Fall Signing Day: List of athletes who committed this week to play college sports
Fall Signing Day

Fall Signing Day: List of athletes who committed this week to play college sports

Boiling Springs.jpg

Boiling Springs seniors Brenna Haggerty (Juniata College, field hockey) and Carly Galbraith (Salisbury University, softball) celebrate committing to play college sports next year.

 Provided by Boiling Springs

This week marked the start of the early fall signing period for high school athletes committing to play collegiately.

Around 30 athletes in The Sentinel area signed on the dotted line this week, finalizing their intentions to play college sports beginning in 2021.

Some schools had ceremonies, spaced out due to the pandemic, while other athletes were honored at home this year.

The following is a list of athletes who signed this week, according to information provided by school districts.

Boiling Springs

Carly Galbraith, Salisbury University, softball

Brenna Haggerty, Juniata College, field hockey

Carlisle

John Peters, Duke, golf

District 3 Golf: Carlisle's John Peters wins 3A title in dramatic fashion; Brooke Graham's 2A gold caps Boiling Springs' banner weekend

Cedar Cliff

Maya Capozzoli, Mount Aloysius College, softball

Aiden Lewis, Bucknell, wrestling

Natalie Uibel, Salisbury University, volleyball

Allison Kirsch, Saint Francis, field hockey

Irene Zvorsky, Queens University of Charlotte, field hockey

Cumberland Valley

Dallas Speicher-Ramirez, Delaware State, softball

Cassie McKenzie, Queens University of Charlotte, field hockey

Ami Mattingly, Saint Francis, field hockey

Sam Sherry, Elon University, men's basketball

Emily Mashinski, High Point University, women's soccer

Carly Smith, High Point University, women's soccer

HS Boys Basketball: Cumberland Valley's Sam Sherry picks Division I Elon

East Pennsboro

Brady Swenson, Bucknell, baseball 

Michael Morales, Vanderbilt, baseball 

Ava Lewis, Mount St. Mary's, women's tennis 

Mechanicsburg

Isabel Szejk, University of Akron, women's lacrosse

Talia Gilliard, California University (Pa.), women's basketball

Elena Hinkson, University of Pittsburgh, women's soccer

Josh Jamiolkowski, George Mason, baseball

HS Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg guard Talia Gilliard finds perfect fit, personally and schematically, in PSAC power California (Pa.)

Northern

Tommy Molsky, Penn State, baseball

Emma Rosensteel, Louisville, field hockey

Natalie Saltzer, Ohio University, field hockey

The COVID-19 Impact: Diagnosed with depression, Northern's Emma Rosensteel is focused on senior season, staying positive amidst pandemic

Red Land

CJ Stout, Houghton College, men's soccer

Benny Montgomery, University of Virginia, baseball

Ethan Phillips, Pa. College of Technology, baseball

Cole Wagner, University of Georgia, baseball

Karlee Alt, Kent State, field hockey

Drew Hildebrand, Indiana University of Pa., baseball

Zach Peiffer, Lebanon Valley College, swimming

Trinity

Ava Stevenson, William & Mary, women's basketball

HS Girls Basketball: Trinity's Ava Stevenson already feels part of the Tribe after committing to William & Mary

For more photos from signing day ceremonies around Cumberland County this week, go to cumberlink.com/sports

