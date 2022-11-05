PIAA Cross Country: Trinity's Lila Shore earns Class 2A medal to lead local girls

HERSHEY – Lila Shore tripped while rounding the first turn of Hersheypark’s Parkview Course during the Class 2A girls race at the PIAA Championships Saturday morning. The Shamrock sophomore stumbled but kept her balance, steadied herself and continued to charge across the 3.1-mile course.

By the time she rounded the final turn, she could hear the support from her coaches, teammates, friends and family members. She could smell the faint hint of chocolate in the air.

She could feel a state medal in her grasp.

Shore secured a 19th-place finish and a state medal at 20:26.1, leading the local girls contingent at the state meet. Boiling Springs’ Haylee Erme finished 26th, missing a medal by one place, and Mechanicsburg’s Jocelyn Saultz led the local freshmen with an 84th-place finish in the Class 3A race.

“The third mile is mostly flat,” Shore said, “so I was just hanging in there, staying mentally tough and keeping my eyes up. Going around the final curve, I had all my teammates and coaches cheering for me, so that definitely helped me finish.”

Shore finished 45th in last year’s state meet to cap her freshman season. The experience helped her prepare for Saturday.

“Having at least one year under my belt,” she said, “I really understood that the second mile was the toughest, and I just had to push through it.”

Staying hydrated before the race – something Shore wished she had done better during the spring track season – and shaking off her initial nerves at the starting line, Shore powered to 16th place through the first mile, slid into 20th for the second but navigated a battle through the final stretch to finish 19th. Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo took the title in 18:11.3.

“I think once you see the finish line, you have to give it all you have left,” she said.

Improvement for Erme

Like Shore, Erme improved in placement from her 2021 performance. Finishing 71st as a junior to wrap up her first full cross country season, Erme ended her senior campaign with a 26th-place performance at 20:43.6.

“It’s crazy to see what I did last year and what I did this year,” Erme said. “I’m a little disappointed I didn’t get a medal, but I’m still excited about it. Now that this is over, I’m excited to see what I can do in track.”

Strong start for Saultz

In her first trip to the state championships, Mechanicsburg’s Saultz finished 84th in the Class 3A race at 21:09.5, leading a local freshman contingent that included Cumberland Valley’s Kennedy Lauer (103rd, 21:26.1), Carlisle’s Ana Bondy (112th, 21:31.3) and Camp Hill’s Jordan Lawruk (104th in Class A at 23:19.0).

“It was a lot harder than I expected,” Saultz said of the Class 3A race won by Pine-Richland’s Natalie McLean in 18:46.1. “I walked the course yesterday, and I wasn’t expecting it to be this hard racing it.”

Saultz sat in 133rd through the first mile and worked her way up.

“I think this is going to be good motivation,” she said. “Now I have that experience and can use what I know from this race.”

Moravian Academy freshman Virginia Kraus won the Class A title in 18:53.8 while team trophies went to Notre Dame Green-Pond (Class A), Erie Cathedral Prep (Class 2A) and North Allegheny (Class 3A).