District 3's chairman on having fall sports: 'We do not have that answer' at this time

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

People looking for a definitive answer from District 3 about fall high school sports will have to wait.

During the District 3 Board of Directors meeting Thursday morning, chairman Doug Bohannon said the organization currently doesn’t know what will happen with fall sports, three months before the first fall games are to be played.

“I said if I had a dollar for every time [I was asked], ‘Will we have fall sports?’ I could retire with Mr. [Ron] Kennedy in the fall,” Bohannon said during a Zoom conference call that featured 160 people in attendance. “But we do not have that answer, I don’t know that answer, none of us know that answer.

"I feel redundant, but we will continue to follow the direction of the governor and the department of education and health, so we will continue to do that.”

Bohannon’s statement echoes similar sentiments over the last few months by the PIAA and District 3. It came barely 15 hours after the PIAA’s monthly board meeting Wednesday, in which executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said they are not ready to release any guidelines about reopening high school athletics and will wait until Gov. Tom Wolf provides more information on the matter, perhaps in the coming days.