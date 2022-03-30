Editor's Note: Hustling to bring you high school sports coverage in Cumberland County

History coverage in Cumberland County plays a major roll in what we do as a local news organization.
But I'm not talking about the weekly Tour Through Times or occasional series like Famous Firsts (though I do love both of those options we provide).
No, I'm talking about
the coverage of daily history our local sports crew, led by sports editor Tim Gross and sports reporter Christian Eby, dives into every day.
Tim and Christian both joined us at the beginning of last summer, so they are officially completing then final leg of their first year covering high school sports in Cumberland County.
Spring sports opened Friday, so Tim, Christian and a crew of writers that includes Jeff Kauffman, Brett Keener and Mich Reinhard are now battling the elements (spring is still winter in these parts) and writing about a new batch of athletes.
They are joined by photographer Jason Malmont, who knows his way around every sideline, court and field in the county so he can get just the right photo every game.
This is a sports crew that hustles, to borrow a sports phrase, and it shows in the historic moments they brought to readers this past fall and winter.
Mechanicsburg field hockey's historic run to the state semifinals Big Spring football's first postseason win in program history A look back at the storied career of former longtime CV football coach Tim Rimpfel Celebrating scoring records in basketball at Big Spring, Boiling Springs, Shippensburg and Mechanicsburg Carlisle football's first trip to the D3 playoffs in seven years A pair of gold medals for Big Spring swimmer Matthew Raudabaugh
And there were more, many more.
That's what the Sentinel sports crew brings on a daily basis to you, our audience. They fan out to capture as many sports events as possible, as many games as possible, as many historic moments as possible.
So when your kid advances farther in diving than you ever imagined, or when your kid starts his varsity season in tennis, or when your kid simply scores a goal or gets a hit, our goal is to document that moment — as many as we can.
That's why our team hustles. And they are ready for a spring sports season that's sure to include more historic moments for high school teams in Cumberland County.
Reach out to Tim (tgross@cumberlink.com) and Christian (ceby@cumberlink.com) to offer story tips, sports results and feedback as they navigate their way through this spring spring. Follow them on Twitter (@ByTimGross), (@eby_sports) and (
@Jmalmont) for live updates.
Photos: Cumberland Valley at Northern Baseball
Cumberland Valley's baseball head coach Levi Mumma smiles while talking with Northern's head coach before the start of their game in a Mid-Penn Conference Crossover game Friday at Northern York High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Northern York's Garrett Weber fires in a strike during the first inning in a Mid-Penn Conference Crossover game Friday at Northern York High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Logan Sauve, right, makes a safe slide into second base ahead of the tag from Northern's Alex Williams during the first inning in a Mid-Penn Conference Crossover game Friday at Northern York High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Northern's Timmy Bonin, left, makes the out at first base against Cumberland Valley's Ryan Rubin during the first inning in a Mid-Penn Conference Crossover game Friday at Northern York High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Jason Madrak fires in a strike during the first inning in a Mid-Penn Conference crossover game Friday at Northern York High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Kyle McKeon fields a ground ball to the infield in time to out at first base against Northern's Mason Yohn during the first inning in a Mid-Penn Conference Crossover game Friday at Northern York High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Alex Sauve fields a ground ball to third base in time to out at first base against Northern's Alex Williams during the first inning in a Mid-Penn Conference Crossover game Friday at Northern York High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Alex Sauve catches a high pop fly to third base to make the out during the first inning in a Mid-Penn Conference Crossover game against Northern Friday at Northern York High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Jackson Boone slaps the pick off tag on Northern's Jaiden Augustine during the second inning in a Mid-Penn Conference Crossover game Friday at Northern York High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Northern's Timmy Bonin, right, misses the throw to first base on a pick off attempt on Cumberland Valley's Alex Sauve during the second inning in a Mid-Penn Conference Crossover game Friday at Northern York High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Northern's Timmy Bonin, left, gets the out at first base against Cumberland Valley's Logan Sauve during the second inning in a Mid-Penn Conference Crossover game Friday at Northern York High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Jackson Boone, front, tries to pick off Northern's Alex Williams at first base during the fourth inning in a Mid-Penn Conference Crossover game Friday at Northern York High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Brady Hawkins make s a catch to left field during the fourth inning in a Mid-Penn Conference Crossover game Friday at Northern York High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Northern's Kevin Budzinski throws a strike during the fifth inning in a Mid-Penn Conference Crossover game against Cumberland Valley Friday at Northern York High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley celebrates after scoring in the fifth inning in a Mid-Penn Conference crossover game against Northern Friday at Northern York High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's catcher Logan Sauve keeps an eye on a high pop fly behind home plate during the fifth inning in a Mid-Penn Conference Crossover game against Northern Friday at Northern York High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley celebrates after scoring a run during the fifth inning in a Mid-Penn Conference crossover game against Northern Friday at Northern York High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Northern's head baseball coach Jacob Warner talks to his team before the start of their game against Cumberland Valley in a Mid-Penn Conference Crossover game Friday at Northern York High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
