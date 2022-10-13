Mid-Penn Cross Country: Local runners to watch at the 2022 conference championships

High school cross country runners have reached the starting line for the postseason set to kick off Saturday with the Mid-Penn Championships at Big Spring High School. Here’s a look at the meet with local runners to watch.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The top 35 runners from both the girls championship race (scheduled for 10 a.m.) and the boys championship race (10:45) receive medals. Among Class 3A entries, the top eight girls teams and seven boys teams, plus 28 additional girls and 25 additional boys advance to the District 3 Championships scheduled for Oct. 29 at Big Spring. The 2A classification advances four girls teams, five boys teams, 14 additional girls and 18 additional boys.

LOCAL BOYS TO WATCH

Blake Wenger, Big Spring: Grabbing a Mid-Penn medal (22nd overall) as a sophomore last year, Wenger returns as one of the area’s top juniors, along with East Pennsboro’s Andrew Namatka and the Cumberland Valley duo of Andrew Hampton and Shane O’Connell. He finished 23rd at the Sept. 10 LVC Dutchmen Invitational and took 11th place in the Class 2A race on his home course at the Ben Bloser Inviatational.

Tommy Crum, Boiling Springs: Crum’s stellar senior season has include a third-place finish at the LVC Dutchmen Invitational and a win in the small-school champions race at the Sept. 24 Carlisle Invitational. He finished 19th overall at last year’s Mid-Penn Championships.

Kevin Shank, Carlisle: Shank opened his senior season with a second-place finish to Central Dauphin’s TJ Roden in a dual meet at Central Dauphin and a second-place run at Penn State’s Spiked Shoe Invitational three days later.

Andrew Diehl, Carlisle: Helping push Shank’s pace at the top of the Carlisle lineup, Diehl has pushed to break the 16-minute barrier as a senior. He posted his best time — 16:02.30 — at the Carlisle Invitational, a pace that could keep him among Saturday’s leaders.

Jordan Tiday, Cumberland Valley: Coming off a seventh-place finish in the Class 3A state championships as a junior, Tiday is ready to ramp up for his final postseason run with the Eagles. He also finished seventh at last year’s Mid-Penn meet in 16:28.64.

Joseph Butler, Cumberland Valley: It’s been a breakout season for Butler, who helped the Eagles post an undefeated dual-meet season and secure the Mid-Penn Commonwealth title. He finished 40th at Mid-Penns last year at 17:38.20 and enters with a seed time of 15:58.50, almost 100 seconds faster.

Andrew Namatka, East Pennsboro: Namatka has had success on the Big Spring course this season. He finished fourth overall, and first among Mid-Penn runners and juniors, at the Sept. 17 Ben Bloser Invitational’s Class 2A race. He finished 34th at last year’s Mid-Penn Championships.

Cohen Manges, Mechanicsburg: Part of the Wildcats’ one-two senior punch alongside Carter Paul, Manges posted his best time of the year — 15:52.52 — in a 37th-place finish at Lehigh’s Paul Short Run Sept. 30. He finished 10th overall at Mid-Penns last year as a junior.

Isaac Burd, Trinity: Part of last year’s District 3 Class A championship crew, Burd helped the Shamrocks retain their Mid-Penn Capital title and go undefeated during the dual-meet season. Finishing 39th overall at Mid-Penns last year, he was third among freshmen, behind only Hershey’s Vinay Raman and State College’s Griffin Selber.

LOCAL GIRLS TO WATCH

Mikaela Ward, Big Spring: One of the Bulldogs looking to make a statement on the Big Spring course, Ward earned a 36th-place finish in the champion girls race at the Sept. 24 Carlisle Invitational.

Haylee Erme, Boiling Springs: After a 47th-place finish as a junior at last year’s Mid-Penn Championships, Erme looks to lead a new-look Bubbler lineup into the postseason. Erme finished seventh at the Sept. 10 LVC Dutchmen Invite in 20;10.50.

Ana Bondy, Carlisle: Another freshman who could make a splash in the girls race, Bondy broke the 20-minute barrier in the Thundering Herd’s meet against Cumberland Valley and Mifflin County Sept. 27. Her brother, Ray, was last year’s Mid-Penn boys runner-up.

Chloe Warrell, Cumberland Valley: One of the Eagles’ more experienced runners, Warrell finished 20th at last year’s league meet at 20:34.51.

Selina Xu, Cumberland Valley: With a strong finish to her freshman regular season, Xu posted a time of 19:36.1 in a 20th-place finish to pace the Eagles at the Sept. 24 Carlisle Invitational. Three days later, she led the team again, finishing second overall to help the Eagles defeat Carlisle and Mifflin County.

Kennedy Lauer, Cumberland Valley: Lauer also added freshman firepower to the Cumberland Valley lineup, finishing first overall in a home meet against Central Dauphin and CD East and taking seventh place, the Eagles’ top finish, in a meet against State College and Chambersburg.

Faith Evans, Mechanicsburg: The senior trio that powered the Wildcats to a PIAA berth graduated, but Evans returns with plenty of postseason experience that includes a 30th-place finish at last year’s Mid-Penn Championships.

Anslee Depasqua, Northern: Coming off a 50th-place finish at Mid-Penns as a junior, Depasqua looks to move into medal contention. Her senior season included an 11th-place finish in the junior/senior girls race at the Aug. 31 Run for the Chocolate at Hershey, a 20th-place finish at the Sept. 10 LVC Dutchmen Invite.

Lila Shore, Trinity: With another year under her belt after a freshman campaign that ended with a berth in the state championships, Shore aims to improve on the 13th-place finish she posted at the conference meet in 2021.