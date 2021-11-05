PIAA Cross Country: Here are the Sentinel-area runners heading to the state championships

Other local qualifiers: Boys – Ray Bondy, Carlisle; Jordan Tiday, Cumberland Valley; Cody Manges, Mechanicsburg; Carter Paul, Mechanicsburg; Girls – Vanessa Alder, Carlisle; Kate Vonah, Cumberland Valley.
Notes: The senior trio of McKenney, Walter and Yameogo helped Mechanicsburg finish second as a team at the Mid-Penn Championships and third at districts … Alder is making her PIAA debut after moving from North Carolina over the summer … Tiday finished 13th at the state meet last year … Bondy’s postseason surge took him to second-place finishes at the Mid-Penn Championships and the District 3 meet.
Local team qualifiers: Boiling Springs girls (Anna Chamberlin, Amanda Delevan, Peyton Ellis, Haylee Erme, Alexa Jones, Julia Steel, Sydney Sutton)
Other local qualifiers: Boys – Trevor Richwine, Big Spring; Blake Wenger, Big Spring; Tommy Crum, Boiling Springs; Andrew Namatka, East Pennsboro. Girls – Lila Shore, Trinity.
Notes: Ellis, last year’s District 3 champion, fell during this year’s district race but recovered for a 36th-place finish to help the Bubblers qualify as a team … Ellis finished ninth at last year’s state championships … Chamberlin joined cross country as a senior after previously playing field hockey in the fall. She and Ellis were part of the Bubblers’ state-championship 4x800-meter relay team in the spring … Chamberlin is the lone senior among the local Class 2A qualifiers. Delevan and Shore are freshmen. Namatka and Wenger are sophomores. The rest are juniors.
Local team qualifiers: Trinity boys (Isaac Burd, Jasper Burd, Owen Charles, Elijah Diaz, Lucas Puig, Connor Pushart, James Redmond, Jack Staul)
Other local qualifiers: none.
The Shamrocks captured the District 3 title last week and look to carry the momentum into their final race together … Jasper Burd ran to the Class A individual title, joined in the top 10 by Isaac Burd (fourth) and Pushart (eighth) … Jasper Burd and Connor Pushart finished 38th and 94th at last year’s state meet.
Twenty-seven local runners (15 boys, 12 girls) claimed medals at Mid-Penns, and several teams and additional runners earned another chance to run the Big Spring course at the District 3 Championships scheduled for Oct. 30.