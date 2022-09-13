Cumberland Valley water polo sweeps Mechanicsburg as regular-season picks up speed

With the sprint of the high school water polo season underway, both the boys and girls teams from Cumberland Valley and Mechanicsburg looked to find their footing when they dove into the pool at Mechanicsburg Area High School Tuesday evening.

The Eagles earned the sweep with a 15-7 win for their boys and a 12-3 triumph for the girls, while both programs used Tuesday’s tilt to map out their progress as the rest of the season unfolds.

“It’s a very quick season,” said Cumberland Valley boys head coach Corey Pelow. “It goes by fast, so hopefully we can work on some stuff, and hopefully they can pick it up quickly. I plan on a lot of improvement.”

Pelow’s Eagles (2-3) failed to qualify for the state tournament in 2021 after winning it all in 2020. His still-relatively young lineup sprinted to a 2-0 lead over the Wildcats (1-7) in the first two minutes Tuesday and added five more goals in the final 2:09 of the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead through one.

“I think we’ve got an eager group of guys,” he said. “They’re eager. They want to improve. They want to win. They want to get better. And if you don’t have that, it’s very hard to achieve success.”

Leading the charge in the early offensive barrage was junior Aidan Metz, who scored three goals in the first seven minutes.

“He’s a good player,” Pelow said. “He’s tough. He’s got a hard shot. And as a junior, he’s still learning about the game. There’s so much to learn.”

Trailing 11-1 at halftime, the Wildcats pushed back over the final 14 minutes. Sparsh Agrawal scored twice, and Jdon Knisely, Owen Smith and Ahmed Elroubi added goals.

“Even when we go up against teams like Cumberland Valley that are in a different stratosphere in terms of program development,” Mechanicsburg boys and girls head coach Keith Shively said, “they play hard. And they played with a lot of fight today. That’s the best part about this team. That’s what I see from them every day.”

Shively’s girls (2-4) also scored late after an early Cumberland Valley surge led to a 5-0 advantage for the Eagles (2-3) by the end of the first quarter. Senior Kinsey Coomes led CV with a hat trick.

“This year, of all years, I really feel like she’s stepping up, not just as a player, but as a leader,” CV girls head coach Justin Kassab said. “And it’s really fun to see her become the player I always knew she would become over the years because I had her back when she was a 10u swimmer. To come back and be able to coach her as a senior, it’s really rewarding.”

Kassab, a former assistant with the Eagles through 2016, returned to the program after a coaching stint at Salem University. He inherited a Cumberland Valley team that finished third in the state last year but lost three-time Pennsylvania player of the year Kamryn Barone, who moved to California.

“We’re not where we want to be yet,” Kassab said, “but we’re showing progress on getting there. So our goal is each game to be a little bit better, a little bit better, and they’re really starting to mesh and come together.”

Kassab saw the better he was seeking in Tuesday’s victory.

“Watching the girls be able to adjust on the fly,” he said, “instead of just going off of what I call the blackboard tactics. They’re able to make corrections in motions. Seeing them able to adjust on the fly was a really huge point for us today.”

Despite the Senior Night setbacks, Shively saw the potential for Tuesday’s contests to pay dividends for his players.

“Our goal is to grow a program that’s like Cumberland Valley,” he said. “That’s what we’d like to be. We’re not there yet, but that’s the goal because they have a lot of success, and they have a lot of strengths. It’s good for us to go up against a squad like that because it shows us what we need to work on, and it tests us a little bit. This game is going to make us stronger when we go out and play some other teams this weekend at the Screamin’ Eagle Tournament (at Cumberland Valley) and next week as the season goes on.”