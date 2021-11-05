 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PIAA Cross Country

PIAA Cross Country: Here are the Sentinel-area runners heading to the state championships

  • 0
Scicchitano_3A_Boys_(1).JPG

Cumberland Valley junior Jordan Tiday finds a steady pace during the District 3 Cross Country Championships Saturday at Big Spring High School.

 Carmine Scicchitano, for The Sentinel

Led by individual champion Jasper Burd, the Shamrocks claimed the Class A team title at the District 3 Championships

The PIAA Cross Country Championships are scheduled to unfold Saturday morning at the Parkview Course in Hershey.

Three Sentinel-area teams and 11 additional runners have qualified to run for state gold.

Here’s a quick local look at the meet.

CLASS 3A

Time: boys – 1:15 p.m.; girls – 11 a.m.

Local team qualifiers: Mechanicsburg girls (Noelle England, Faith Evans, Alyssa Gates, Hope McKenney, Mackenzie Reinert, Leah Snyder, Olivia Watler, Raihana Yameogo)

Other local qualifiers: Boys – Ray Bondy, Carlisle; Jordan Tiday, Cumberland Valley; Cody Manges, Mechanicsburg; Carter Paul, Mechanicsburg; Girls – Vanessa Alder, Carlisle; Kate Vonah, Cumberland Valley.

Notes: The senior trio of McKenney, Walter and Yameogo helped Mechanicsburg finish second as a team at the Mid-Penn Championships and third at districts … Alder is making her PIAA debut after moving from North Carolina over the summer … Tiday finished 13th at the state meet last year … Bondy’s postseason surge took him to second-place finishes at the Mid-Penn Championships and the District 3 meet.

People are also reading…

CLASS 2A

Time: boys – 12:30 p.m.; girls – 10:15 a.m.

Local team qualifiers: Boiling Springs girls (Anna Chamberlin, Amanda Delevan, Peyton Ellis, Haylee Erme, Alexa Jones, Julia Steel, Sydney Sutton)

Other local qualifiers: Boys – Trevor Richwine, Big Spring; Blake Wenger, Big Spring; Tommy Crum, Boiling Springs; Andrew Namatka, East Pennsboro. Girls – Lila Shore, Trinity.

Notes: Ellis, last year’s District 3 champion, fell during this year’s district race but recovered for a 36th-place finish to help the Bubblers qualify as a team … Ellis finished ninth at last year’s state championships … Chamberlin joined cross country as a senior after previously playing field hockey in the fall. She and Ellis were part of the Bubblers’ state-championship 4x800-meter relay team in the spring … Chamberlin is the lone senior among the local Class 2A qualifiers. Delevan and Shore are freshmen. Namatka and Wenger are sophomores. The rest are juniors.

Class A

Time: boys – 11:45 a.m.; girls – 9:30 a.m.

Local team qualifiers: Trinity boys (Isaac Burd, Jasper Burd, Owen Charles, Elijah Diaz, Lucas Puig, Connor Pushart, James Redmond, Jack Staul)

Other local qualifiers: none.

 The Shamrocks captured the District 3 title last week and look to carry the momentum into their final race together … Jasper Burd ran to the Class A individual title, joined in the top 10 by Isaac Burd (fourth) and Pushart (eighth) … Jasper Burd and Connor Pushart finished 38th and 94th at last year’s state meet.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Markus Eder completes the 'ultimate' skiing run

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News