District 3 Softball: Twin Valley squeezes past Shippensburg in 5A semifinal

Very little separated the two sun-baked sides in Tuesday’s District 3 Class 5A softball semifinal at Shippensburg, as the host Greyhounds and visiting Twin Valley traded threats and rallies and strikeouts and shut-down defensive plays with a ticket to Thursday’s title game on the line.

A big swing from Twin Valley leadoff hitter Liv Litchner was the difference.

With two outs and runners on second and third in the top of the fifth inning, Litchner swatted a pitch from Shippensburg’s Cierra Bender into the right-center field gap, plating Brylie Ketterer and Hallie Barton, and turning a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead that would hold up as the game’s final score.

“I told the girls to think big picture,” Shippensburg head coach Mike Peters said. “We won six one-run games this year, and at some point, that’s going to go the other way. Our karma can only last so long with those one-run games. Tonight, it went the other way on us against a good team.”

The loss sends No. 2 Shippensburg (19-4) into a third-place game at home Thursday, at a time to be announced, against South Western (17-4) to determine seeding for the state tournament scheduled to begin June 6. Meanwhile, No. 11 Twin Valley (16-6) advances to Thursday’s title game against top-seeded Exeter (19-4), a 2-1 winner over South Western in the other semifinal.

“We’ve been talking all playoffs about getting back and playing them again,” said Twin Valley head coach Brad Godshall, whose team defeated the Eagles 6-5 during the regular season and dropped a 6-5 decision when the two teams faced off in the Berks County tournament. “Hopefully we’re hitting our stride at the right time now.”

Delaney Simerly helped the Raiders maintain their stride after taking the 2-1 lead Tuesday afternoon, entering the circle in the bottom of the fifth in relief of starting pitcher Erin Cromwell (42/3 IP, 4 K, 1 BB, 1 R). Shippensburg had strung together a two-out rally when Laney Gilbert reached base on an error, and Gracie Johnson shot a ball through the middle of the infield.

They advanced to second and third when Simerly skipped her first pitch to the backstop.

“That’s a nervous start with runners on,” Godshall said, “but she came right back, so that was huge. She’s been coming in in relief for us, like, the whole playoffs, so we had full confidence in her to come in and get the job done.”

Simerly eventually induced an Olivia Lebitz flyout to end the threat. Over the final 21/3 innings, Simerly allowed one baserunner — a single from Shippensburg’s Kayla Altizer in the sixth — and collected two strikeouts.

Bender had been just as brilliant for the Hounds in another complete-game effort. The junior struck out six Raiders, hit one batter and allowed the two earned runs on six hits. Twin Valley put at least one runner on in the first, second, third, fifth and seventh innings but only scored the two runs.

“She’s always been wise beyond her years, especially softball knowledge and softball skills,” Peters said of Bender. “I think she’s taken a step even further this year as a leader and a captain. ... She can put the weight of the team on her shoulders and handle that. Sometimes I wish we’d be able to get her a few more runs.”

The Greyhounds struck for their only run of the game in the bottom of the third inning. Gilbert punched a one-out single into shallow center field. She advanced to third base on a Twin Valley error off a bunt from Gracie Johsnon and scored on a sacrifice fly to right field from Lebitz.

It was all the Raiders allowed.

“We had been hitting the ball lately,” Godshall said, “so we thought if we could just keep hitting, we were going to score a couple runs against them. We really didn’t today, but we did enough, and that’s kind of what we need going forward, anyway. I’m proud of them for playing defense and fighting through a close game like that.”

In Class 5A consolation

Mechanicsburg 3, Lower Dauphin 1: The Wildcats (16-7) won a rubber match of sorts against their Mid-Penn Keystone rivals to keep alive their hopes of finishing fifth in the district and advancing to the state tournament.

Emily Bittner drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth inning, scoring Sam Rybacki to break a 1-1 tie. Mechanicsburg tacked on a run in the sixth inning with a Madisyn Saposnek solo home run. Saposnek also pitched a complete game, allowing one run on four hits while striking out six and walking four.

Mechanicsburg will face Lampeter-Strasburg in the fifth-place game Thursday at a site and time to be determined.

In Class 4A semifinals

Big Spring 9, Middletown 1: Two two-run home runs from Fallon Feaser helped the Bulldogs (19-3) clinch their first district championship game berth in program history. Big Spring will meet top-seeded Hamburg, a 5-3 winner over Fleetwood in the other semifinal, in Thursday’s championship game at a site and time to be determined.

Feaser went 3 for 4 and drove in five runs in the victory. She opened the scoring with the first of her homers in the bottom of the first inning. Feaser also pitched the first four innings, striking out two and walking one. Rylee Piper pitched the final three innings, allowing one run on three hits while striking out three and walking none.

Raychael Holtry also homered and drove in two runs, and Madalyn Black and Jenna Hurley registered the other two RBIs for the Bulldogs in their historic victory.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.