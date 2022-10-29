Trinity's Shore, Boiling Springs' Erme set pace for local girls at District 3 cross country championships

Trinity’s Lila Shore fought through the discomfort of the 3.1-mile course at Big Spring Saturday morning during the District 3 cross country Class 2A championship race. She sifted toward the front of the pack early, and while Susquehannock’s Nicole Dauberman pulled ahead to take the title in 18 minutes, 53.1 seconds, the Shamrock sophomore jostled with the rest of the chase pack. She felt the pain in her legs and the fatigue building with every breath as she barreled toward the finish line.

“I focused on keeping my eyes up on the girls ahead of me,” Shore said. “My legs felt good. I mean, they felt like they were going to fall off, but that's the way it's supposed to be."

The sore legs carried Shore to a third-place finish at 19:29.2. Boiling Springs’ Haylee Erme pulled in behind her for fourth place at 19:33.8. They were the top finishes among a local girls contingent that took home four individual medals and two additional berths in the state championship meet scheduled for Nov. 5 at Hershey’s Parkview Course.

"I definitely gave it my all,” Shore said. “I'm happy with it."

Just two years into her varsity career, Shore has charged across the Big Spring course six times, taking inventory of the course’s intricacies with each race.

"Now I really know where each hill is on the course,” she said, “so I know it's coming, not so much to brace myself for it, but it just helps me know when to attack the hills."

She also knew how to attack the competition, sliding to the front of the pack in the first mile. By the end of the second mile, Dauberman had pulled ahead, and Shore, Erme and Wyomissing’s Addie Cohen jockeyed for the second through fifth places.

"Toward the end, I just tried to keep my eyes on Wyomissing's Addie ahead of me,” Shore said, “and I think that really helped me finish, just trying to stay up with her."

While Shore chased Cohen, the competition with a former teammate helped fuel Erme’s finish. Erme had joined the cross country team in 2021, alongside then-senior Anna Chamberlin, who had finished sixth at 20:22.1 in her only district championship race.

"Her senior times last year have been my goals this year,” Erme said of Chamberlin, who now runs at Yale. “At Mid-Penns, I saw that I got a quicker time than she had last year. I'm always trying to race her, even though she's not here."

Erme pushed toward the front of the field in the middle of the race, crediting her coaches with the training and planning that helped her make a move.

"It sucked, but I felt strong,” she said. “My coaches this week were really pushing the second mile. That's when everyone else kind of gets comfortable and dies off."

Fast freshmen

A pair of freshmen led the local contingent in the Class 3A race. Carlisle’s Ana Bondy took 16th place at 19:29.6. Two places later, Cumberland Valley’s Kennedy Lauer crossed the finish line at 19:32.0.

“That’s just crazy,” Lauer said of her time. “Two weeks ago, I ran 20-flat.”

Lauer found herself placed in the 30s through the first half of the race but picked up downhill speed to start picking off runners, leading to what she called her strongest-ever finish.

“I was getting scared,” she said, “but halfway through, I could hear the numbers getting smaller when my coaches were yelling out places.”

Bondy, meanwhile, set a faster pace than she expected through the first two miles of the race.

“Usually, I go through at 13-flat,” she said, “but I was 12:40. I was like, ‘Wow, I actually kind of feel good right now.’ And I just went with it.”

Bondy, fond of the added straightaways to the Big Spring course since the Oct. 15 Mid-Penn Championships, charged toward the finish line. Dallastown’s Kailey Granger had broken the proverbial tape at 18:04.0, but Bondy’s time and placement earned her a trip to the state meet, reaching a goal that inspired her when she was weighing cross country against playing soccer during the fall sports season.

“My brother said, ‘You might have a chance at states,’ and that sounded big,” she said, “so I wanted to try and get it.”

Two other freshmen – Mechanicsburg’s Jocelyn Saultz and Camp Hill’s Jordan Lawruk – earned berths in the state meet. Saultz finished 23rd in Class 3A at 19:38.7, and Lawruk took 12th place in Class A at 21:56.3.

York Catholic’s Madeline Murphy ran to the Class A title at 20:10.8 while York Catholic (Class A), Annville-Cleona (Class 2A) and Manheim Township (Class 3A) claimed team championships.