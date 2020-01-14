The Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame's West Shore Chapter announced its 2020 class Tuesday morning.
This year's class includes seven inductees, among them current Cumberland Valley wrestling head coach Dave Heckard and former Trinity coach Larry Kostelac Sr., father of current boys basketball coach Larry Kostelac Jr.
Heckard wrestled and played football at CV before going on to play four years for Villanova's football team, then join Penn State's wrestling program. He now leads the Eagles' wrestling program and served several years as an assistant football coach.
Kostelac Sr. graduated from Catholic High (now Bishop McDevitt) and later coached golf, track, cross country and also served as athletic director and assistant football coach for a time. He died in 2002 after a two-year battle with cancer. His son was named a hall of famer in 2018.
Trinity's Larry Kostelac Jr., former Sentinel sports editor Shelly Stallsmith to be inducted into West Shore Hall of Fame
The full list, from the West Shore HOF's press release:
Robert Anderson: Coached football, baseball, track and field at West Perry, where he's been for 45 years.
You have free articles remaining.
Gail Beatty Davis: Trinity graduate who played basketball and ran cross country and track and field. Went to La Salle and coached in college and high school.
Rick Blood: 1976 East Pennsboro grad who qualified for the 1984 Olympic Trials. Distance runner and road race runner who attended Lock Haven University.
Jeremy Boone: Played football, basketball and baseball, earning a scholarship to punt at Penn State.
Hal Griffiths: West Shore Christian teacher, athletic director, coach and co-principal. Member of PIAA board of directors and District 3 rep.
Randy Roberts: Camp Hill graduate who has written 13 books on sports history while teaching history and sports history at Purdue.
Dave Heckard
Larry Kostelac Sr. (deceased)