PIAA Cross Country: Cumberland Valley's Jordan Tiday soars to 7th place in Class 3A

HERSHEY – The morning frost had melted and evaporated under a clear blue sky at the Parkview Course Saturday afternoon, and the clarity that had eluded Cumberland Valley’s Jordan Tiday throughout his junior cross country season had evaporated along with it in the middle of the PIAA Class 3A boys race. Tiday surged in the final half of the race, finishing seventh at 16:22.5 to lead the local contingent of state-championship runners.

“It’s very satisfying,” Tiday said, “because this year I’ve been getting worse times on other courses. It’s just relieving to know that I was able to surpass what I did last year.”

Joining Tiday on the Class 3A medal stand, Carlisle’s Ray Bondy finished 12th at 16:29.3. Earlier in the day, Trinity’s Jasper Burd finished ninth in Class A, and Carlisle’s Vanessa Alder also reeled a ninth-place performance in the Class 3A girls race, followed by Mechanicsburg’s Olivia Walter, who finished 18th.

“I found it within myself,” Tiday said, “to finally push hard, to use pain as encouragement.”

The pain, followed by encouragement, settled in around the course’s midpoint, as the lead pack – paced by champion CJ Singleton of Butler (15:52.9) – separated itself.

“I noticed I started to slow down,” Tiday said,”but I kept thinking to myself, ‘Pick it up. Pick it up.’ I kept telling myself to pick it up because in races before this, I would give up near the end, so I put it in myself to keep going.”

Toward the end of the second mile, Tiday picked up steam and picked off a pair of runners to move himself into top-10 contention. He had finished 13th in his previous trip to states as a sophomore, and coming off the final hill Saturday, he had improvement, a better outlook and a pair of runners in his proverbial crosshairs heading into the final stretch.

“I just battled,” he said. “I tried to find that kick inside, and it pretty much worked.”

Moments after Tiday soared to seventh place, Bondy fought his way to the finish line for 12th place.

“I couldn’t believe that I was getting a state medal,” Bondy said of the final few moments of his senior season. “I was just really happy with it.”

The runner-up at the Mid-Penn and District 3 championships, Bondy – who hadn’t navigated Parkview’s 3.1 miles before the walkthrough – stayed behind the lead pack early and worked his way up, going from 65th place at the mile to 25th at the 2-mile mark.

“I played it a little safer than I would have hoped,” he said, “but if I would have gone out a little riskier, I don’t know if I would have done as well. It was a risk-and-reward, and I decided to play it a little safer, and I got a state medal out of it. I’m happy with that.”

A medal was also the goal for Burd, whose senior season included an eighth-place finish at the Mid-Penn Championships and District 3 Class A individual and team titles. Because the Shamrocks qualified as a team, he had one final chance to soak in the moment and watch his teammates cross the finish line after he took ninth place at 17:07.6.

“Everything just kind of stood still there for a second, he said. “As I waited for my teammates to finish, I just thought about the whole season, how everything went, and everything that we did to come up to this moment. I was just grateful. I was just grateful to be here, just grateful to finish that race and grateful to be in the top 10.”

The Shamrocks finished fourth in the team standings with 148 points. Freshman Isaac Burd finished 35th (18:03.9), followed by seniors Connor Pushart (42nd, 18:11.4) and James Redmond (93rd, 18:36.0), and junior Owen Charles (109th 18:44.8) to round out the scoring.

“Seeing the looks on everybody’s faces after they crossed the finish line,” Jasper Burd said, “I knew each one of them pushed as hard as they could. I’m very proud of our team.”

Isaac Burd presented Jasper with his individual medal.

“It’s been a very unique experience,” Jasper Burd said, “just seeing my little brother just push through and become a No. 2 on the team. I’m so proud of him and everything he’s done. As a freshman, he’s one of the most mature freshman I’ve ever seen, and definitely one of the fastest.”

While the Burd’s savored their final day as Trinity teammates, Alder – who moved to Carlisle from North Carolina – missed training with her sister, Carmen, now a freshman at BYU.

“I didn’t get to to do much racing with her,” Vanessa Alder said, “but I had a really good team at Carlisle. They’re really nice.”

Alder capped her first season of races in Pennsylvania with a top-10 finish at 18:52.3.

“It was pretty nice,” the junior said of her overall experience. “There’s really good competition here, and there are really nice courses. I was really glad to have this season of cross country.”

While Alder wrapped up her first season of cross country in Pennsylvania, Walter charged toward the end of her prep career with memories that flooded back as she passed the PIAA flags lining the final 100 yards.

“Hitting that last stretch,” she said, “and seeing all my teammates cheering for me, and I saw my coach, and he just said, ‘Go,” and I thought back to all the work we did, all the races and four years of training all led up to this. I just went, and it felt so good.”

Walter grabbed 18th place at 19:14.4, leading the Wildcats to a fourth-place finish in the team standings. Hope McKenney (35th, 19:50.1), Raihana Yameogo (48th, 20:07.1), Faith Evans (14th, 21:20.9) and Leah Snyder (149th, 21:24.7) rounded out Mechanicsburg’s scoring, giving the Wildcats 199 total points.

Local Notes

Mechanicsburg juniors Cody Manes and Carter Paul finished 35th (16:53.2) and 58TH (17:10.5) in the Class 3A boys race … Boiling Springs junior Tommy Crum paced local runners in the Class 2A boys race with a 30th-place finish (17:16.1). East Pennsboro sophomore Andrew Namatka finished 84th (17:57.3), and Big Spring’s Trevor Richwine and Blake Wenger finished 93rd (18:00.8) and 164th (18:36.6) … Among Class 3A girls, Cumberland Valley’s Kate Vonah finished 129th (16:46.4) … Boiling Springs’ Anna Chamberlin led the Bubblers, who qualified for the Class 2A girls race as a team, with a 33rd-place finish at 20:34.1. Juniors Haylee Erme (71st, 21:17.1), Julia Steel (168th, 22:41.2) and Sydney Sutton (207th, 24:10.1) and freshman Amanda Delevan (189th, 23:26.1) also scored points to help the Bubblers finish 15th as a team. Trinity’s Lila Shore capped her freshman season with a 45th-place finish at 20:48.0.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

