Early signings: Local high school athletes make college commitments official with NLIs

The initial signing period to sign a National Letter of Intent opened Nov. 10, allowing high school seniors to make their college commitments official for basketball and other NCAA Division I and II sports.
To mark the occasion, several Sentinel-area schools held signing ceremonies to honor their athletes.
Following is a list of those recognized.
Note: Area schools also plan to honor seniors and their college commitments later in the school year.
Cedar Cliff
Jason Goldfeder – Men’s Soccer, West Chester University
Tyler Houser – Men’s Basketball, Virginia Military Institute (VMI)
Cumberland Valley
Jennifer Bolden – Women’s Swimming, Bucknell University
Caleb Cawthern – Baseball, Penn State University-Mont Alto
Colin Chizmar – Men’s Lacrosse, Bridgewater College
Mack DeVries – Men’s Soccer, University of Maryland
Lindsay Ferguson – Women’s Volleyball, Alvernia University
Nathaniel Herbster – Men’s Lacrosse, Seton Hill University
Patrick Martin – Men’s Lacrosse, Stockton University
Nethaneial Miller – Baseball, Goldy-Beacom College
Mia Pesavento – Women’s Swimming, Lewis University
Isabella Reisinger – Women’s Volleyball, Point Loma Nazarene University
Kaelyn (KK) Sauve – Field Hockey, University of Vermont
Logan Sauve – Baseball, West Virginia University
Presley Staretz – Triathlon, Wagner College
Mechanicsburg
Halle Engle – Women’s Soccer, Liberty University
Molly Kleinert – Women’s Soccer, Shippensburg University
Hope McKenney – Women’s Cross Country/Track, Penn State University
Red Land
Abby Burkholder – Women’s Lacrosse, Ursinus College
Kaden Peifer – Baseball, University of Delaware
Paige Webster – Field Hockey, Millersville University
Trinity
Justin Bordner – Men’s Lacrosse, Providence College
Lindsey Haser – Softball, Shippensburg University
Jess Knaub – Women’s Soccer, Siena College
JR Long – Men’s Lacrosse, Holy Cross University
Maika Niu – Baseball, University of New Orleans
Lauren Trumpy – Women’s Basketball, Northwestern