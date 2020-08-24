District 3's Ron Kennedy: Sovereign immunity could cover school districts, but teams should 'overdo' informing players, parents of risks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ron Kennedy provided an update to the District 3 board of directors about growing concern over liability for the PIAA and member schools.

Kennedy, the executive director, said schools are covered by sovereign immunity, which protects the government — which includes state-run public schools — from lawsuits without its consent except in certain situations.

According to Cornell Law, sovereign immunity applies to the federal and state government, not municipalities. Federal and state governments can waive their right to sovereign immunity under the Federal Tort Claims Act.

That isn’t to say schools are exempt from any lawsuit. Kennedy did strongly recommend schools “overdo” how much information they provide players and families, from waivers to signage around schools and facilities. Any school district that neglects properly and sufficiently informing families of the potential risks of playing sports and COVID-19 could open themselves up to a lawsuit.

“I will repeat this as I said in the [Lancaster-Lebanon League] meeting today — the one area where there is concerned is, if you are sued, it’s gonna be because of your lack of duty to inform,” Kennedy said.