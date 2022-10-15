Mid-Penn Cross Country: Freshmen, sophomores lead local girls in conference championship race

Younger runners brought a wave of new speed to Saturday’s Mid-Penn Cross Country Championships at Big Spring High School.

A lead pack of juniors and seniors had set the tone in the race for the girls title with four girls coming in under 18 minutes. But behind champion Camryn Kiser of Chambersburg (18:10.71), Hershey’s Brooke Preputnick (18:30.64), Greencastle-Antrim’s Claire Paci (18:45.86) and State College’s Marlee Kwasnica (18:53.91), seven of the next 14 medals belonged to freshmen.

“I’m glad that I ran well,” said Cumberland Valley freshman Kennedy Lauer after finishing 12th at 20:00.39. “I’m hoping I can keep this kind of mindset and strength going into districts.”

Among Cumberland County performances at the Mid-Penn Championships, Lauer authored the top finish among local freshmen. Trinity’s Lila Shore posted the area’s best individual finish, and seven teams and 12 additional runners punched their ticket to the Oct. 29 District 3 meet at Big Spring with qualifying performances Saturday.

“Coming into it, I felt kind of nervous,” Lauer said of Big Spring’s 3.1-mile varsity course. “I ran this course in middle school, but that was a mile shorter.”

Lauer, one half of Cumberland Valley’s one-two freshman punch, paced herself with classmate Selina Xu through the first two miles of the race.

“She’s always right up there with me,” Lauer said. “When she gets ahead of me, I’m like, ‘OK, I’ve got to stay with her. I’ve got to keep going.’”

When Xu started to fall back in the final third of the race, Lauer pressed on, trying to hold her spot while putting heat on the heels of Getrtysburg’s Winter Oaster in the race for 11th place.

Another local freshman, Ana Bondy, rode a kick to the finish line to take 14th place at 20:10.27.

“You could see the finish line coming around the curve,” she said, “and I could hear people behind me, so I knew I just had to finish.”

Mechanicsburg’s Jocelyn Saultz (17th, 20:12.23) and Cumberland Valley’s Xu (20:14.93) rounded out the list of local freshman medal-winners. Beyond the individual accolates, Bondy, Saultz and the Cumberland Valley duo also helped their respective teams qualify for the District 3 Class 3A meet scheduled for Oct. 29 at Big Spring.

Shore soars to 6th

While the freshmen tackled the Big Spring course and its infamous ‘Kill Hill’ for the first time, Shore – a seasoned sophomore – improved on her 13th place finish at the 2021 conference championships to take sixth place at 19:38.06, about a second off her personal record.

Shore overtook State College’s Amy Devan in the final stretch.

“I knew that she was only a few feet ahead of me,” Shore said, “so I just gave it all I had left and knew that if I didn’t catch her, I would still know I did my best.”

State College still ran away with the team title, placing five runners in the top ten. Shore, the top finisher among the smaller-school Class 2A runners, welcomed the challenge of competing against top-flight Class 3A competition.

“I really like doing that because it really pushes me,” she said. “I don’t have many chances to do it, so I think it’s really good to take advantage of it and push myself.”

District qualifiers

Shore’s Shamrocks qualified for districts as a team, as did Boiing Springs and Big Spring. Runners who qualified for the District 3 Class 3A race, unofficially, included Shippensburg’s Katherine Shope, River Burrow, Alessandra Luffy, Grace Hipple, Kara Fogelsonger and Cheyenne Pien, Northern’s Anslee Depasqua and Calder Clark, Cedar Cliff’s Emelia Warden and Mikayla Gay, and Red Land’s Claire Shaffer. East Pennsboro’s Jessalyn Welsh qualified in the Class 2A contingent.