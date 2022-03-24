Cumberland Valley grad Josh Giardina 'goes dancing' with Tennessee men's basketball as graduate assistant

Any time Josh Giardina landed in a new state or city this season, he’d send a picture to his parents Jerry and Diane Giardina.

Growing up in the Harrisburg area, he didn’t know where his basketball career was going to take him. A 2016 Cumberland Valley High School graduate, Giardina played four years with the Eagles before taking his talents to Marymount University for another four on the hardwood.

Giardina’s days of playing competitively may be over, but an entirely new career in basketball is beginning to surface. The CV alumnus recently wrapped up the 2021-22 basketball season with the University of Tennessee men’s basketball program, where he’s serving as a graduate assistant.

“It’s funny,” Giardina said, “whenever I grew up in Harrisburg, I never knew I was going to be traveling around like this. … It’s crazy and wild that we’re taking a private jet and we’re flying to New York, and then the next day we’re going to Colorado. It’s just incredible to see new places, and it really opens your eyes to there’s more to the world than I really knew.”

Giardina’s path back to the bench began shortly after obtaining his undergraduate degree in health science at Marymount. With his degree and experience on the court, Giardina earned a graduate assistant position with Radford University men’s basketball in Radford, Virginia, working under the direction of head coach Mike Jones during the 2020 season.

When Jones took the men’s basketball head coaching job at UNC Greensboro in April 2021, the initial plan was for Giardina to follow him to the Tar Heel State.

Then the graduate assistant gig at Tennessee opened up.

“A couple of the guys at Radford actually put me on to that spot,” Giardina said of the Tennessee opportunity, “and so I interviewed for that spot and ended up getting it, and that’s where I’m at now.”

Giardina got to work with the Vols in May 2021, and immediately felt at home. In his position, Giardina’s duties piled up, stretching from morning to night.

His day usually starts around 7-8 a.m. where he aids in “daily vitamins” with the UT athletes, participating in morning workouts that differ from player to player. In the afternoon, the Volunteers transition to their practice schedule, which includes a scout team practice and a traditional practice.

Scout team practice is where Tennessee prepares for its upcoming opponents by running schemes and sets the team expects to see from its competition. Giardina said he’s an active participant in the scout team drills in addition to working with the younger athletes during traditional practice. He’s also the man athletes contact when they want to get in some one-on-one work in the gym or training room, whether it be early in the morning or late at night.

Giardina shoulders the basketball workload while balancing graduate school courses as well.

“You got to have some type of balance going into it,” Giardina said. “You’re going to be hit with a million things, and you might have a guy hit you up at like 10 p.m. to work out and you might be doing the scout for the next day. So, you got to find the right balance and be able to adapt and adjust to things.”

Despite the volume of work, Giardina wouldn’t trade the experience for anything. Along with absorbing knowledge from head coach Rick Barnes and his staff, Giardina forged several lasting relationships over the course of the season and had the opportunity to experience basketball on some of the world’s biggest stages, including the Southeastern Conference Championship and the NCAA Division I Tournament.

The Volunteers’ season ended Saturday against Michigan in the the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32 with a 76-68 decision. Previously, Tennessee knocked off Texas A&M for the SEC Championship by a score of 65-50.

Giardina cited the SEC Championship and a game at Madison Square Garden as the major highlights of his 2021-22 campaign with the Vols. Tennessee finished its season with an overall 27-8 (14-4 SEC) record.

“Playing at Madison Square Garden, just that whole experience,” Giardina said, “it’s just a historic place and obviously New York City was really cool to visit and just going there as a coach. It’s always been something I’ve wanted to do, just to go there in general, but to sit on the bench that Patrick Ewing sat on, it was just something that I’ll never forget.”

In the end, Giardina’s season with Tennessee served as a steppingstone toward his end goal: becoming a head coach of his own basketball program. By working with Barnes — the Tennessee skipper has 35 years of experience as a head coach, including stops at George Mason, Providence, Clemson and Texas — Giardina began laying the framework for what he hopes to be a tenured coaching career.

Lessons and pieces of advice he’s stowed from his time with Barnes and his staff will drive him toward the end target, he said.

“I would say the ultimate takeaway,” Giardina said, “I think going back to having relationships with the guys — being their friend, being there as someone that they can go to and talk to [anything] about. That is way more important than anything that you can coach them on the court because they’re not gonna listen to you on the court unless they see you as someone they respect, someone that they value, someone that they care about their relationship with. … I think that’s the biggest thing that I’ve taken from Coach Barnes and Coach (Michael) Schwartz here at Tennessee.

“This opportunity has just been amazing, and Coach Schwartz, Coach Barnes, Coach (Rod) Clark, Coach (Justin) Gainey, all those guys are some of the hardest working people I’ve ever met and all that stuff rubs off on me. I just can’t wait to see what my future holds.”

Christian Eby is a sports reporter for The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. You can contact him at ceby@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @eby_sports

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.