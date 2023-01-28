 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PIAA Competitive Spirit

Cumberland Valley Cheerleading finishes 3rd in 2023 PIAA Championships

Cumberland Valley Cheer- 2022 District 3 Champions

Cumberland Valley cheerleading captured its 13th straight District 3 title Saturday. 

 Photo courtesy of Cumberland Valley Cheerleading

A Sacred Heart University student has founded Connecticut's first cheerleading team where all of its members have a disability.

The Cumberland Valley cheer team finished third overall among the small Class 3A teams in the PIAA Championships Saturday afternoon at the Giant Center.

Finishing first in Group B through the preliminary round Friday, the Eagles posted a final score of 91.7667 to take third overall behind champion Garnet Valley (94.5667) and runner-up South Fayette (94.3667).

CV, moving from the co-ed large division to the small division this season, won its 13th consecutive District 3 title in December. The Eagles, who were aiming for their sixth PIAA title, also finished 12th in the Universal Cheerleaders Association regional in Allentown Dec. 3.

They qualified for UCA nationals scheduled for Feb. 10-12 in Orlando, Florida.

'It's kind of full circle': Cumberland Valley cheerleading secures 13th straight District 3 title
2022 PSFCA Big 33 Football Classic rosters announced

Joining Garnet Valley with state-championship performances Saturday were Butler (Co-Ed), Hempfield Area (Class 3A Large Varsity), Neshannock (2A Large Varsity), and Bishop McCourt (2A Small Varsity).

