2020 All-Sentinel Field Hockey Team: Northern junior, Duke commit Brynn Crouse earns Player of the Year

Midfield: Maylei Noreika, fr., Big Spring; Shae Bennett, so., Boiling Springs; Reagan Eickhoff, so., Boiling Springs; Genna Bush, so., Boiling Springs; Bella Zarcone, sr., Camp Hill; Lily Sohonage, sr., Camp Hill; Everly Foster, so., Camp Hill; Mollie Best, so., Carlisle; Camille Cook, sr., Cedar Cliff; Cassie McKenzie, sr., Cumberland Valley; Alyssa Hoffman, sr., Cumberland Valley; Jenna Herbster, so., Cumberland Valley; Kirsten Sconyers, jr., East Pennsboro; Kelsey Heltzel, sr., Northern; Karlee Alt, sr., Red Land; Gracie Johnson, jr., Shippensburg.

​All-Sentinel teams ​are selected by The Sentinel's sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.

Grace Meinke photo provided by Cumberland Valley Field Hockey Booster Club;

Email Mallory at mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda