Editor's Note: Hustling to bring you high school sports coverage in Cumberland County

History coverage in Cumberland County plays a major roll in what we do as a local news organization.

But I'm not talking about the weekly Tour Through Times or occasional series like Famous Firsts (though I do love both of those options we provide).

No, I'm talking about the coverage of daily history our local sports crew, led by sports editor Tim Gross and sports reporter Christian Eby, dives into every day.

Tim and Christian both joined us at the beginning of last summer, so they are officially completing then final leg of their first year covering high school sports in Cumberland County.

Spring sports opened Friday, so Tim, Christian and a crew of writers that includes Jeff Kauffman, Brett Keener and Mich Reinhard are now battling the elements (spring is still winter in these parts) and writing about a new batch of athletes.

And documenting history.

They are joined by photographer Jason Malmont, who knows his way around every sideline, court and field in the county so he can get just the right photo every game.

This is a sports crew that hustles, to borrow a sports phrase, and it shows in the historic moments they brought to readers this past fall and winter.

Mechanicsburg field hockey's historic run to the state semifinals

Big Spring football's first postseason win in program history

A look back at the storied career of former longtime CV football coach Tim Rimpfel

Celebrating scoring records in basketball at Big Spring, Boiling Springs, Shippensburg and Mechanicsburg

Carlisle football's first trip to the D3 playoffs in seven years

A pair of gold medals for Big Spring swimmer Matthew Raudabaugh

And there were more, many more.

That's what the Sentinel sports crew brings on a daily basis to you, our audience. They fan out to capture as many sports events as possible, as many games as possible, as many historic moments as possible.

So when your kid advances farther in diving than you ever imagined, or when your kid starts his varsity season in tennis, or when your kid simply scores a goal or gets a hit, our goal is to document that moment — as many as we can.

That's why our team hustles. And they are ready for a spring sports season that's sure to include more historic moments for high school teams in Cumberland County.

Reach out to Tim (tgross@cumberlink.com) and Christian (ceby@cumberlink.com) to offer story tips, sports results and feedback as they navigate their way through this spring spring. Follow them on Twitter (@ByTimGross), (@eby_sports) and (@Jmalmont) for live updates.

And support their work by checking out our latest digital subscription deals at: cumberlink.com/members/join

Right now, that deal is 6 months for $1 for Digital Plus.

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

