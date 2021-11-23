 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Early signings: Local high school athletes make college commitments official with NLIs

  • 0

Jess Knaub made her commitment to Division I Siena College official Wednesday.

The initial signing period to sign a National Letter of Intent opened Nov. 10, allowing high school seniors to make their college commitments official for basketball and other NCAA Division I and II sports.

To mark the occasion, several Sentinel-area schools held signing ceremonies to honor their athletes.

Following is a list of those recognized.

Note: Area schools also plan to honor seniors and their college commitments later in the school year.

Cedar Cliff

Jason Goldfeder – Men’s Soccer, West Chester University

Tyler Houser – Men’s Basketball, Virginia Military Institute (VMI)

HS Boys Basketball: Cedar Cliff's Tyler Houser announces commitment to Virginia Military Institute

Cumberland Valley

Jennifer Bolden – Women’s Swimming, Bucknell University

Caleb Cawthern – Baseball, Penn State University-Mont Alto

Colin Chizmar – Men’s Lacrosse, Bridgewater College

Mack DeVries – Men’s Soccer, University of Maryland

Lindsay Ferguson – Women’s Volleyball, Alvernia University

People are also reading…

Nathaniel Herbster – Men’s Lacrosse, Seton Hill University

Patrick Martin – Men’s Lacrosse, Stockton University

Nethaneial Miller – Baseball, Goldy-Beacom College

Mia Pesavento – Women’s Swimming, Lewis University

Isabella Reisinger – Women’s Volleyball, Point Loma Nazarene University

Kaelyn (KK) Sauve – Field Hockey, University of Vermont

Logan Sauve – Baseball, West Virginia University

Presley Staretz – Triathlon, Wagner College

Mechanicsburg

Halle Engle – Women’s Soccer, Liberty University

Girls Soccer: Halle Engle leads Mechanicsburg's charge into District 3 playoffs

Molly Kleinert – Women’s Soccer, Shippensburg University

Hope McKenney – Women’s Cross Country/Track, Penn State University

Red Land

Abby Burkholder – Women’s Lacrosse, Ursinus College

Kaden Peifer – Baseball, University of Delaware

HS Baseball: Red Land's Kaden Peifer commits to Delaware

Paige Webster – Field Hockey, Millersville University

Trinity

Justin Bordner – Men’s Lacrosse, Providence College

Lindsey Haser – Softball, Shippensburg University

Jess Knaub – Women’s Soccer, Siena College

Girls Soccer: A Q&A with Jess Knaub, a Trinity senior forward and Siena College commit

JR Long – Men’s Lacrosse, Holy Cross University

Maika Niu – Baseball, University of New Orleans

Lauren Trumpy – Women’s Basketball, Northwestern

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James suspended for Lakers-Knicks after bloodying Isaiah Stewart

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News