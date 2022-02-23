 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cumberland Valley High School awarded PIAA football, soccer, girls volleyball, field hockey championships through 2025

Cumberland Valley School District 1

Cumberland Valley High School is located at 6746 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The PIAA board of directors voted Wednesday to move the site of the state football championships to Cumberland Valley High School through 2025.

The PIAA also awarded CV the state soccer, volleyball and field hockey championships for the four-year cycle.

Hersheypark Stadium has hosted the PIAA football championships since 1998.

According to Chris Harlan of TribLIVE, the PIAA also received bids to host the championships from Hersheypark, Penn State and Altoona. Cumberland Valley School District moved forward with its plans to upgrade Chapman Field from grass to turf in October 2021. 

"We are very pleased to host the PIAA Championships at Cumberland Valley,” CV Athletic Director Mike Craig told abc27. “This will be great for our community and we are excited to host. We have the support of the Cumberland Valley Visitors Bureau and our people are up to the challenge. We believe our facilities are second to none and we are pretty centrally located in Pennsylvania.”

More details to come. 

