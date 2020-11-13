Fall Signing Day: List of athletes who committed this week to play college sports

This week marked the start of the early fall signing period for high school athletes committing to play collegiately.
Around 30 athletes in The Sentinel area signed on the dotted line this week, finalizing their intentions to play college sports beginning in 2021.
Some schools had ceremonies, spaced out due to the pandemic, while other athletes were honored at home this year.
The following is a list of athletes who signed this week, according to information provided by school districts.
Boiling Springs
Carly Galbraith, Salisbury University, softball
Brenna Haggerty, Juniata College, field hockey
Carlisle
John Peters, Duke, golf
District 3 Golf: Carlisle's John Peters wins 3A title in dramatic fashion; Brooke Graham's 2A gold caps Boiling Springs' banner weekend
Cedar Cliff
Maya Capozzoli, Mount Aloysius College, softball
Aiden Lewis, Bucknell, wrestling
Natalie Uibel, Salisbury University, volleyball
Allison Kirsch, Saint Francis, field hockey
Irene Zvorsky, Queens University of Charlotte, field hockey
Cumberland Valley
Dallas Speicher-Ramirez, Delaware State, softball
Cassie McKenzie, Queens University of Charlotte, field hockey
Ami Mattingly, Saint Francis, field hockey
Sam Sherry, Elon University, men's basketball
Emily Mashinski, High Point University, women's soccer
Carly Smith, High Point University, women's soccer
East Pennsboro
Brady Swenson, Bucknell, baseball
Michael Morales, Vanderbilt, baseball
Ava Lewis, Mount St. Mary's, women's tennis
Mechanicsburg
Isabel Szejk, University of Akron, women's lacrosse
Talia Gilliard, California University (Pa.), women's basketball
Elena Hinkson, University of Pittsburgh, women's soccer
Josh Jamiolkowski, George Mason, baseball
HS Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg guard Talia Gilliard finds perfect fit, personally and schematically, in PSAC power California (Pa.)
Northern
Tommy Molsky, Penn State, baseball
Emma Rosensteel, Louisville, field hockey
Natalie Saltzer, Ohio University, field hockey
The COVID-19 Impact: Diagnosed with depression, Northern's Emma Rosensteel is focused on senior season, staying positive amidst pandemic
Red Land
CJ Stout, Houghton College, men's soccer
Benny Montgomery, University of Virginia, baseball
Ethan Phillips, Pa. College of Technology, baseball
Cole Wagner, University of Georgia, baseball
Karlee Alt, Kent State, field hockey
Drew Hildebrand, Indiana University of Pa., baseball
Zach Peiffer, Lebanon Valley College, swimming
Trinity
Ava Stevenson, William & Mary, women's basketball
HS Girls Basketball: Trinity's Ava Stevenson already feels part of the Tribe after committing to William & Mary
