gustafson, sr., Shippensburg; Rachel Alleman, sr., Shippensburg; Paige Nealy, sr., Shippensburg.

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

