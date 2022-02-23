Cumberland Valley High School awarded PIAA football, soccer, girls volleyball, field hockey championships through 2025

According to Chris Harlan of TribLIVE, the PIAA also received bids to host the championships from Hersheypark, Penn State and Altoona. Cumberland Valley School District moved forward with its plans to upgrade Chapman Field from grass to turf in October 2021.

"We are very pleased to host the PIAA Championships at Cumberland Valley,” CV Athletic Director Mike Craig told abc27. “This will be great for our community and we are excited to host. We have the support of the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau and our people are up to the challenge. We believe our facilities are second to none and we are pretty centrally located in Pennsylvania.”