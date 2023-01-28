Cumberland Valley Cheerleading finishes 3rd in 2023 PIAA Championships

The Cumberland Valley cheer team finished third overall among the small Class 3A teams in the PIAA Championships Saturday afternoon at the Giant Center.

Finishing first in Group B through the preliminary round Friday, the Eagles posted a final score of 91.7667 to take third overall behind champion Garnet Valley (94.5667) and runner-up South Fayette (94.3667).

CV, moving from the co-ed large division to the small division this season, won its 13th consecutive District 3 title in December. The Eagles, who were aiming for their sixth PIAA title, also finished 12th in the Universal Cheerleaders Association regional in Allentown Dec. 3.

They qualified for UCA nationals scheduled for Feb. 10-12 in Orlando, Florida.

Joining Garnet Valley with state-championship performances Saturday were Butler (Co-Ed), Hempfield Area (Class 3A Large Varsity), Neshannock (2A Large Varsity), and Bishop McCourt (2A Small Varsity).

