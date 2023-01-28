Cumberland Valley Cheerleading finishes 3rd in 2023 PIAA Championships

Sentinel Staff
The Cumberland Valley cheer team finished third overall among the small Class 3A teams in the PIAA Championships Saturday afternoon at the Giant Center.
Finishing first in Group B through the preliminary round Friday, the Eagles posted a final score of 91.7667 to take third overall behind champion Garnet Valley (94.5667) and runner-up South Fayette (94.3667).
CV, moving from the co-ed large division to the small division this season, won its 13th consecutive District 3 title in December. The Eagles, who were aiming for their sixth PIAA title, also finished 12th in the Universal Cheerleaders Association regional in Allentown Dec. 3.
They qualified for UCA nationals scheduled for Feb. 10-12 in Orlando, Florida.
Joining Garnet Valley with state-championship performances Saturday were Butler (Co-Ed), Hempfield Area (Class 3A Large Varsity), Neshannock (2A Large Varsity), and Bishop McCourt (2A Small Varsity).
Cumberland Valley's Paddy Hernjak, center, blocks a punt from Central Dauphin East's Nicolas Bloss, left, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines, left, runs the ball in for a touchdown during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin East at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley prepares to take on Central Dauphin East in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines, left, picks up a short gain of yards and while outrunning Central Dauphin East's Nehemiah Ewell during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines, left, runs the ball in for a short gain of yards during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin East at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's J.D.Hunter runs the ball for a short gain of yards during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin East at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Joshua Wagenheim, left, makes the tackle against Central Dauphin's East's Izayah Hitchcock, center, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The ball falls just out of reach from Central Dauphin East's Izayah Hitchcock, center, as Cumberland Valley's Caiden Pines applies pressure during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Bryce Staretz, center, finds an open lane to run during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin East at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Bryce Staretz, center, is brought down by a host of Central Dauphin East players during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines, left, hands off to Bryce Staretz during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game at the newly renovated Chapman Field Oct. 16.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Isaac Sines runs the ball in for a touchdown during the second quarter in a Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin East at the newly renovated Chapman Field.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
