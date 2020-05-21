District 3's chairman on having fall sports: 'We do not have that answer' at this time

People looking for a definitive answer from District 3 about fall high school sports will have to wait.
During the District 3 Board of Directors meeting Thursday morning, chairman Doug Bohannon said the organization currently doesn’t know what will happen with fall sports, three months before the first fall games are to be played.
“I said if I had a dollar for every time [I was asked], ‘Will we have fall sports?’ I could retire with Mr. [Ron] Kennedy in the fall,” Bohannon said during a Zoom conference call that featured 160 people in attendance. “But we do not have that answer, I don’t know that answer, none of us know that answer.
"I feel redundant, but we will continue to follow the direction of the governor and the department of education and health, so we will continue to do that.”
Bohannon’s statement echoes similar sentiments over the last few months by the PIAA and District 3. It came barely 15 hours after the PIAA’s monthly board meeting Wednesday, in which executive director Dr. Robert Lombardi said they are not ready to release any guidelines about reopening high school athletics and will wait until Gov. Tom Wolf provides more information on the matter, perhaps in the coming days.
District 3’s meeting otherwise touched little on the coronavirus pandemic and the state of the fall sports season, similar to the PIAA’s meeting Wednesday afternoon. Both organizations have taken wait-and-see approaches in the two months since state pandemic restrictions forced all high school sports to pause.
The PIAA voted unanimously Wednesday to give Lombardi the power to allow school districts to resume offseason workouts if and when the state moves a county to the green phase of the state’s reopening plan or if Wolf makes changes to the yellow phase restrictions on sports, which currently bars all organized athletic activity.
More than half of Pennsylvania’s counties are in yellow or will be by Friday. No counties are in green, and Wolf has yet to announce specific parameters for mving to that green phase.
Currently, the PIAA has shut down all offseason workouts through June 30; if Wolf lifts restrictions in some way before that, the PIAA would allow schools given state permission to resume offseason workouts.
“It has nothing to do with the start of the season, it has nothing to do with the PIAA playoffs, it’s basically dealing with offseason,” Bohannon told the attending athletic directors Thursday morning.
Bohannon, who serves as ELCO’s athletic director, did say his opinion is District 3’s member counties likely won’t reach the green phase before July 1. Cumberland County is scheduled to move to yellow Friday.
“Again, as you know, in District 3 most of us are in the red or yellow, so we’re not — in my opinion — again, I probably shouldn’t say that — but in my opinion I don’t see us going to green before July 1 anyhow,” he said.
Bohannon did answer one question from a member AD about physicals. The PIAA “feels strongly,” Bohannon said, that athletes should still get physicals for the 2020-21 season. The National Federation of State High School Associations released a 16-page set of guidelines Monday that mentioned physicals, saying states could take multiple approaches, including “a one-year extension to keeping current requirements.” The NFHS guidelines are non-binding.
Read the NFHS guidelines for safe high school sports competition in 2020-21: Phased return to activity, safety and sanitization, attendance and masks
“Those are just recommendations, those are not things that we need to follow as of this time,” Bohannon said. “Could that change? Maybe, but I don’t see that.”
Bohannon started the segment with a prepared speech addressing the last two months of lockdowns and the loss of the spring season and part of the winter state championships.
“None of us in our wildest dreams would’ve thought we’d have our annual meeting via Zoom,” he said, jokingly adding later: “Sadly, I never knew we had Netflix on our TV until about two months ago, and believe it or not, I even know now how to turn it on my TV.”
Other notes
The hour-long meeting touched on several other topics:
- Treasurer Robert Baker provided an update on the 2017-18 and 2018-19 athletic years. He said District 3 lost about $165,000 in 2018-19, down from about $215,000 the year before. The biggest reason for losses in 2018-19 remained football revenue, he said, which took in $10,000 less in revenue from the year prior.
- Baker continued, saying changes to the postseason — having the highest seeds host games in basketball, football and soccer during all rounds except the championships (football’s highest seeds hosted championships as well this season) — have cut expenses and improved attendance. District 3 Individual Wrestling Championships left Giant Center for two schools, which Bohannon said saved $25,000 this year. Baker expects the 2019-20 financials to be an improvement over the previous years.
- Baker said he compared the average football revenue of the 2011-16 seasons against the recent seasons. In 2018-19, there was $160,000 less in revenue compared to the average of the previous years. He said even with improvements in 2019-20, the difference is still about $68,000 this past year compared to 2011-16. The 2019 fall season saw an increase in profit of about $130,000, he said.
- Ron Kennedy, who will retire as Donegal’s athletic director, will be District 3’s executive director beginning July 1.
- Bohannon and Cumberland Valley AD Mike Craig briefly updated the district on PIAA’s progress in implementing a change to 13 weight classes in wrestling, down from 14. “We decided that instead of waiting for the NFHS next year, we wanted to start it this year,” Craig said. The PIAA voted Wednesday to put the proposal in front of its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee for review.
- Bohannon said the District 3 playoff brackets will not be released until the PIAA basketball success formula is finished, allowing them to set up the state championship brackets. District 3 will finish its brackets once PIAA is done.
- Bohannon said no policy will be implemented about teams adding or dropping games in the final weeks of the season to improve their power rankings but “highly recommended schools do not drop or add games in their schedule to improve their power ratings.”
Sentinel Senior Day: Celebrating our local Class of 2020 spring athletes
Happy Sentinel Senior Day.
Today, we celebrate the Class of 2020 spring sports seniors — a class of more than 560 across more than a dozen schools in Cumberland County and Dillsburg.
You deserve a day dedicated to you. This was supposed to be an exciting spring — the most competitive, fun and important season of your high school careers. It was to be filled with laughs, sweaty practices and emotional wins over career rivals.
You had prom coming up, graduation around the corner. Some of you were still weighing decisions about your future, whether it be college or something else.
This is an important year for you all, and one you'll never forget. The coronavirus pandemic has made sure of that.
But today will not be about mourning those losses. Today, we celebrate.
Today, we recognize a historic class of student-athletes. Included in these pages are your memories and your future plans in your own words. There are photos — from the confines of home, in the midst of competition, in your Senior Day best — to accompany this. And a list of all of your classmates to remember for a long time.
You have the rest of your lives ahead of you. Some of you will get another chance to compete in college and perhaps beyond. Some will become doctors, entrepreneurs, community activists, firefighters, police officers or members of the military defending our country.
You may start a family one day. You may travel the world. You may build a life far away or right down the street from your childhood home. Maybe we’ll cover a few of you in the coming years as coaches. It will be exciting to see how your lives play out.
So, cheers to you. All of you. Congratulations on final careers as students and athletes, and good luck in your future endeavors, whatever shape they may take.
- The Sentinel Sports Staff: Jake Adams, Mallory Merda and Michael Heaton
The Sentinel celebrates the Bulldogs spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Bubblers spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Lions spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Thundering Herd spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Colts spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Eagles spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Panthers spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Wildcats spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Polar Bears spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Patriots spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Greyhounds spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Shamrocks spring senior athletes.
The Sentinel celebrates the Bobcats spring senior athletes.
Sentinel Senior Day was a community supported effort involving high school athletes, coaches, athletic directors, families and photographers.
