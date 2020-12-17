2020 All-Sentinel Field Hockey Team: Northern junior, Duke commit Brynn Crouse earns Player of the Year

The 2020 fall season is over. Time to hand out some awards.
This year's All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Player of the Year
Brynn Crouse, jr., F/MF, Northern — Crouse has consistently been one of the best in the area, and arguably the state. She has the skill, field vision and speed to make her one of the most lethal scorers, which Duke likely took notice of when they snatched her up. Crouse has been part of the AAU Junior Olympics and 2019 U16 National Futures Championship, and she’s still got one more year ahead of her. She ended the season with 32 goals and 10 assists. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
Coach of the Year
Ashley Taylor, Cumberland Valley — Even in a season of uncertainty, Taylor led her team all the way to the District 3 Class 3A tournament, dropping No. 3-seed Dallastown. The Eagles’ fall in the semifinals came at the hands of eventual champ — and state runner-up — Central Dauphin, but Taylor ran her team through a solid regular season to end with a record of 10-3-1.
First Team
Ami Mattingly, sr., F/MF, Cumberland Valley — Mattingly led the team in goals (18) and points this season, and there’s good reason why. Mattingly is lethal in the open field, on corners and on strokes, and played all but maybe five minutes for the Eagles, according to head coach Taylor. The Saint Francis commit scored three times in the postseason and could play both midfield and forward, wherever the team may have needed her. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
Emma Rosensteel, sr., MF, Northern — A Louisville commit, Rosensteel was one of the driving forces behind Northern’s impressive regular season. Her speed and field hockey IQ led her to 18 goals and nine assists for the season, an impressive stat sheet for her final season. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Alison Buffington, jr., F, East Pennsboro: You want one of the best players in the Mid-Penn, let alone the state, look no further than Buffington. A highly skilled player on the U-16 U.S. national team this year, Buffington brought her career total to 192 points with 18 goals and nine assists this season. Look for her to break the 200 point mark early on in her final season. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
Alexa Henry, sr., F, Shippensburg: The leading scorer for the Greyhounds, Henry could finish almost any play set up for her — and she could set them up, too. Speed and vision played a big role in what made Henry so good on the field, and she ended the season with 16 goals and nine assists in her final year.
Natalie Saltzer, sr., MF/D, Northern: An offensive defenseman, Saltzer was the leader on the back line. Communication on the field, ability to shut down the opposition, set up a play or finish one made her a force to be reckoned with for the Polar Bears. The Ohio University commit tallied nine goals and five assists on the season. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Laney Noreika, jr., MF, Big Spring: Noreika made heads turn in her freshman season before missing 2019 with a torn ACL. But she returned and made even more of a splash for the Bulldogs in her junior season. Noreika has advanced field vision and playmaking ability that has made her a threat throughout her career and will continue to do so. She ended the year with 10 goals and eight assists.
Elexis Stouffer, sr., D, Boiling Springs: A Neumann University commit and captain for the Bubblers this season, Stouffer was the shutdown D-man the team needed. Stouffer’s keen eye to set up free hits and ability to communicate well on the field allowed her to make at least three defensive saves on the season. 2019 All-Sentinel First Team.
KK Sauve, jr., MF, Cumberland Valley: Sauve always looked to set up a play for someone else more than she looked to finish one. With her solid stickwork and speed, Sauve almost always got the attack going for CV in every game. She ended the season with five goals and four assists. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Madison Mark, sr., D, Mechanicsburg: Coming off an ACL tear is never easy, but Mark’s transition back into a leading role for the Wildcats was a smooth one. A captain and Lynchburg commit, Mark played the defensive role with excellence for the Wildcats, stopping opposing attackers and sweeping balls away from the defensive zone with relative ease.
Carly Galbraith, sr., Boiling Springs: Although Boiling Springs never got to participate in the postseason because of COVID-19, it's safe to assume Galbraith would have stood on her head then as well. She was especially quick with reactions to chips and lifts, according to head coach Kortney Showers, which made her a valuable asset for the Bubblers all season. In 12 games, the Salisbury commit had eight shutouts and allowed only 10 goals. 2019 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.
Grace Meinke, so., GK, Cumberland Valley: Being able to save almost all of Hope Rose’s (Central Dauphin) shots against you is in itself a feat. But Meinke managed it in CV’s one of only three losses during the season. She made 77 saves on 107 shots during the season and allowed only 13 goals on 85 corners while playing in all but one game. She's a starting netminder that the Eagles will be happy to see her back for another season.
Honorable Mention
Forward: Sydney Witter, sr., Big Spring; Kara Dale, sr., Boiling Springs; Aubrey Sydnor, sr., Shippensburg.
Midfield: Maylei Noreika, fr., Big Spring; Shae Bennett, so., Boiling Springs; Reagan Eickhoff, so., Boiling Springs; Genna Bush, so., Boiling Springs; Bella Zarcone, sr., Camp Hill; Lily Sohonage, sr., Camp Hill; Everly Foster, so., Camp Hill; Mollie Best, so., Carlisle; Camille Cook, sr., Cedar Cliff; Cassie McKenzie, sr., Cumberland Valley; Alyssa Hoffman, sr., Cumberland Valley; Jenna Herbster, so., Cumberland Valley; Kirsten Sconyers, jr., East Pennsboro; Kelsey Heltzel, sr., Northern; Karlee Alt, sr., Red Land; Gracie Johnson, jr., Shippensburg.
Defense: Zoe Koser, sr., Big Spring; Nora Klapkowski, jr., Camp Hill; Irene Zvorsky, sr., Cedar Cliff; Alli Kirsch, sr., Cedar Cliff; Jenna Richards, sr., East Pennsboro; Mara McInroy, sr., Mechanicsburg; Abby Bonin, sr., Northern; Grace Wagner, so., Red Land; Rachel Alleman, jr., Shippensburg; Kiah Hastings, sr., Shippensburg.
Goalkeeper: Olivia Renault, sr., GK, Carlisle; Johnson, jr., East Pennsboro; Emily Kraber, jr., Mechanicsburg; Cassidy Weigle, jr., Red Land.
All-Sentinel teams are selected by The Sentinel's sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.
Grace Meinke photo provided by Cumberland Valley Field Hockey Booster Club;
