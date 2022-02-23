District 3 Diving: Boiling Springs' Giovanni Andreoli corrals silver medal at 2022 Championships

Boiling Springs’ Giovanni Andreoli accomplished his goal.

After corralling gold at the 2022 Mid-Penn Conference Class 2A Diving Championships, the Boiling Springs senior entered Wednesday’s District 3 Championships at Big Spring High School knowing first place would be a tough ask, with reigning 2021 champion — Susquehannock’s Max Pflieger — returning to defend his throne.

But by recording a 42-point dive on his 11th and final attempt of the evening Wednesday, Andreoli’s goal of attaining a silver medal came to fruition.

Scoring a total of 329.50 points, Andreoli nabbed silver Wednesday, trailing only Pflieger, who piled up 408.70 points to claim back-to-back crowns. Joining Pflieger atop the medal stand on the girls’ side was West York’s Taelyn Thomas, who tallied 343.45 points.

“It just feels really good,” Andreoli said, wearing the silver medal around his neck, “that’s exactly what I was shooting for. Max is a very talented diver, and I did not expect to beat him. So, this is exactly what I was shooting for, and it’s right where I wanted to be, and I’m glad I got to put in some of the dives that I didn’t do quite as well at Mid-Penns. I got to put them in a lot better here.”

Along with mining second-place honors, Andreoli stamped his ticket to his first PIAA state championships, which are scheduled for March 18 at Bucknell University. He will also be joined by fellow Sentinel-area divers Zach Lloyd (Northern) and Lillian O’Connor (Trinity) in Lewisburg.

Lloyd and O’Connor each snagged bronze Wednesday. Lloyd nipped on Andreoli’s heels in the boys contingent, scoring 320.05 points, while O’Connor racked up 255.00 points of her own in the girls band. It will also be Lloyd and O’Connor’s first appearance at states.

The other local diver to medal was Shippensburg’s Bryce Pattillo, who turned in a fourth-place performance with 234.20 points.

“It’s good. I’m excited,” Andreoli said of the opportunity to compete at states. “I finally kind of made good on my first opportunity to go.”

Lloyd and O’Connor, who’s in just her second year of competitive diving, also expressed eagerness for the opportunity.

“I kind of taught myself last year, so it’s a new experience. … I just find it fun,” O’Connor said.

“I am excited. I’m a little bit nervous,” Lloyd said, “because a lot of people will see me. It’s a lot different than this environment, but I think it’ll be fun. It’ll be a good experience.”

Having competed at Mid-Penns, the trio was able to store prior postseason experience and mindset and implement it in the districts showcase. Wednesday’s championships did carry a different atmosphere, though.

Unlike the Mid-Penn Championships — where 23 divers competed — only nine divers took to the boards at Big Spring. With a smaller field, it allowed Andreoli, Lloyd and O’Connor to maintain their rhythm and momentum over the course of the competition.

At Mid-Penns, there was a time lapse up to 10 minutes between their dives.

“If you just keep going,” Andreoli said of the smaller gaps between dives, “then you don’t have as much time to dwell on if you did something bad or really be nervous about a dive that you might not be super comfortable with. You just keep going and that faster pace, I think, helped me a lot tonight.”

The nerves Wednesday were also held to minimum compared to Mid-Penns. It allowed the divers to execute their form better, and the scores showed that, too. Both Andreoli and Lloyd bolstered their totals from Mid-Penns, which were 321.85 and 297.80, respectively.

“Honestly, just trying to keep breathing,” Lloyd said of his personal strategy to calm his nerves. “Don’t think about the dives ahead of it, think about the dive you’re on. If you mess up behind, don’t think about those dives, think about the next time.”

They’ll each now prepare for states.

“I’m just going to be trying to try to get through every dive, every night at practice,” Andreoli said of his preparation. “For me, a routine while you’re on the board is very important, trying to get yourself set and get deep breath and just get mentally there. So, I’m just trying to make sure that I’m in a good headspace and that I can keep everything consistent, so that going into states, I know I can perform well.”

