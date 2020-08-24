 Skip to main content
District 3's Ron Kennedy: Sovereign immunity could cover school districts, but teams should 'overdo' informing players, parents of risks
HS Sports

Mechanicsburg Football 11.JPG (copy)

Mechanicsburg football head coach Anthony Rose, left, distributes hand sanitizer to every football player during each break during an offseason workout in July.

 Sentinel file

Ron Kennedy provided an update to the District 3 board of directors about growing concern over liability for the PIAA and member schools.

Kennedy, the executive director, said schools are covered by sovereign immunity, which protects the government — which includes state-run public schools — from lawsuits without its consent except in certain situations.

According to Cornell Law, sovereign immunity applies to the federal and state government, not municipalities. Federal and state governments can waive their right to sovereign immunity under the Federal Tort Claims Act.

That isn’t to say schools are exempt from any lawsuit. Kennedy did strongly recommend schools “overdo” how much information they provide players and families, from waivers to signage around schools and facilities. Any school district that neglects properly and sufficiently informing families of the potential risks of playing sports and COVID-19 could open themselves up to a lawsuit.

HS Sports: District 3 approves fall championships plans for smaller postseason fields; no minimum competitions likely required
Watch Now: Coaches 'excited,' but some remain concerned after PIAA votes to proceed with fall sports; Mid-Penn to start Sept. 4
Now streaming live: Schools, teams looking to give fans digital options to watch games this year

“I will repeat this as I said in the [Lancaster-Lebanon League] meeting today — the one area where there is concerned is, if you are sued, it’s gonna be because of your lack of duty to inform,” Kennedy said.

Schools may still face lawsuits if there is an outbreak of the coronavirus due to sports, even if they do not lose them. But what exactly would expose school districts to legal trouble isn’t quite clear to the PIAA or District 3 yet.

“There are questions about that that aren’t answered yet that are to be answered hopefully in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

Kennedy also said the PIAA might have “detailed, articulated guidelines” on COVID and its risks. The state Legislature is also exploring bills to provide schools extra protection during the pandemic.

The PIAA has asked Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration for liability coverage, but Wolf has resisted. During a Pennsylvania Athletic Oversight Committee hearing last week, PIAA executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said the PIAA has explored adding liability coverage for the pandemic, but it is a hefty cost.

HS Sports: Mid-Penn Conference delaying all fall sports to Sept. 4
HS Sports: Milton Hershey will not have fall sports, first school in Mid-Penn to do so
HS Sports: Harrisburg cancels fall sports, becoming second in Mid-Penn to do so

