Cumberland Valley AD: 'I think it's beneficial' allowing schools in green phase to start workouts

It’s still a waiting game for the PIAA and District 3.
The PIAA held a meeting May 19 and came to an agreement allowing high schools in counties that move to green phase to start offseason practices, even if other high schools are forced to wait in counties still in the yellow phase.
The goal for allowing some green phase schools to start before others is to try and get into a “new normal.”
“Hopefully we can all be in green by August, and hopefully we would be able to play sports,” Cumberland Valley athletic director Mike Craig said Wednesday. “The goal would be that we can get back to a new normal where kids can get back to playing athletics.”
The PIAA currently has all offseason workouts shut down until June 30, the end of the 2019-20 academic calendar.
On May 20, Gov. Tom Wolf announced guideline that allows organized team sports to return to practice and competition in the green phase of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan. No workouts are currently allowed under the current guidelines by Wolf in the yellow phase.
At its board of directors meeting, the PIAA unanimously approved allowing offseason workouts for those teams that could, opting against waiting for the entire state to be in green so all schools could return to action at the same time. Craig, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Directors Association representative to the PIAA, was one who voiced his agreement with the proposal.
“We have kids that haven’t been doing a lot because we have the stay-at-home order and everything else, so I believe that if the governor says that people can go to green and we can start letting certain parts of the state and those kids do stuff, I think it’s beneficial,” Craig said. “They should be able to [start playing] if they’re allowed to do so.”
The PIAA will hold another meeting June 15. District 3’s next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday morning.
Wrestling: SMAC to vote soon
After the PIAA’s proposal to move forward with a new 13-weight system for the 2020-21 wrestling season, a law firm representing several wrestling parents and athletes looked to fight the changes.
A letter was sent to the PIAA May 20 that aimed to force them to create a task force to preserve the 182-pound weight class and avoid cutting any weights. In turn, the PIAA sent the proposal to be looked over by the Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.
The meeting, according to Craig, should be happening soon, although he has no certain date.
The SMAC will look over the new proposed weight classes as follows: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 172, 189, 215, 285.
Should the proposal be approved, the PIAA would then vote to approve the weight classes for the new season, a vote Craig is certain will have the classes passed.
“[The SMAC] would then come out with their recommendations and then would be on board for approval at our next full meeting,” Craig said.
Sentinel Senior Day: Celebrating our local Class of 2020 spring athletes
Happy Sentinel Senior Day.
Today, we celebrate the Class of 2020 spring sports seniors — a class of more than 560 across more than a dozen schools in Cumberland County and Dillsburg.
You deserve a day dedicated to you. This was supposed to be an exciting spring — the most competitive, fun and important season of your high school careers. It was to be filled with laughs, sweaty practices and emotional wins over career rivals.
You had prom coming up, graduation around the corner. Some of you were still weighing decisions about your future, whether it be college or something else.
This is an important year for you all, and one you'll never forget. The coronavirus pandemic has made sure of that.
But today will not be about mourning those losses. Today, we celebrate.
Today, we recognize a historic class of student-athletes. Included in these pages are your memories and your future plans in your own words. There are photos — from the confines of home, in the midst of competition, in your Senior Day best — to accompany this. And a list of all of your classmates to remember for a long time.
You have the rest of your lives ahead of you. Some of you will get another chance to compete in college and perhaps beyond. Some will become doctors, entrepreneurs, community activists, firefighters, police officers or members of the military defending our country.
You may start a family one day. You may travel the world. You may build a life far away or right down the street from your childhood home. Maybe we’ll cover a few of you in the coming years as coaches. It will be exciting to see how your lives play out.
So, cheers to you. All of you. Congratulations on final careers as students and athletes, and good luck in your future endeavors, whatever shape they may take.
- The Sentinel Sports Staff: Jake Adams, Mallory Merda and Michael Heaton
Sentinel Senior Day was a community supported effort involving high school athletes, coaches, athletic directors, families and photographers.
Email Mallory Merda at
mmerda@cumberlink.com or follow her on Twitter @MalloryMerda
