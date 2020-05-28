Cumberland Valley AD: 'I think it's beneficial' allowing schools in green phase to start workouts

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

It’s still a waiting game for the PIAA and District 3.

The PIAA held a meeting May 19 and came to an agreement allowing high schools in counties that move to green phase to start offseason practices, even if other high schools are forced to wait in counties still in the yellow phase.

The goal for allowing some green phase schools to start before others is to try and get into a “new normal.”

“Hopefully we can all be in green by August, and hopefully we would be able to play sports,” Cumberland Valley athletic director Mike Craig said Wednesday. “The goal would be that we can get back to a new normal where kids can get back to playing athletics.”

The PIAA currently has all offseason workouts shut down until June 30, the end of the 2019-20 academic calendar.

On May 20, Gov. Tom Wolf announced guideline that allows organized team sports to return to practice and competition in the green phase of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan. No workouts are currently allowed under the current guidelines by Wolf in the yellow phase.