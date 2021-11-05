PIAA Cross Country: Here are the Sentinel-area runners heading to the state championships

The PIAA Cross Country Championships are scheduled to unfold Saturday morning at the Parkview Course in Hershey.

Three Sentinel-area teams and 11 additional runners have qualified to run for state gold.

Here’s a quick local look at the meet.

CLASS 3A

Time: boys – 1:15 p.m.; girls – 11 a.m.

Local team qualifiers: Mechanicsburg girls (Noelle England, Faith Evans, Alyssa Gates, Hope McKenney, Mackenzie Reinert, Leah Snyder, Olivia Watler, Raihana Yameogo)

Other local qualifiers: Boys – Ray Bondy, Carlisle; Jordan Tiday, Cumberland Valley; Cody Manges, Mechanicsburg; Carter Paul, Mechanicsburg; Girls – Vanessa Alder, Carlisle; Kate Vonah, Cumberland Valley.

Notes: The senior trio of McKenney, Walter and Yameogo helped Mechanicsburg finish second as a team at the Mid-Penn Championships and third at districts … Alder is making her PIAA debut after moving from North Carolina over the summer … Tiday finished 13th at the state meet last year … Bondy’s postseason surge took him to second-place finishes at the Mid-Penn Championships and the District 3 meet.

CLASS 2A

Time: boys – 12:30 p.m.; girls – 10:15 a.m.

Local team qualifiers: Boiling Springs girls (Anna Chamberlin, Amanda Delevan, Peyton Ellis, Haylee Erme, Alexa Jones, Julia Steel, Sydney Sutton)

Other local qualifiers: Boys – Trevor Richwine, Big Spring; Blake Wenger, Big Spring; Tommy Crum, Boiling Springs; Andrew Namatka, East Pennsboro. Girls – Lila Shore, Trinity.

Notes: Ellis, last year’s District 3 champion, fell during this year’s district race but recovered for a 36th-place finish to help the Bubblers qualify as a team … Ellis finished ninth at last year’s state championships … Chamberlin joined cross country as a senior after previously playing field hockey in the fall. She and Ellis were part of the Bubblers’ state-championship 4x800-meter relay team in the spring … Chamberlin is the lone senior among the local Class 2A qualifiers. Delevan and Shore are freshmen. Namatka and Wenger are sophomores. The rest are juniors.

Class A

Time: boys – 11:45 a.m.; girls – 9:30 a.m.

Local team qualifiers: Trinity boys (Isaac Burd, Jasper Burd, Owen Charles, Elijah Diaz, Lucas Puig, Connor Pushart, James Redmond, Jack Staul)

Other local qualifiers: none.

The Shamrocks captured the District 3 title last week and look to carry the momentum into their final race together … Jasper Burd ran to the Class A individual title, joined in the top 10 by Isaac Burd (fourth) and Pushart (eighth) … Jasper Burd and Connor Pushart finished 38th and 94th at last year’s state meet.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

